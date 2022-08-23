How to pet proof your home with safety and design in mind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How to pet proof your home with safety and design in mind

By Jacqueline Wake Young
August 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
Leather sofas and shutters are a good start when you have pets.

Is your house suitable for a four-legged resident? Here are some tips and tricks to make sure it is.

Anyone who has owned a dog knows that a home can rapidly turn into a disaster zone around one of them.

Our four-legged friends often return home muddy, sandy, wet or covered in foliage and that’s not to mention the other kinds of messes they can create.

A dog in front of Bedford Shutters.

Having a dog also means the space has to be safe and so the interior design experts at Shuttercraft have shared their top tips on how to pet-proof a home without compromising on safety and design.

Upholstery and furniture

Whether your furry friends spend a lot of time in the human seats or just walk around the house, some fabrics are definitely to be avoided. Velvet is a magnet for fur for example. It’s best to invest in high quality synthetic tapestries or smooth leather which is sure to withstand the test of the claws.

Puppies love to chew wicker and wood so go for metal accessories.

The Lorrie three seater leather sofa £2,059, Furniture Village.

Window treatments

Pets tend to get into places humans would never fit in – so make sure blinds are cordless or the cords are consolidated to avoid any tangling or nasty accidents.

Although not a completely pet-proof window treatment, plantation shutters have no cords, so risks are minimised.

Set of two Stella dining chairs with metal legs, £240, Next.

Hard flooring

Hard floors are always the winner over carpet – not just for the training period, but also for those rainy days and muddy walks. Natural wood can scratch easily and stains very quickly. Laminate flooring or stone or ceramic tiles are best for pet homes, but if you must have natural wood, opt for harder materials like oak.

Durable, washable paint is a good idea for when pets come home wet and muddy.

Pet-friendly paint

Most paint brands offer durable wipeable paint ranges, especially suitable for high traffic areas like the entrance to the home. That way you won’t have to worry about cleaning the dogs before they set paws through the door.

Having a play area might save a lot of cleaning and chaos around the home.

Separations where needed

As much as we love our pets, there are some areas where we don’t want them to go.

Many dog owners get creative with their home design and create a special treat or play area. Train your pet with treats to encourage it to go to the special area at a designated time, like a bedtime routine.

Trendy metal hairpin legs on furniture look good and can’t be chewed (unless you have a Lab and then all bets are off).
National Dog Day

