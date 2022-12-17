Yvie Burnett: Star struck on a visit to Strictly studio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Yvie Burnett: Star struck on a visit to Strictly studio

By Yvie Burnett
December 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Yvie with Strictly celebrity Helen Skelton and professional Neil Jones.
Yvie with Strictly celebrity Helen Skelton and professional Neil Jones.

I’ve been totally star struck this week. The funny thing is that I hang around pop stars all the time and don’t bat an eyelid but this week I went to Strictly and as you know I’m a big fan and I was so excited to meet everyone.

I was at the Results show with Lewis Capaldi who was performing his new song Pointless while Giovanni and Katya danced.

It was an absolutely stunning performance from Lewis and the two dancers.

I was so lucky to see the rehearsal as well and to sit at the judges’ desk and watch the grace and ease with which Katya and Giovanni moved across the floor.

I really was mesmerised by them.

Lewis has such a wonderful vulnerability and tenderness when he sings ballads and this song shows off those qualities but also the power in his voice.

Yvie tries out the judges’ desk on a visit to Strictly.

So, while in the building I had a catch up with Fleur and was very happy for her that she has made it to the final.

I also bumped into Helen, Gorka, Nancy, Johannes, Graziano and Neil.

My most exciting moment though was coming across Hamza in his kilt.

I told him that my friends from Uni and I text each other every week when the show is on, and he is our favourite.

He of course heard my Scottish accent and immediately told me he was from Ardnamurchan.

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1. Image: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire.

He has said that one of the reasons he has the stamina for all those lifts he does on the dance floor, is on account of Scottish ceilidh dancing.

I quite believe that because dancing an Eightsome reel followed by a Gay Gordons and a Dashing White Sergeant needs a certain level of fitness.

I was so pleased to see that he is every bit as nice in person as he comes across on TV.

Yvie with Strictly’s Graziano, Johannes and Nancy.

So, that night in London the snow came down thick and fast and it looked like we might have to spend the night in Elstree studios at one point.

Londoners do get very excited when large amounts of snow fall on the capital as it’s quite a rare occurrence.

I have to say though, it’s one more disruption we don’t need.

With train strikes, border force strikes and wintry weather it’s not a good time to be travelling.

Fleur East during the dress rehearsal for the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1. Image: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire.

Birthday dinner

I did however manage to get home from a trip in time to take Gordon out for dinner for his birthday.

We have many friends who spend every day together and don’t understand how Gordon and I manage to cope with being apart so often.

I think different things work for different people and for us we really try to make our time together special.

We will occasionally just meet up for a breakfast or lunch or a few hours and make that effort.

Maybe it’s just because we are used to having what people would call a bit of a strange life that we have just adjusted to it.

This month we will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary so we must be doing something right.

Yvie and Gordon celebrate 32 years of marriage this month.

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder and I think absence definitely makes you appreciate each other.

Don’t worry I’m not getting extra soppy in my old age, I’m still really not at all happy when I come home to a less than immaculate house.

There is never any excuse for leaving shoes in the hall. Or mail on the kitchen worktops!

Elf on the shelf

Mind you, many of you have those ‘Elf on the shelf’ toys untidying your homes.

It’s funny to see the chaos they cause in people’s houses and the innovative things they do.

My friend Max has one that is very educational and as there are 25 days in Advent and 26 in the alphabet, the elf is teaching her children one letter a day (Y and Z have to share a day).

I thought this was a lovely thing to do.

Many homes now have an elf on the shelf.

Each day the elf leaves a little message with a daily Christmas word starting with the letter of the day.

This reminds me of my mum who as a primary school teacher was constantly thinking of ways to make learning fun for her little pupils.

She used to spend hours at home preparing elaborate arts and crafts for them to enjoy for whatever season it was.

Memories

It was much appreciated though because I still get messages from people whose children were taught by her saying what a difference she made to them.

I remember at this time of year helping her to get started with her paper chains and paper lanterns.

I hope children still make those. Memories of little things like that are very special.

Have a good week,

Yvie x

Yvie with Strictly celebrity Helen Skelton and professional Neil Jones.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sunak and Barclay’s absence amid NHS pressure ‘inexplicable’ – Labour
Post Thumbnail
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it and how to help
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
UKHSA advice includes simple steps that can minimise the spread of illness in education and childcare settings as well as the wider community (Ian West/PA)
Back-to-school health advice issued amid rising Strep A and flu cases
Ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital in east London (James Manning/PA)
NHS pressure ‘intolerable and unsustainable’, warn medics
Holyrood must be recalled to debate the ‘unprecedented crisis’ in the NHS, the Tories said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tories urge Sturgeon to recall Holyrood amid ‘unprecedented crisis’ in NHS
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Health board declares critical incident amid ‘unprecedented’ number of patients
(James Manning/PA)
Deaths caused by emergency care delays ‘not a short-term thing’
The low emission zone in Aberdeen will improve air quality - but at what cost? Image: DC Thomson
Asthma expert: Aberdeen LEZ may be unpopular - but it can help save lives
3
Some sick people are resorting to do-it-yourself medical treatment because they cannot get a face-to-face appointment with a family doctor, according to a new survey (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Patients ‘resorting to DIY medicine’ due to lack of GP appointments

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented