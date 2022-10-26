Halloween on a budget? Look no further than your local library

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Halloween on a budget? Look no further than your local library

By Garrett Stell
October 26, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 26, 2022, 6:25 pm
Inverness Library is just one of many branches to get Halloween tales for free this year. Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson
Inverness Library is just one of many branches to get Halloween tales for free this year. Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson

Scary stories and Halloween go hand-in-hand. And the Highlands and Islands have provided a perfect backdrop for many bone-chilling tales over the years.

For the more timid among us, there are also plenty of seasonal family-friendly tales more concerned with Scottish treats than tricks.

But whether it’s a scary movie or a spine-tingling book, many families are seeing entertainment as a luxury this year. As we head into the winter, energy costs and economic uncertainty have many of us rethinking our priorities – and our budgets.

If only there was a free source of entertainment, with no monthly subscription fees and no charge for services rendered.

Of course, that’s what the library is here for. To mark the holiday season, High Life Highland and Live Life Aberdeenshire library staff compiled a list of Halloween stories with connections to the Highlands and the north-east of Scotland.

Whether it’s an eerie thriller about folk magic and small village life, a sinister crime, or a family friendly romp through fallen leaves, the list spans the whole range of tastes.

And, yes: there’s plenty of Draculas and haunted castles.

All of the titles are available at various High Life Highland and Live Life Aberdeenshire library branches, so be sure to check locally for what’s in stock.

What’s on for Halloween at the library?

Highland-inspired Halloween tales for kids:

  • “Hag Storm” by Victoria Williamson – This children’s book follows the adventures of a young Rabbie Burns. After coming across a hag stone in the family field, it’s up to him to save his family before a climactic Halloween ceremony in the old kirk.
  • “Every Witch Way” by Kirsty Ferry – “A Halloween journey through Scotland in a yellow camper van, with just a touch of magic.” That’s a tagline to inspire any young Highland reader.

For a more adult take on the Highland Halloween tale, try these:

  • “Pine” by Francine Toon – Lauren and her father Niall live alone in the Highlands, in a small village surrounded by pine forest. When a woman stumbles out onto the road one Halloween night, Niall drives her back to their house in his pickup. In the morning, she’s gone. But that’s just the first of many local mysteries that Lauren has to unravel before the end of her tale.

  • “Shadow Man” by Margaret Kirk – The first in a trilogy of “Highland Noir” thrillers, Ms Kirk’s debut novel follows ex-Met Detective Inspector Lukas Mahler hunting down clues are two brutal killings in Inverness. The following books in the trilogy, “What Lies Buried” and “In the Blood”, take readers from Inverness up to the Orkney Islands.
  • “Broken Ground” by Val McDermid – This fifth instalment in the legendary crime writer’s Karen Pirie series takes the titular cold case detective to the Scottish Highlands to unravel another historical mystery. Although part of a series, readers say that newcomers shouldn’t have any problem enjoying this book as a standalone.
  • “Highland Superstitions” by Alexander Macgregor – Previously published as a series of articles in the Celtic Magazine, this collection plumbs the depths of Highland folklore to discuss druids, fairies, witchcraft, second-sight, Hallowe’en, sacred wells and lochs.

Don’t forget about eerie Aberdeenshire

The friendly library staff at Live Life Aberdeenshire branches have put together their own list of Halloween-themed novels with a local spin. With more than 40 titles in all, there’s plenty of browsing to do before you decide on the right choice for this Halloween.

Here’s just a taste of what’s on offer:

  • “Dracul” By Dacre Stoker and J.D. Parker – It is 1868, and a 22-year-old Bram Stoker has locked himself inside an abbey’s tower to face off against a vile and ungodly beast. ‘Dracul’ reveals not only the true origins of Dracula himself, but also of his creator.

Dracul is a book fit for Halloween available at Aberdeenshire libraries

For the full list of seasonal stories compiled by Aberdeenshire librarians, head to the Live Life Aberdeenshire website.

Highland Halloween treats from local authors

And if you’re going to spend money on a little seasonal entertainment this year, why not support some local authors?

