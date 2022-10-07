4 things about taking out business loans that are NOT true

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

4 things about taking out business loans that are NOT true

In partnership with Business Loans Scotland
October 7, 2022, 9:23 am
Owner of Pi Polymer Recycling proudly poses in front of his enterprise
Business Loans Scotland helps enterprises like Pi Polymer Recycling by issuing loans of up to £250,000.

Myths sometimes discourage business owners from obtaining loans. But Business Loans Scotland (BLS) is reaching out to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) to help them survive and thrive.

It’s common for SMEs to take out loans, either to support their newly opened businesses or to fund their expansion plans.

But many misconceptions about business loans may overwhelm, intimidate or even put off business owners.

That shouldn’t be the case. Business owners should arm themselves with knowledge so they can take advantage of all the available support to put them on the path to success.

So here are four common myths about business loans in Scotland and the truths that will help you grow your enterprise.

Myth 1: Businesses only seek loans when they’re struggling financially.

This is not always the case. Most businesses actually seek additional funds to support growth and expansion plans. Once completed, these often have an extremely positive impact on businesses, making them more profitable.

Team Magnus owner Kristine Moody happily poses with her inventory
Team Magnus received a total of 3 loans worth £145K from BLS to catapult the company into the international market.

For example, in 2017, Kristine Moody, the founder of Auchterarder-based junior sports brand, Team Magnus faced huge challenges to her business. She needed to meet the burgeoning demand for her products. With the support of a total of £145K in loans from Business Loans Scotland, she raised the growth capital needed to manager her inventory and tackle the logistics of trading internationally. As a result, her business turnover grew from more than £450K in 2018 to a whopping £3.5M in 2021.

Myth 2: Loan applications are time-consuming.

Loan applications do require detailed documentation like a business plan and historical accounts before the funds are granted.

But it only takes a matter of minutes to find out whether your business is eligible for a loan by submitting an initial enquiry online.

Business Loans Scotland only needs a handful of details to enable its team of loan officers to determine if your business qualifies for a loan.

Myth 3: Start-ups or small businesses are ineligible for business loans.

Owners of Makar Technologies happily pose outside their headquarters
Makar Technologies received 2 loans worth £100K in total to develop its electronics design and manufacturing business.

Small businesses definitely have access to loans through the Scottish government-funded Business Loans Scotland. In fact, BLS specialises in supporting SMEs, providing loans from £25,000 up to £250,000. It fills in the gap where commercial sources like banks fall short. It also offers a very competitive interest rate that’s fixed for the term of the loan.

Aside from that, BLS likes to remain in regular contact with borrowers to provide a support system that will help businesses thrive.

Andrew Dickson, Business Loans Scotland’s fund manager says:

We are here to support businesses that have a good commercially viable proposition, whether it’s a new business starting up, whether it’s an existing business that is looking to grow. We want to diversify the Scottish economy so we’re less dependent on a small number of industries. We want to try and get businesses to look beyond Scotland to trade with the rest of the UK and the world.

Myth 4: Only banks can provide a business loan.

Owner of Bounce Station proudly poses in front of his inflatable park
BLS issued BounceStation 2 loans worth £100K in total to boost its inflatable park business.

Many people think that the only lender they can turn to when they need to borrow money is a bank. In fact, there are many different lending options and it’s important to determine your own specific requirements to find the lender that’s best suited for you.

Visit the websites of the government or your local authority to learn more about the various types of funding options available to you.

If you’re a business owner who’s looking to apply for a loan, find out if your business is eligible

Learn more about how Business Loans Scotland helped a dance company develop a new studio

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Lifestyle

Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
The Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Driverless Machiney lost its route on its big launch day.
What a week: Tories do a U-turn and a Highland bus can't find the…
Sir Ewan Forbes-Sempill married Isabella Mitchell in 1952. Picture: Aberdeen Journals/DCT Design
The happy wedding pictures behind a north-east marriage which provoked a notorious court case
Sir Alex Ferguson in front of a new statue at Pittodrie. Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group.
What we learned this week... about how Alex Ferguson's bum deal is now in…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Tequila Casa is a new tequila pop-up bar in Aberdeen Picture shows; Tequila Casa is a new tequila pop-up bar in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Tequila Casa Date; 05/10/2022
New tequila bar to pop-up for Aberdeen Cocktail Week
Which of these drinks would you like to try for a reduced price? Image: DC Thomson Design Team.
Have your say: Which cocktail will be city favourite for Aberdeen Cocktail Week at…
A member of the Hong Kong team jumps from the balcony of his apartment at the Olympic Village to escape the attack. Photo: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: 50 years on from the Munich Massacre - have we learned anything?
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time for a cheese board, isn't it?
Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1.
Yvie Burnett: I'm looking for a shy Cinderella who can sing
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 21.01.2021 URN: CR0033250 Restaurant review pics from Drouthy Cobbler in Elgin. Dishes pictured are... Starter - Grants of Speyside Haggis Bon Bons, mustard Mayo Small Plates - Mac n cheese croquettes, spiced house ketchup, parmesan Main - 1. Scotch Beef Burger,crispy bacon, cheddar, house relish and fries 2. Grilled Chicken foraged mushroom risotto, spinach, truffle dressing Wine - white Fattoria Coroncino IL Bacca Red - Waterloof Circle of life Pictures by JASON HEDGES
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Elgin

Most Read

1
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been banned for eight games by the SFA - with six games to be served immediately - and we think it's harsh. So much so, we've created these masks for fans to wear at Tannadice!
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for five days. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Shaun Groves threatened to slit a bookie's throat when she refused his bet on a horse.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
2
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Erica Spink KA Buchan stole from B&M Home Store in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps/ Facebook/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
Garthdee Community Councillor Margaret Forrest, pictured with her husband Gavin, is furious with First Bus about the way they're serving the Garthdee community. Photo: Kami Thomson.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
Head of cinema Colin Farquhar outside Belmont Filmhouse last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree
The Loch Frisa docks in Craignure, Mull. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Whisky barrels over children? CalMac timetable cautiously accepted by Mull and Iona users, but…
Children from across Scotland illustrated Archie Foundation's colourful new book. This image is by Maisie at St Cyrus Primary, Aberdeenshire.
GALLERY: Archie Foundation mascot is brought to life in new book illustrated by local…
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie looks to Ryan Duncan example during Peterhead loan spell
The Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Driverless Machiney lost its route on its big launch day.
What a week: Tories do a U-turn and a Highland bus can't find the…

Editor's Picks