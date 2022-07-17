Travel: Sun, sangria and standing out on a coach tour around Andalucia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Travel: Sun, sangria and standing out on a coach tour around Andalucia

By Craig Munro
July 17, 2022, 6:00 am
The view over Granada towards the Alhambra.
The view over Granada towards the Alhambra.

My usual approach to holidays is more free-wheeling than escorted tours, as I worry about not having enough time in the places we’d be taken. I suspect other people my age would feel the same.

But even with those concerns, the Travel Department’s week-long holiday – Highlights of Andalucía – seemed irresistible: accommodation and most meals were included, as well as entry to some of the most astonishing historical sites in Europe.

A wee selfie outside Seville Cathedral. Picture by Craig Munro.

In the capable hands of our excellent holiday guide Alejandro, we would be based for the first half of the week in a hotel high above the town of Loja, appropriately named El Mirador, meaning the overlook. The view from the roof terrace was indeed superb.

From that central point, we would be travelling to sites such as the mysterious megalithic dolmens at Antequera.

“We have many questions, many answers,” said Alejandro. “Are they real, are they fake? Let’s find out.”

Well, they are definitely real, as I went inside them. I’m not sure how many of the other questions about the millennia-old structures might have answers, though.

The Roman Bridge on Guadalquivir river and the Great Mosque in the city of Cordoba, Andalucia.

Getting to know fellow travellers

I quickly saw the appeal in the coach tour when chatting to the other people who had come along, all lovely folk variously from Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

They were just good fun. One woman from Newton Mearns told me she usually travels via freely available webcams placed around the world and available online. An Irish woman reacted to entering the ancient tomb by saying: “Crikey, it is spooky isn’t it?”

I’d get to know them during our dinners back at El Mirador, and on the group tours of the stunning Islamic architecture in buildings such as the Mezquita in Cordoba and the Real Alcazar in Seville.

Alejandro points out Antequera Castle to our fellow coach riders.

Walking the streets of Seville in our little tourist enclave, I spoke to one man from Dublin who was on his first coach trip and said he was enjoying being pointed directly towards points of interest.

His least favourite part of holidays was working out the good places to eat, so the pre-scheduled meals were perfect, and he loved the moments when he could just switch off and hand responsibility to someone else.

The Plaza de Espana in Seville.

It was a different perspective to my spontaneous self, but I could understand it. Then we jumped quickly back on the coach – we were in Andalucia during one of the earliest Spanish heatwaves in living memory, and it reached an incredible 47C in the region’s capital.

The actual travel was fairly pain-free, despite relatively lengthy rides to some of our destinations.

The view from the windows showed us the extent of the extraordinary olive tree monoculture, stretching off in straight lines to the rocky horizons, and Alejandro would keep us entertained with well-informed potted histories of 20th Century Spain.

Intricate art on the walls of the Real Alcazar in Seville.

A different vibe in Granada

There was a very clear boundary between that half of the holiday and the latter half, when we left the coach behind to base ourselves in the Catalonia Hotel near the centre of Granada.

I will admit that this was more my preferred style of break.

Aside from a group excursion to the Alhambra, where I was mesmerised all over again by the fusion of Muslim and Catholic culture that characterises this part of Spain, we were largely left to explore the city on our own.

We took full advantage of the opportunity, often ignoring the main tourist draws in an effort to get a better sense of Granada.

There were walks around the medieval Albaicin neighbourhood, which is a World Heritage Site, and cheap cocktails that lasted late into the night. Our favourite spot was the Terraza Monasterio rooftop bar, where we managed to catch a glorious sunset.

The Alhambra citadel which sits above the city of Granada.

On our final night, we went along to a flamenco show in one of the city’s famously intimate caves.

With a pitcher of sangria beside us, we watched open-mouthed as guitarist, singer and dancer demonstrated their talents on the tiny stage, with the music, vocals and movement sliding around each other effortlessly.

We thought that was the ideal way to end the trip, and then found out the following morning was the final day of the city’s Corpus Christi festival, marked by an enormous parade with music, giant puppets and rather aggressive characters in oversized papier mache heads.

The whole thing was a joy.

Maybe this kind of trip could be enjoyed no matter your age.

On the way back to the airport, sucking a Werther’s Original offered to me by a coach-mate, I thought I might need to give it a try again.

Travel facts

Travel Department’s Highlights of Andalucía trip starts from £899pp with flights available flying direct from Aberdeen (September 13 2022) and Glasgow (various dates September 2022 until November 2023).

Flights, accommodation, breakfast and dinner are all included, along with entry to the Alhambra, the Real Alcazar in Seville and the Mezquita in Cordoba.

 For more information or to make a booking, call 0131 516 7439 quoting The Press and Journal – Scotland, or visit DC Thomson Travel.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]