Funding boost for Gaelic learning in the Highlands and Islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Funding boost for Gaelic learning in the Highlands and Islands

By Garrett Stell
October 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
Tain 3-18 campus
The planned Tain 3-18 campus is one of five projects in the Highlands and Island to benefit from new government funding. Drawing produced by Stallan Brand Architects.

Schools in the Highlands and Western Isles are set to benefit from a £3 million Gaelic investment fund from the Scottish Government.

The Gaelic Capital Fund will help support the growth of a number of projects over the coming year.

Schools on the Hebridean islands of Islay, Barra and Lewis will receive close to £1.1 million. Another £1.3 million is on its way to projects in Tain and on Skye.

Education leaders in the north said the investment will establish Gaelic education as a priority at new schools.

Where is the Gaelic Capital Fund money going?

Projects benefitting from the funding include:

  • £800,000 for Gaelic school units on the new Tain 3-18 campus.
  • £594,000 for a new Gaelic unit at Broadford Primary on Skye.
  • £1 million for Gaelic development at the new Castlebay Education and Health Hub on Barra.
  • £54,000 for a new Gaelic classroom at Tong Primary School on Lewis.
  • £62,152 for education and community projects at Gaelic College (ICCI) on Islay.

A spokesman for the Western Isles said the council hopes to extend Gaelic language and culture across the school community via the integrated Castlebay campus.

And the investment will pay for much-needed Gaelic classroom space at Tong.

Barra Community Campus
An early artist’s rendition of the Castlebay Education and Health Hub on Barra. Supplied by Western Isles Council

Meanwhile, the new Tain 3-18 campus has been in the pipeline since 2015 and will provide new homes for Tain Royal Academy, St Duthus School, Knockbreck and Craighill primaries.

And, with help from the Gaelic Capital Fund, it also promises to become the new home for local Gaelic education.

Funding is timely – but will it be enough?

The funding will be well-received by Highland Council officials, who are battling “significant and unprecedented” obstacles to make the council’s capital programme a reality.

According to the council’s own reports, inflation and rising interest rates have increased the cost of some projects by as much as 121%.

The Tain campus itself was originally budgeted at £45 million, with a delivery date of August 2024. But in September 2022, the price had risen to £65 million and the council set a new opening target of December 2024.

Chair of Highland Council’s education committee John Finlayson said it’s important to invest in Gaelic early at new schools.

“This is a very welcome addition to the furthering of our Gaelic education commitments at two of our planned new schools and of course, it will also support outcomes for our young people and local communities.”

The remaining £500,000 from the Gaelic Capital Fund will go to projects in Glasgow and Renfrewshire.

Read more from the Schools and Family team

School strikes back on? Unions renew threats to disrupt services

Hopes new partnership can improve Gaelic education in Aberdeen

‘We feel like we’re trying to find our way in the dark’: Aberdeenshire family shares autism struggles

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

The planned Tain 3-18 campus is one of five projects in the Highlands and Island to benefit from new government funding. Drawing produced by Stallan Brand Architects.
Thurso High School forced to close part of building amid safety concerns
The planned Tain 3-18 campus is one of five projects in the Highlands and Island to benefit from new government funding. Drawing produced by Stallan Brand Architects.
Hopes new partnership can improve Gaelic education in Aberdeen
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: October 24
The planned Tain 3-18 campus is one of five projects in the Highlands and Island to benefit from new government funding. Drawing produced by Stallan Brand Architects.
School strikes back on? Unions renew threats to disrupt services
The planned Tain 3-18 campus is one of five projects in the Highlands and Island to benefit from new government funding. Drawing produced by Stallan Brand Architects.
Students say school menu is their chance to make a difference
The planned Tain 3-18 campus is one of five projects in the Highlands and Island to benefit from new government funding. Drawing produced by Stallan Brand Architects.
Double celebration for UHI as graduates scoop prestigious prizes
The planned Tain 3-18 campus is one of five projects in the Highlands and Island to benefit from new government funding. Drawing produced by Stallan Brand Architects.
Can you help find relatives of much-loved Highland headmaster Dr James Bain?
The planned Tain 3-18 campus is one of five projects in the Highlands and Island to benefit from new government funding. Drawing produced by Stallan Brand Architects.
'We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved': Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth…
Evening Express Christmas Concert 2022
Evening Express Christmas Concert promises biggest performance yet: See who's taking part
The planned Tain 3-18 campus is one of five projects in the Highlands and Island to benefit from new government funding. Drawing produced by Stallan Brand Architects.
How a stuffed sheep helped new parents form lifelong bond with the Highlands

