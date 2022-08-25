QUIZ: How much do you know about our beloved canine companions?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
QUIZ: How much do you know about our beloved canine companions?

By Jamie Wilde
August 25, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 5:20 pm
Daphne the German Shepherd is currently looking for a new home from Dogs Trust's Glasgow Centre.
Daphne the German Shepherd is currently looking for a new home from Dogs Trust's Glasgow Centre.

Do you know a poodle from a Pekingese, or a Chihuahua from a chow chow? Challenge yourself with our quiz!

Brought to you by Dogs Trust, our quiz will determine if your knowledge of man’s best friend is up to scratch.

As the largest dog welfare charity in the UK, it cares for over 15,000 animals each year. Its mission is to bring about the day when all dogs can have a happy life, and the charity is currently working toward that goal with a network of 22 rehoming centres nationwide.

It was founded in 1891 by Lady Gertrude Stock as the National Canine Defence League, campaigning against animal cruelty.

In 2003 the charity became Dogs Trust and in the years following has celebrated a number of achievements, such as helping to change the law surrounding microchipping and launching its own training classes.

With National Dog Day coming up, test your knowledge on all things dogs with this specially curated quiz.

National Dog Day





