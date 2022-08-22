Aberdeen nurse on why getting a dog was the best medicine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Aberdeen nurse on why getting a dog was the best medicine

By Ellie House
August 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Joanne Gunn with Penny the Labrador, who helped Joanne stop needing anti-depressants.
Joanne Gunn with Penny the Labrador, who helped Joanne stop needing anti-depressants.

It’s no secret that dogs can do miracles for your health, from getting your step count up to improving your overall wellbeing.

Your furry friend can be your constant at a time of great uncertainty, the reason why you need to face the day regardless.

Always happy to see you and completely free of judgement, spending time with your four-legged friend releases serotonin, oxytocin, prolactin and even lowers the stress hormone known as cortisol.

Not convinced? Your blood pressure can drop by as much as 10% after just 15 minutes of petting your dog, so get cuddling!

Meet Penny the Lab, who has helped her owner, Joanne Gunn, no end.

The slobbery kisses might not be as welcome, but there’s a lot to be said for having a dog in your life.

From the most mighty of Great Danes to the sassiest of shih tzus, our bond with canny canines deserves to be celebrated.

Studies have shown that petting a dog can lower your blood pressure. Penny the Labrador certainly thinks so.

It’s one thing to list some furry facts, but there’s nothing like seeing the bond in action.

Bond between nurse and Labrador

Joanne Gunn and her gorgeous black Labrador, Penny, can often be found on glorious long walks in the Aberdeenshire countryside.

Penny and Joanne often go on adventures together, whatever the weather.

Penny, who is now seven, is very much part of the family, having come all the way from Newcastle to join Joanne in Inverurie.

She has had a ripple effect on the whole family, adored by Joanne’s young niece and pampered by her parents while Joanne is at work.

Getting through 12 hours shifts as an A&E staff nurse in Aberdeen is not for the faint hearted, especially during the pandemic.

But the thought of coming home to Penny meant that Joanne was able to grit her teeth through the many challenges.

Penny broke her leg earlier this year, but has made an excellent recovery.

After all, she has already come through much worse with her loyal companion at her side.

Mental health benefit

“Prior to getting Penny, I was in a bad place,” said Joanne, 39.

“I had to sell my flat as I had got into a bit of debt, and move back in with my parents.

“I experienced circumstantial depression, and then one day my mum thought it would be good for me to get a dog.

“I had always wanted a dog, and I knew I wanted a bitch.”

Joanne and Penny share a beautiful bond, after the pooch arrived in Joanne’s life seven years ago.

Joanne was in for quite the wait, and had no idea what Penny would look like.

“I was sent a picture of her mum who was obviously pregnant, and spoke to the owner on the phone,” she said.

“They were in Newcastle, and I knew I wanted a bitch.

“So when Penny’s mum went into labour, I was actually sent videos of her being born.

Penny is a huge fan of the water, a passion which her owner, Joanne Gunn, is happy to indulge.

“I finally got to meet her and that was it for me, I fell in love with her.”

Wellbeing benefit

Within two months of bringing Penny home to the north-east, Joanne was able to stop taking anti-depressants.

“Anti-depressants can be very useful and help you re-focus,” said Joanne.

“But I found that after getting Penny, I just didn’t need them anymore.

“She made everything better.”

Joanne and Penny get their steps in together, with long walks in the Aberdeenshire countryside.

Joanne believes that getting into a routine aided by regular dog walks enabled her to have a new focus in life.

“Prior to getting Penny, I found myself cancelling plans with friends because I had reached a stage where I didn’t want to do anything,” she said.

“Penny gave me my motivation, the reason to get up and go.

“It’s true what people say. If you want to be happier in life, get a dog.

“I’m testament to that. I can have had a rubbish 12-hour shift, but once I get home she is so happy to see me.

“We are out for walks together come rain or shine.”

Penny broke her leg at the start of this year, meaning she wasn’t able to get out for walks.

Keeping fit

Penny unfortunately broke her leg at the start of this year, and Joanne noticed her step count plummet on the days she wasn’t at work.

“Instead of being 18,000, it was around 3,000,” she said.

“Walking Penny was my habit, I think a dog can support you in getting you up and going.

“She is my constant.

“She is never angry or upset, I wish people would be more like dogs.

“Penny has been my rock through everything, and on the days my parents look after her, she keeps them active as well.”

National Dog Day

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Dog bed, £54.99, Dobbies Garden Centres.
Vet charity warns of hidden costs of owning a dog
0
A woman holding a sign that says time for me
6 ways to indulge in a little 'me' time and invest in yourself
A photo of an elephant skeleton
9 awe-inspiring things to see at this history festival in Aberdeen
black framed shower cubicle
Top 5 steps to save water, energy, and money in your bathroom
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New brewery and distillery in Inverness Picture shows; Hotelier Jon Erasmus at the new Uilebheist brewery and distillery in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Spey Date; 27/06/2022
Exclusive: New Inverness distillery rolls out rare cask programme - with just 100 up…
0
Talisker (Tali) the Collie, is the Alness Academy's puppy therapet-in-training. Picture by Jason Hedges.
From life-savers to stress relievers, we meet some dogs with very interesting jobs
0
Susan and David Batty of Methlick. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at…
0
Bottlenose dolphins.
Nature Watch: East coast bottlenose dolphins flying high
0
Why can't we cope with extreme weather in this country?
George Mitchell: Why are we losing the plot over the weather?
0
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 17.08.2022 URN:CR0037522 F&D story based on the food and drink scene in Aviemore, and whether it needs to improve. Owner of The Burger Box Samantha Taylor is pictured. Please note that she did not want to frown in the pictures or look miserable. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
'It's like going back to the 50s': Aviemore locals chew over town's apparent 8.30pm…
0

More from Press and Journal

Tonight's Highland League Weekly features highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos v Formartine United.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie…
0
The Caledonian Stadium in Inverness is set to host Glasgow Warriors v Worcester Warriors on September 2.
Glasgow and Worcester Warriors game in Inverness still on despite tax bill concerns for…
0
killer whales
Humpback whale spotted off the coast of St Cyrus for first time in five…
0
The halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens. The first landmark in the Victorian park's reopening is expected at the end of the month. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
UTG latest: Halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens as first stage of reopening…
2
Pizza chain Fireaway is opening in Aberdeen next month. Pic supplied.
Global pizza chain Fireaway to open in Aberdeen
0
Residents of Bankhead Avenue say they need the council to act now. Supplied by Jozsef Csuhai.
Bucksburn residents hit out at speeders and warn their street is 'an accident waiting…
0