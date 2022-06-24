Healthcare company strengthens team with double appointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Healthcare company strengthens team with double appointment

By Jamie Wilde
June 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 24, 2022, 11:46 am
A Scottish healthcare innovation company has added two new experienced recruits to its team.
Scottish Health Innovations Limited (SHIL), which has recently rebranded as InnoScot Health, has made two strategic hires as the organisation looks to bolster its team amid the build-up to its 20th anniversary.

Leigh Mair has been appointed as innovation manager for north Scotland and the Scottish islands, while Uma Shanmugam takes up the position of regulatory manager.

InnoScot Health’s multidisciplinary team uses specialised knowledge to help bring new ideas and innovations from healthcare professionals to life.

It provides a wide range of services and supports collaboration across the Scottish healthcare innovation ecosystem by working in partnership with NHS Scotland to help improve patient care.

Experienced recruits

Both new recruits arrive ahead of a transition for the organisation that will take place prior to it marking two decades of operation in September.

Leigh Mair, the new innovation manager for north Scotland and the Scottish islands.
Mair is well equipped for the innovation team role having completed a postgraduate diploma in rural health and wellbeing from The University of Highlands and Islands (UHI), as well as an undergraduate degree in physiotherapy.

She then went on to a role at the Scottish Rural Health Partnership – hosted by UHI – and has also worked extensively in the area of market access strategy and execution and has been involved with several successful medical product launches.

Shanmugam joins the organisation with 17 years’ experience in regulatory submissions such as the 510k pathway – part of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) compliance.

She started her career working for start-up companies in the US, and in recent times has also worked as an EU regulatory project manager.

Both appointments will further support InnoScot Health in carrying out its work identifying and developing new ideas to help solve problems and address needs in health and social care.

Forward-thinking organisation

Graham Watson, executive chair of InnoScot Health.
Speaking of her new appointment, Mair said: “I am thrilled to join an ambitious and forward-thinking organisation in InnoScot Health.

“I hope to utilise my 20 years’ experience working for blue chip pharmaceutical and medical device companies such as Sanofi, Roche and Johnson and Johnson in my new position.”

Shanmugam also added: “I look forward to sharing my knowledge with our clients to help bring their innovations to life.

“I am keen to continue my career with an organisation that reflects my ideals and continues to make such a positive impact in healthcare.”

Executive chair of InnoScot Health, Graham Watson, also said: “I am delighted to welcome both Leigh and Uma to SHIL.

“They are two very experienced professionals who supplement an already highly talented team.

“The duo will play key roles for our organisation as we look to draw out further innovation from NHS Scotland as it aims to capitalise on new ways of working and maximise fresh technologies, all while achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040.”

Visit www.innoscot.com for more information.

Tags

Conversation

