Healthcare company strengthens team with double appointment

Scottish Health Innovations Limited (SHIL), which has recently rebranded as InnoScot Health, has made two strategic hires as the organisation looks to bolster its team amid the build-up to its 20th anniversary.

Leigh Mair has been appointed as innovation manager for north Scotland and the Scottish islands, while Uma Shanmugam takes up the position of regulatory manager.

InnoScot Health’s multidisciplinary team uses specialised knowledge to help bring new ideas and innovations from healthcare professionals to life.

It provides a wide range of services and supports collaboration across the Scottish healthcare innovation ecosystem by working in partnership with NHS Scotland to help improve patient care.

InnoScot Health represents a new modern identity as we mark 20 years of working in partnership with NHS Scotland. #NHSScot22 For more on our plans from @posleadership head to 👉 https://t.co/stLQDIVvyW pic.twitter.com/ulOz5Ua1aQ — InnoScot Health (@innoscot) June 22, 2022

Experienced recruits

Both new recruits arrive ahead of a transition for the organisation that will take place prior to it marking two decades of operation in September.

Mair is well equipped for the innovation team role having completed a postgraduate diploma in rural health and wellbeing from The University of Highlands and Islands (UHI), as well as an undergraduate degree in physiotherapy.

She then went on to a role at the Scottish Rural Health Partnership – hosted by UHI – and has also worked extensively in the area of market access strategy and execution and has been involved with several successful medical product launches.

Shanmugam joins the organisation with 17 years’ experience in regulatory submissions such as the 510k pathway – part of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) compliance.

She started her career working for start-up companies in the US, and in recent times has also worked as an EU regulatory project manager.

Both appointments will further support InnoScot Health in carrying out its work identifying and developing new ideas to help solve problems and address needs in health and social care.

Forward-thinking organisation

Speaking of her new appointment, Mair said: “I am thrilled to join an ambitious and forward-thinking organisation in InnoScot Health.

“I hope to utilise my 20 years’ experience working for blue chip pharmaceutical and medical device companies such as Sanofi, Roche and Johnson and Johnson in my new position.”

Shanmugam also added: “I look forward to sharing my knowledge with our clients to help bring their innovations to life.

“I am keen to continue my career with an organisation that reflects my ideals and continues to make such a positive impact in healthcare.”

Executive chair of InnoScot Health, Graham Watson, also said: “I am delighted to welcome both Leigh and Uma to SHIL.

“They are two very experienced professionals who supplement an already highly talented team.

“The duo will play key roles for our organisation as we look to draw out further innovation from NHS Scotland as it aims to capitalise on new ways of working and maximise fresh technologies, all while achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040.”

A great #NHS2022 showcasing our new identity as InnoScot Health – great feedback and we encourage you continue to feedback via our website . Thanks @NHSScotEventshttps://t.co/f7J4Qb3t8n pic.twitter.com/lvM7Gl9Jjt — InnoScot Health (@innoscot) June 22, 2022

Visit www.innoscot.com for more information.