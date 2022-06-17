Aberdeen travel concierge company celebrates birthday milestone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen aviation hospitality expert is reaching for the skies as her company celebrates surviving the pandemic to reach its second anniversary.

PES Executive Handling was set up by Phyllis Stuart to provide a unique set of travel concierge services to travellers arriving in and departing from Aberdeen International Airport.

From meeting passengers at the steps of the aircraft to guiding them through procedures in the airport terminal and sending them on their journey, Phyllis channels her experience into assisting a growing range of clients with a full “airside to kerbside” service.

Her own career in the aviation industry stretches back more than three decades and includes 15 years in a senior management role with British Airways.

Despite her own company’s short history, PES Executive Handling has plans in the pipeline to expand its offerings to other locations across Scotland.

Its growing client base features a diverse range of travellers including corporate clients and large or small delegations.

Beyond the airport, the company also provides additional services such as luxury transportation, hotel accommodation and tours.

Connecting with clients

Speaking on the milestone second anniversary, Phyllis said that it is the connection with her clients that has allowed her business to achieve success.

She said: “Since I started PES Executive Handling in 2020, I’ve found that more customers feel that there is a benefit in having someone literally walk them through the process, right up until the moment they board their flight.

“Travel remains complicated for all of us and, with restrictions and requirements changing frequently, it can be hard to keep on top of what’s needed before and after a flight.

“Having worked in many public-facing roles throughout the past three decades, I’ve found that a significant part of creating that all-important connection is relating to the customers you work with – whether that be a celebrity looking for a bit of privacy or a family looking to travel long-haul.”

Professional reputation

Mark Beveridge, operations director at Aberdeen International Airport, added that PES Executive Handling has built a strong reputation at the local airport for its range of services.

He said: “Phyllis has a wealth of knowledge and experience and is a very well-known face around our airport.

“We want to wish PES Executive Handling a happy second birthday and look forward to hearing about Phyllis’ future plans for the company.”

To find out more, visit www.exechandling.co.uk