Most Read

1
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…
2
The planned Tain 3-18 campus is one of five projects in the Highlands and Island to benefit from new government funding. Drawing produced by Stallan Brand Architects.
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
3
The planned Tain 3-18 campus is one of five projects in the Highlands and Island to benefit from new government funding. Drawing produced by Stallan Brand Architects.
Striking Stonehaven family home on the market for £495,000
4
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf
Mystery £25,000 donation helps historic north-east golf club find financial stability
5
The planned Tain 3-18 campus is one of five projects in the Highlands and Island to benefit from new government funding. Drawing produced by Stallan Brand Architects.
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
6
The planned Tain 3-18 campus is one of five projects in the Highlands and Island to benefit from new government funding. Drawing produced by Stallan Brand Architects.
‘We feel like we’re trying to find our way in the dark’: Aberdeenshire family…
7
Elgin tea leaf reading psychics
Elgin psychics who host monthly tea leaf reading parties ‘delighted’ at popularity of event
8
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
9
The planned Tain 3-18 campus is one of five projects in the Highlands and Island to benefit from new government funding. Drawing produced by Stallan Brand Architects.
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
10
The planned Tain 3-18 campus is one of five projects in the Highlands and Island to benefit from new government funding. Drawing produced by Stallan Brand Architects.
Woman racially abused and assaulted youth in takeaway after being called a ‘drunk old…

More from Press and Journal

The planned Tain 3-18 campus is one of five projects in the Highlands and Island to benefit from new government funding. Drawing produced by Stallan Brand Architects.
Pensioners who want to be 'helping younger generation' turning to foodbanks to get by
The planned Tain 3-18 campus is one of five projects in the Highlands and Island to benefit from new government funding. Drawing produced by Stallan Brand Architects.
'It ends today or it ends in jail': Sheriff's warning to seagull shooter
Orkney St Magnus
Here comes the sun: Orkney's St Magnus Cathedral to welcome art exhibition as part…
The planned Tain 3-18 campus is one of five projects in the Highlands and Island to benefit from new government funding. Drawing produced by Stallan Brand Architects.
Motorists delaying crucial car repairs
The planned Tain 3-18 campus is one of five projects in the Highlands and Island to benefit from new government funding. Drawing produced by Stallan Brand Architects.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
The planned Tain 3-18 campus is one of five projects in the Highlands and Island to benefit from new government funding. Drawing produced by Stallan Brand Architects.
Iain Maciver: Political weeks like this only come around every few weeks
The planned Tain 3-18 campus is one of five projects in the Highlands and Island to benefit from new government funding. Drawing produced by Stallan Brand Architects.
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident's debit card
The planned Tain 3-18 campus is one of five projects in the Highlands and Island to benefit from new government funding. Drawing produced by Stallan Brand Architects.
Athletics: Aberdeen runners stun central belt foes to win national cross-country title
The planned Tain 3-18 campus is one of five projects in the Highlands and Island to benefit from new government funding. Drawing produced by Stallan Brand Architects.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of 'leaders' Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
The planned Tain 3-18 campus is one of five projects in the Highlands and Island to benefit from new government funding. Drawing produced by Stallan Brand Architects.
Ben Barron signs new Forres Mechanics deal as Can-Cans start fundraising to replace floodlights

Editor's Picks

Most Commented