RAB MCNEIL: I’m painting random bits of wood red

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

RAB MCNEIL: I’m painting random bits of wood red

By Rab McNeil
December 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Rab's been painting things red. Why? Because he likes it, and he can.
Rab's been painting things red. Why? Because he likes it, and he can.

Here’s a daft thing I’ve been doing: painting wee buckshee bits of wood bright red.

I’ve only done three so far, but doubtless I’ll do more, and the plan is to dot them about the garden as, er, points of interest. At this time of year they’ll look Christmassy too.

I’m not sure why I started doing this. Artistic impulse? I’m not really that guy. I can’t draw or paint images, and have no aspirations to visual art.

A DIY even I can do

That said, I like painting wood. True, I baulk at painting a stretch of fence or whole shed. It’s time-consuming and boring. But little bits I don’t mind.

It’s a kind of DIY that even I can’t mess up, other than getting paint on my clothes, hair and spectacles.

Rab’s been known to paint many objects bright colours.

And I like bright red things. I painted the front door of my last house bright red. Red is jolly, which is why we like Scandinavian houses, posties’ vans and pillar boxes.

Indeed, I like all bright, primary colours, which is why some of my garden fences and gates are vibrant green and yellow.

I was the talk of the rural steamie on another island when I painted my fence blue.

This was a place that fancied itself having Scandinavian heritage, assuming the Vikings sailed up in their longships from Airdrie or Motherwell, but which left all its wood grey or broon in the gloomy Scottish manner.

Off-cuts from branches

As for my wee bits of wood, they’re offcuts from branches picked up in woodland near the Lonely Shore, as my latest wheeze is to rebuild my troublesome, ever-collapsing arch out of these.

Not least because buying useful sized pieces of wood these days has somehow become difficult.

The little, wild, sawn-off end-bits are all random shapes but, once painted bright red, they take on new life and a kind of nobility or sense of being special.

They’ve been plucked from the damp obscurity of the wood, dried, sandpapered, painted and given a new purpose and pleasing appearance. At least I think so.

Some pixies did it…

I’m not sure what plausible explanation I could give visitors to the garden: some pixies came and did it.

I should also mention that I’ve painted a perfectly oval 6-inch stone bright red too. I inherited this with the house. It was in the estate agent’s specs: house, garden, wee oval stone.

It’s very smooth. I suppose it must have been bought in a garden centre, but I like to think of it being Neolithic, ken?

An ancient tool of some sort, perhaps worked by some poor bloke in a loincloth making a botch of his DIY. I am the proud inheritor of an ancient tradition.

Yellows and blues might be next

The stone is currently drying out from its third coat of paint, after which I will find it a spot in the garden where it can sit looking, er, enigmatic.

I’ve a feeling that, after enough red, I might start applying yellows and blues to wood and stone, though the thought worries me slightly. I don’t want to become known for this practice.

“Do you ken yon McNeil fellow?”

“Aye, it’s yonder loon who paints peculiar things bright colours for no reason at all.”

In the meantime, as the garden is mostly hidden from public view, let it be our secret.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented