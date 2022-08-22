Vet charity warns of hidden costs of owning a dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vet charity warns of hidden costs of owning a dog

By Jacqueline Wake Young
August 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Dog bed, £54.99, Dobbies Garden Centres.
The excitement of getting a dog is possibly matched only by going shopping for it.

With a dazzling choice of gorgeous beds, blankets and, yes, cute little outfits, our four-legged friends are a shopaholic’s dream.

1 Pet Neckerchief, £2, George.

Vet charity PDSA (People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals) points out that getting a dog is a big commitment to take on, however, and reminds people that dog ownership can be costly, and that’s before you’ve forked out for a diamante-studded collar and matching coat.

The vet charity for pets in need says: “Dogs can be surprisingly expensive as there are a lot of costs that you might not think of at first.

Teal Crown Pet Bed, £19.99, TK Maxx.

“You should expect that a dog could cost you at least £4,600, but depending on which dog you have; their potential lifetime cost could be £30,800 over their whole lifetime.

“This estimated lifetime cost is the minimum that you will need to care for your dog. It will vary according to your dog’s size, breed and how long they live.

Plush pet sofa bed in black velvet, £289, dfs.

“You may find that your dog has additional needs if they are a pedigree breed prone to certain health problems, which could also add to your costs.

“This estimated cost doesn’t include the cost of any vet fees if your dog becomes ill, although we have included the cost of pet insurance.”

Sophie Allport x National Trust Woodland Walk pet mattress, £74.50, National Trust.

More importantly the PDSA reminds dog owners, or those thinking about becoming one: “When you get a dog, you legally have to meet their five welfare needs keeping them happy and healthy throughout their life.”

The five welfare needs are:
Health: Protection from pain, injury, suffering and disease and treated if they become ill or injured.

Behaviour: The ability to behave naturally for their species, for example play, run, dig, jump, fly etc.

Companionship: To be housed with, or apart from, other animals as appropriate for the species.

Diet: A suitable diet. This can include feeding appropriately for the pet’s life stage and feeding a suitable amount to prevent obesity or malnourishment, as well as access to fresh clean water.

Environment: A suitable environment. This should include the right type of home with a comfortable place to rest and hide as well as space to exercise and explore.

So as long as you have all these bases covered, you can then feel free to buy as many fleecy bone-motif blankets as your heart desires!

Top picks…

Piper Seagrass Pet Bed, £79.50, Oliver Bonas.
Yellow Raincoat, £7, George.
Percy Pig Pet Bed, £25, M&S.
Horizontal Stripe Pet Treat Bag, £9.50, Oliver Bonas.
Pride Pet Bow & Bandana, £3.50, Primark.
Tags

