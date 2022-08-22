Aberdeen nurse on why getting a dog was the best medicine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s no secret that dogs can do miracles for your health, from getting your step count up to improving your overall wellbeing.

Your furry friend can be your constant at a time of great uncertainty, the reason why you need to face the day regardless.

Always happy to see you and completely free of judgement, spending time with your four-legged friend releases serotonin, oxytocin, prolactin and even lowers the stress hormone known as cortisol.

Not convinced? Your blood pressure can drop by as much as 10% after just 15 minutes of petting your dog, so get cuddling!

The slobbery kisses might not be as welcome, but there’s a lot to be said for having a dog in your life.

From the most mighty of Great Danes to the sassiest of shih tzus, our bond with canny canines deserves to be celebrated.

It’s one thing to list some furry facts, but there’s nothing like seeing the bond in action.

Bond between nurse and Labrador

Joanne Gunn and her gorgeous black Labrador, Penny, can often be found on glorious long walks in the Aberdeenshire countryside.

Penny, who is now seven, is very much part of the family, having come all the way from Newcastle to join Joanne in Inverurie.

She has had a ripple effect on the whole family, adored by Joanne’s young niece and pampered by her parents while Joanne is at work.

Getting through 12 hours shifts as an A&E staff nurse in Aberdeen is not for the faint hearted, especially during the pandemic.

But the thought of coming home to Penny meant that Joanne was able to grit her teeth through the many challenges.

After all, she has already come through much worse with her loyal companion at her side.

Mental health benefit

“Prior to getting Penny, I was in a bad place,” said Joanne, 39.

“I had to sell my flat as I had got into a bit of debt, and move back in with my parents.

“I experienced circumstantial depression, and then one day my mum thought it would be good for me to get a dog.

“I had always wanted a dog, and I knew I wanted a bitch.”

Joanne was in for quite the wait, and had no idea what Penny would look like.

“I was sent a picture of her mum who was obviously pregnant, and spoke to the owner on the phone,” she said.

“They were in Newcastle, and I knew I wanted a bitch.

“So when Penny’s mum went into labour, I was actually sent videos of her being born.

“I finally got to meet her and that was it for me, I fell in love with her.”

Wellbeing benefit

Within two months of bringing Penny home to the north-east, Joanne was able to stop taking anti-depressants.

“Anti-depressants can be very useful and help you re-focus,” said Joanne.

“But I found that after getting Penny, I just didn’t need them anymore.

“She made everything better.”

Joanne believes that getting into a routine aided by regular dog walks enabled her to have a new focus in life.

“Prior to getting Penny, I found myself cancelling plans with friends because I had reached a stage where I didn’t want to do anything,” she said.

“Penny gave me my motivation, the reason to get up and go.

“It’s true what people say. If you want to be happier in life, get a dog.

“I’m testament to that. I can have had a rubbish 12-hour shift, but once I get home she is so happy to see me.

“We are out for walks together come rain or shine.”

Keeping fit

Penny unfortunately broke her leg at the start of this year, and Joanne noticed her step count plummet on the days she wasn’t at work.

“Instead of being 18,000, it was around 3,000,” she said.

“Walking Penny was my habit, I think a dog can support you in getting you up and going.

“She is my constant.

“She is never angry or upset, I wish people would be more like dogs.

“Penny has been my rock through everything, and on the days my parents look after her, she keeps them active as well.”