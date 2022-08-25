QUIZ: How much do you know about our beloved canine companions?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Do you know a poodle from a Pekingese, or a Chihuahua from a chow chow? Challenge yourself with our quiz!

Brought to you by Dogs Trust, our quiz will determine if your knowledge of man’s best friend is up to scratch.

As the largest dog welfare charity in the UK, it cares for over 15,000 animals each year. Its mission is to bring about the day when all dogs can have a happy life, and the charity is currently working toward that goal with a network of 22 rehoming centres nationwide.

It was founded in 1891 by Lady Gertrude Stock as the National Canine Defence League, campaigning against animal cruelty.

In 2003 the charity became Dogs Trust and in the years following has celebrated a number of achievements, such as helping to change the law surrounding microchipping and launching its own training classes.

With National Dog Day coming up, test your knowledge on all things dogs with this specially curated quiz.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Don’t miss next week’s quiz with Aberdeen Central Library…