Inverness-based publisher Pauline Mackay is well-known for her whimsical “Wee MacNessie” stories, which she translates into many languages. But she also worked with local illustrator Marjory Tait on a picture book that’s perfect for Halloween:

  • “Happy Broomstick Day” – The witches on Scairay Island are celebrating ‘Broomstick Day’ yet Greta remains at home alone with her cat. Wouldn’t she like to take part in the cat ‘n’ wand race or the three-handled race? And why did she have to be rescued from a frogsmelly cauldron? Being different can be dangerous, especially when you’re a witch!
“Happy Broomstick Day” by author Pauline Mackay and illustrator Marjory Tait. Supplied by Ablekids Press

Another Highland author whose work is available at the Ablekids Press bookshop on Market Brae in Inverness, Ceitidh Hutton delves into the Gaelic roots of Halloween. Here’s a taste of this Gaelic tale from the author:

  • ‘Oidhche Shamhna’ by Ceitidh Hutton – Oidhche Shamhna -Thàinig an ceò agus Ruairidh is Rob a’ cluich a-muigh’… Ruairidh and his dog Rob run outside to play when the fog comes down on Halloween. Things look different in the dark. Will they find their way home and get back in time to dook for apples? Explore some old traditions through this lovely story. Written in Scottish Gaelic.

    “Oidhche Shamhna” is a Halloween story in Gaelic written by Tain-based author Ceitidh Hutton. Picture shows; Oidhche Shamhna. Tain. Supplied by Ceitidh Hutton.

Read more from the Schools and Family team

Moray teacher wins national award for diversity work

Funding boost for Gaelic learning in the Highlands and Islands

Hopes new partnership can improve Gaelic education in Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Inverness Library is just one of many branches to get Halloween tales for free this year. Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson
Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
Inverness Library is just one of many branches to get Halloween tales for free this year. Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson
Aberdeen waiters reveal their own customers from hell after James Corden shows how it's…
Inverness Library is just one of many branches to get Halloween tales for free this year. Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
A picture of dental implant
5 things you need to know before getting dental implants
New flight bar Aberdeen -
From cocktails and pizza to pool and darts - new Aberdeen bar is hitting…
tourists look at stunning view of sea and mountains in Scotland
Give a gift in your will for a legacy that lasts
A photo of the exterior of a home in L:ochside of Leys - banchory houses for sale
Take a look inside these luxury homes
Inverness Library is just one of many branches to get Halloween tales for free this year. Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson
Gardening with Scott Smith: Boost your herbaceous plants
Halloween sweet treats from Sweet Toots Cakery
The 10 Halloween sweet treats you need to try in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire during…
Inverness Library is just one of many branches to get Halloween tales for free this year. Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson
RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again

Most Read

1
Inverness Library is just one of many branches to get Halloween tales for free this year. Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson
‘It ends today or it ends in jail’: Sheriff’s warning to seagull shooter
2
Inverness Library is just one of many branches to get Halloween tales for free this year. Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
3
Inverness Library is just one of many branches to get Halloween tales for free this year. Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
4
Inverness Library is just one of many branches to get Halloween tales for free this year. Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident’s debit card
5
Inverness Library is just one of many branches to get Halloween tales for free this year. Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
6
Inverness Library is just one of many branches to get Halloween tales for free this year. Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
7
Inverness Library is just one of many branches to get Halloween tales for free this year. Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson
Forecast of 59mph winds prompt ferry cancellations and warnings
8
Inverness Library is just one of many branches to get Halloween tales for free this year. Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of ‘leaders’ Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
9
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
10
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Library is just one of many branches to get Halloween tales for free this year. Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Inverness Library is just one of many branches to get Halloween tales for free this year. Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
Inverness Library is just one of many branches to get Halloween tales for free this year. Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
Inverness Library is just one of many branches to get Halloween tales for free this year. Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson
Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a 'Jim Goodwin fan' and backs Aberdeen to finish third…
Inverness Library is just one of many branches to get Halloween tales for free this year. Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
Inverness Library is just one of many branches to get Halloween tales for free this year. Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
Inverness Library is just one of many branches to get Halloween tales for free this year. Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson
128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag
Inverness Library is just one of many branches to get Halloween tales for free this year. Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson
Land Rover Discovery: a magnificent multi-tasker
Colin Macleod aberdeen
Aberdeen-bound singer Colin Macleod on balancing life as an Isle of Lewis crofter with…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented