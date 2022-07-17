Balancing the books? Here’s our pick of free activities in the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Balancing the books? Here’s our pick of free activities in the north-east

By David Proctor
July 17, 2022, 6:00 am
The argument over how much the revamp of Aberdeen Art Gallery will cost will be settled in court. Picture by Goodfellow.
Aberdeen Art Gallery is free to visit.

As the cost of living crisis hits family budgets, we have put together a list of some of the free activities in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire this summer.

From walks around a stone’s throw from the Queen’s Balmoral estate to exploring the fascinating collection at Aberdeen Art Gallery, there is something for everyone.

Hopefully, this list can inspire you to get out and about Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire before the schools return.

Last week we looked at rainy day ideas for when the weather disrupts your plans.

Go to a museum

Aberdeen Maritime Museum on Shiprow.

The Book of Deer has just returned to Aberdeen Art Gallery but there are also lots of interactive displays for children to play with.  If the story of Aberdeen’s fishing and ship-building heritage is more appealing then the Maritime Museum on Shiprow tells that story.  It is full of interesting items including a nine-metre-high model of the Murchison oil rig.

More info

Winter Gardens at Duthie Park

Inside the David Welch Winter Gardens, Duthie Park, Aberdeen.
Inside the David Welch Winter Gardens, Duthie Park, Aberdeen.

The David Welch Winter Gardens at Duthie Park has been a hit for families in Aberdeen for decades.  It has a wide range of fauna and flora to discover.  Kids will have a great time spotting Spike the Cactus, McPuddock the giant frog and the army of terrapins who live inside.

More info

Torry Point Battery

The car park at the Torry Battery, Aberdeen.  Picture by Darrell Benns

The Torry Point Battery, has stood proudly over the entrance to Aberdeen Harbour since 1860.  It was a vital link in the defence of the coast and waters during both First and Second World Wars – the latter seeing anti-aircraft guns and searchlights deployed.  Nowadays the monument is the ideal viewpoint for a bit of dolphin spotting.

More info

Hazlehead Park

Hazlehead Park.

Hazlehead Park is one of the biggest and best parks in Aberdeen.  It boasts large wooded grounds and play parks.   Children will be able to wile away the hours on the swings, slides and the amazing bouncing jeep.

More info

Slains Castle

Slains castle near Cruden Bay

Slains Castle near Cruden Bay is believed to have provided the inspiration for Bram Stoker to write his novel Dracula.  The clifftop ruin is fascinating although care will be needed by intrepid explorers due to its location.

More info

Newburgh Beach

Seals at Newburgh beach.

Around 400 seals make up the colony at Newburgh Beach which is around 20 minutes from Aberdeen.  Visitors are urged to watch the seals from the other side of the beach to protect the seals.  They make an eery noise which does sound like a group of ghosts.  The seals often dive into the water and put on a show for those who have come to visit.

More info

Botanic Gardens at Aberdeen University

The Cruickshank Botanic Gardens, University of Aberdeen, Aberdeen, Scotland.  Picture by Kenny Elrick.</p> <p>

The Cruickshank Botanic Garden at Aberdeen University is a little piece of paradise in the city.  The beautiful 11-acre garden has been providing inspiration to locals and students since it opened in 1898.  It is home to an internationally important collection of plants.

More info

Balmoral Cairns

Balmoral cairns feature by Gayle Ritchie. Indivi cairn details should be attached to each pic. Pics by Gayle

Pull on your walking boots and head to Royal Deeside to discover a fascinating piece of history.  There are 11 stone cairns erected by Queen Victoria in the woods surrounding Balmoral Castle.  The six-mile trail takes you past the cairns with the biggest of the pyramids dedicated to Queen Victoria’s husband Prince Albert.

More info

St Cyrus national nature reserve

St Cyrus national nature reserve

St Cyrus National Nature Reserve boasts stunning beaches, volcanic cliffs and is home to birds, butterflies and moths.  There is also a visitor centre in the old lifeboat station so visitors can learn more about this beautiful part of the north-east.

More info

Aberdeen beach

People out enjoying the nice weather at Aberdeen Beach.  Picture by Kenny Elrick.

When the sun is out Aberdeen beach is the place to be.  It is a stones throw from the city centre and has something for everyone.  Whether you fancy a dip in the icy sea, want to relax on the golden sands or leisurely stroll up and down the front.

More info

