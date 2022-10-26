Moray teacher wins national award for diversity work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moray teacher wins national award for diversity work

By Garrett Stell
October 26, 2022, 11:45 am
Carrie McWilliam is an English teacher at Speyside High School. Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Carrie McWilliam is an English teacher at Speyside High School. Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

Carrie McWilliam thinks everyone deserves a voice.

She’s been using her platform as an English teacher at Speyside High School to champion young people who have experienced discrimination or felt sidelined by society.

And after just two years at Speyside, Ms McWilliam has earned national recognition for her efforts. This week she was named joint winner of the General Teaching Council for Scotland’s (GTCS) Saroj Lal Award.

The Saroj Lal Award celebrates the work of teachers who challenge discrimination to promote a culture of equality and diversity.

She called the award a heart-warming validation of her impact, and said she couldn’t help but shed a tear when her students congratulated her.

“Having kids that say you’ve made a difference in their life, that’s what it’s all about.”

But, more than anything, she said the award is an indicator of the hard work put in by her students and colleagues to make Speyside a safe, welcoming community for everyone.

Creating a safe environment

Not long after arriving at Speyside in 2020, Ms McWilliam got to work galvanising students and staff to make equality a priority.

Some of her initiatives include: leading an equality and diversity working group; running an LGBTQ+ pupil action group; and delivering ‘Understanding Prejudice’ workshops for S2 and S3 pupils.

Carrie McWilliam teaches English at Speyside High School in Aberlour. Photo: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

And creating a safe environment is a full school effort, she said.

“I am a product of all of the students and staff I have worked with and all the training I’ve done to get here,” she said. “It means that they’re being recognised as well. They’ve made my job more important and more meaningful.”

She went on to praise the inclusive education training she received as a newly qualified teacher, which she was able to pass on to colleagues.

Equality and diversity training can be especially important at a small school such as Speyside, she said.

“We don’t have a very diverse role here, and students aren’t always able to get much exposure to those from different walks of life.

“It’s important to go out into the world and accept others, but it’s also important to be accepted.”

Sometimes, accepting others is where accepting yourself starts, she said.

Acceptance needs to run full circle

“I feel like I’ve created a safe environment where students can be themselves,” she said.

“Being yourself will never be unacceptable in the classroom.”

Establishing the school’s LGBTQ+ action group has changed the game for students at Speyside who felt marginalised before, she said.

“There are so many people out there who are like them and they need to know that they’re not on their own.”

But the group is also paying dividends for the staff. By opening honest lines of communication between students and staff about how to talk about race, gender and LGBTQ+ concerns, teachers are more confident.

The pupil action group is currently working on a glossary of terms for staff members. They’ll highlight what terms are offensive and what to use as correct terminology. Ms McWilliam said she hopes this helps staff navigate difficult conversations.

“As teachers, a lot of uncertainty comes from now knowing the right terms,” she said.

“Sometimes I feel like I don’t always know the right term or the right way of saying something. We need to know that we have as much to learn from students as they do from us.”

Saroj Lal Award: Carrying on a trailblazer’s legacy

Ms McWilliam impressed the judges with how quickly she became a positive voice at her school.

“As an early career teacher, she has been central to improving the opportunities and experiences for young people at Speyside High School who may otherwise feel side-lined and experience discrimination,” they said.

Named alongside Ms McWilliam as this year’s other winner was Katie D’Souza from Newark Primary School, Port Glasgow.

The Saroj Lal Award is named after pioneering educator Saroj Lal.
The Saroj Lal Award is named after pioneering educator Saroj Lal. Supplied by Vinnet Lal

The award is named in honour of Saroj Lal. She worked at the forefront of multicultural and anti-racist education in its earliest years in Scotland.

Her son and award panellist, Vineet Lal, said that this year’s winners embody his mother’s trailblazing. Importantly, they are inspirations to their pupils and peers to carry out their work.

“The GTCS Saroj Lal Award recognises outstanding endeavour by educators in the field of equality and diversity,” he said.

“The joint winners of the 2022 award exemplify those principles magnificently. In Katie and Carrie, we have two remarkable women who, in their own different yet complementary ways, have chosen to challenge established norms, to forge new paths and break new ground.”

Read more from the Schools and Family team

‘Pioneering’ island teacher is first recipient of national award

Hopes new partnership can improve Gaelic education in Aberdeen

Funding boost for Gaelic learning in the Highlands and Islands

