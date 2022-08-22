Vet charity warns of hidden costs of owning a dog

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The excitement of getting a dog is possibly matched only by going shopping for it.

With a dazzling choice of gorgeous beds, blankets and, yes, cute little outfits, our four-legged friends are a shopaholic’s dream.

Vet charity PDSA (People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals) points out that getting a dog is a big commitment to take on, however, and reminds people that dog ownership can be costly, and that’s before you’ve forked out for a diamante-studded collar and matching coat.

The vet charity for pets in need says: “Dogs can be surprisingly expensive as there are a lot of costs that you might not think of at first.

“You should expect that a dog could cost you at least £4,600, but depending on which dog you have; their potential lifetime cost could be £30,800 over their whole lifetime.

“This estimated lifetime cost is the minimum that you will need to care for your dog. It will vary according to your dog’s size, breed and how long they live.

“You may find that your dog has additional needs if they are a pedigree breed prone to certain health problems, which could also add to your costs.

“This estimated cost doesn’t include the cost of any vet fees if your dog becomes ill, although we have included the cost of pet insurance.”

More importantly the PDSA reminds dog owners, or those thinking about becoming one: “When you get a dog, you legally have to meet their five welfare needs keeping them happy and healthy throughout their life.”

The five welfare needs are:

Health: Protection from pain, injury, suffering and disease and treated if they become ill or injured.

Behaviour: The ability to behave naturally for their species, for example play, run, dig, jump, fly etc.

Companionship: To be housed with, or apart from, other animals as appropriate for the species.

Diet: A suitable diet. This can include feeding appropriately for the pet’s life stage and feeding a suitable amount to prevent obesity or malnourishment, as well as access to fresh clean water.

Environment: A suitable environment. This should include the right type of home with a comfortable place to rest and hide as well as space to exercise and explore.

So as long as you have all these bases covered, you can then feel free to buy as many fleecy bone-motif blankets as your heart desires!

