Balancing the books? Here’s our pick of free activities in the north-east

As the cost of living crisis hits family budgets, we have put together a list of some of the free activities in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire this summer.

From walks around a stone’s throw from the Queen’s Balmoral estate to exploring the fascinating collection at Aberdeen Art Gallery, there is something for everyone.

Hopefully, this list can inspire you to get out and about Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire before the schools return.

Last week we looked at rainy day ideas for when the weather disrupts your plans.

Go to a museum

The Book of Deer has just returned to Aberdeen Art Gallery but there are also lots of interactive displays for children to play with. If the story of Aberdeen’s fishing and ship-building heritage is more appealing then the Maritime Museum on Shiprow tells that story. It is full of interesting items including a nine-metre-high model of the Murchison oil rig.

Winter Gardens at Duthie Park

The David Welch Winter Gardens at Duthie Park has been a hit for families in Aberdeen for decades. It has a wide range of fauna and flora to discover. Kids will have a great time spotting Spike the Cactus, McPuddock the giant frog and the army of terrapins who live inside.

Torry Point Battery

The Torry Point Battery, has stood proudly over the entrance to Aberdeen Harbour since 1860. It was a vital link in the defence of the coast and waters during both First and Second World Wars – the latter seeing anti-aircraft guns and searchlights deployed. Nowadays the monument is the ideal viewpoint for a bit of dolphin spotting.

Hazlehead Park

Hazlehead Park is one of the biggest and best parks in Aberdeen. It boasts large wooded grounds and play parks. Children will be able to wile away the hours on the swings, slides and the amazing bouncing jeep.

Slains Castle

Slains Castle near Cruden Bay is believed to have provided the inspiration for Bram Stoker to write his novel Dracula. The clifftop ruin is fascinating although care will be needed by intrepid explorers due to its location.

Newburgh Beach

Around 400 seals make up the colony at Newburgh Beach which is around 20 minutes from Aberdeen. Visitors are urged to watch the seals from the other side of the beach to protect the seals. They make an eery noise which does sound like a group of ghosts. The seals often dive into the water and put on a show for those who have come to visit.

Botanic Gardens at Aberdeen University

The Cruickshank Botanic Garden at Aberdeen University is a little piece of paradise in the city. The beautiful 11-acre garden has been providing inspiration to locals and students since it opened in 1898. It is home to an internationally important collection of plants.

Balmoral Cairns

Pull on your walking boots and head to Royal Deeside to discover a fascinating piece of history. There are 11 stone cairns erected by Queen Victoria in the woods surrounding Balmoral Castle. The six-mile trail takes you past the cairns with the biggest of the pyramids dedicated to Queen Victoria’s husband Prince Albert.

St Cyrus national nature reserve

St Cyrus National Nature Reserve boasts stunning beaches, volcanic cliffs and is home to birds, butterflies and moths. There is also a visitor centre in the old lifeboat station so visitors can learn more about this beautiful part of the north-east.

Aberdeen beach

When the sun is out Aberdeen beach is the place to be. It is a stones throw from the city centre and has something for everyone. Whether you fancy a dip in the icy sea, want to relax on the golden sands or leisurely stroll up and down the front.

