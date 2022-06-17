Aberdeen travel concierge company celebrates birthday milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen travel concierge company celebrates birthday milestone

By Jamie Wilde
June 17, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 17, 2022, 12:01 pm
Aberdeen travel concierge company PES Executive Handling is celebrating two years in business. Pictured is owner, Phyllis Stuart.
An Aberdeen aviation hospitality expert is reaching for the skies as her company celebrates surviving the pandemic to reach its second anniversary.

PES Executive Handling was set up by Phyllis Stuart to provide a unique set of travel concierge services to travellers arriving in and departing from Aberdeen International Airport.

From meeting passengers at the steps of the aircraft to guiding them through procedures in the airport terminal and sending them on their journey, Phyllis channels her experience into assisting a growing range of clients with a full “airside to kerbside” service.

Her own career in the aviation industry stretches back more than three decades and includes 15 years in a senior management role with British Airways.

Despite her own company’s short history, PES Executive Handling has plans in the pipeline to expand its offerings to other locations across Scotland.

Its growing client base features a diverse range of travellers including corporate clients and large or small delegations.

Beyond the airport, the company also provides additional services such as luxury transportation, hotel accommodation and tours.

Connecting with clients

Speaking on the milestone second anniversary, Phyllis said that it is the connection with her clients that has allowed her business to achieve success.

She said: “Since I started PES Executive Handling in 2020, I’ve found that more customers feel that there is a benefit in having someone literally walk them through the process, right up until the moment they board their flight.

“Travel remains complicated for all of us and, with restrictions and requirements changing frequently, it can be hard to keep on top of what’s needed before and after a flight.

“Having worked in many public-facing roles throughout the past three decades, I’ve found that a significant part of creating that all-important connection is relating to the customers you work with – whether that be a celebrity looking for a bit of privacy or a family looking to travel long-haul.”

Professional reputation

Mark Beveridge, operations director at Aberdeen International Airport, added that PES Executive Handling has built a strong reputation at the local airport for its range of services.

He said: “Phyllis has a wealth of knowledge and experience and is a very well-known face around our airport.

“We want to wish PES Executive Handling a happy second birthday and look forward to hearing about Phyllis’ future plans for the company.”

To find out more, visit www.exechandling.co.uk

