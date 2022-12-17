Yvie Burnett: Star struck on a visit to Strictly studio

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I’ve been totally star struck this week. The funny thing is that I hang around pop stars all the time and don’t bat an eyelid but this week I went to Strictly and as you know I’m a big fan and I was so excited to meet everyone.

I was at the Results show with Lewis Capaldi who was performing his new song Pointless while Giovanni and Katya danced.

It was an absolutely stunning performance from Lewis and the two dancers.

I was so lucky to see the rehearsal as well and to sit at the judges’ desk and watch the grace and ease with which Katya and Giovanni moved across the floor.

I really was mesmerised by them.

Lewis has such a wonderful vulnerability and tenderness when he sings ballads and this song shows off those qualities but also the power in his voice.

So, while in the building I had a catch up with Fleur and was very happy for her that she has made it to the final.

I also bumped into Helen, Gorka, Nancy, Johannes, Graziano and Neil.

My most exciting moment though was coming across Hamza in his kilt.

I told him that my friends from Uni and I text each other every week when the show is on, and he is our favourite.

He of course heard my Scottish accent and immediately told me he was from Ardnamurchan.

He has said that one of the reasons he has the stamina for all those lifts he does on the dance floor, is on account of Scottish ceilidh dancing.

I quite believe that because dancing an Eightsome reel followed by a Gay Gordons and a Dashing White Sergeant needs a certain level of fitness.

I was so pleased to see that he is every bit as nice in person as he comes across on TV.

So, that night in London the snow came down thick and fast and it looked like we might have to spend the night in Elstree studios at one point.

Londoners do get very excited when large amounts of snow fall on the capital as it’s quite a rare occurrence.

I have to say though, it’s one more disruption we don’t need.

With train strikes, border force strikes and wintry weather it’s not a good time to be travelling.

Birthday dinner

I did however manage to get home from a trip in time to take Gordon out for dinner for his birthday.

We have many friends who spend every day together and don’t understand how Gordon and I manage to cope with being apart so often.

I think different things work for different people and for us we really try to make our time together special.

We will occasionally just meet up for a breakfast or lunch or a few hours and make that effort.

Maybe it’s just because we are used to having what people would call a bit of a strange life that we have just adjusted to it.

This month we will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary so we must be doing something right.

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder and I think absence definitely makes you appreciate each other.

Don’t worry I’m not getting extra soppy in my old age, I’m still really not at all happy when I come home to a less than immaculate house.

There is never any excuse for leaving shoes in the hall. Or mail on the kitchen worktops!

Elf on the shelf

Mind you, many of you have those ‘Elf on the shelf’ toys untidying your homes.

It’s funny to see the chaos they cause in people’s houses and the innovative things they do.

My friend Max has one that is very educational and as there are 25 days in Advent and 26 in the alphabet, the elf is teaching her children one letter a day (Y and Z have to share a day).

I thought this was a lovely thing to do.

Each day the elf leaves a little message with a daily Christmas word starting with the letter of the day.

This reminds me of my mum who as a primary school teacher was constantly thinking of ways to make learning fun for her little pupils.

She used to spend hours at home preparing elaborate arts and crafts for them to enjoy for whatever season it was.

Memories

It was much appreciated though because I still get messages from people whose children were taught by her saying what a difference she made to them.

I remember at this time of year helping her to get started with her paper chains and paper lanterns.

I hope children still make those. Memories of little things like that are very special.

Have a good week,

Yvie x