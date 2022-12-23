News Agenda: Are Christmas spirits helping north pubs or is the hospitality trade facing an unhappy New Year?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

News Agenda: Are Christmas spirits helping north pubs or is the hospitality trade facing an unhappy New Year?

By Neil Drysdale
December 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
Pint of beer on a bar.
Pub energy costs are soaring. Image: Shutterstock/Stuart Monk.

It’s one of the staples of a Scottish Christmas; the friendly invasion of pubs, clubs and hospitality hubs by revellers in search of a festive party atmosphere.

Yet, there’s a dark cloud hanging over the sector in the aftermath of two years of being ravaged by Covid as they strive to attract customers who themselves are grappling with a cost-of-living crisis, spiralling bills and the need for belt-tightening in a recession.

Just to add to the noxious mix which is affecting myriad businesses from Aberdeen to Inverness and Oban to Orkney and throughout the Highlands and Islands, there have been regular rail strikes which have made travel impossible in recent months.

Few signs of a happy new year

Then, as if to compound the perfect storm of difficulties, large parts of the region were badly affected by floods last month, followed by blizzards at the start of the annual splurge of Yuletide carousing which forced the cancellation of many functions.

The Press & Journal spoke to several hospitality organisations which are fighting to avoid a perpetual hangover. And a clear picture emerged: whatever short-term relief is offered by Christmas sales, there are genuine fears about what will happen in 2023.

BrewDog’s Hop and Anchor pub in Aberdeen was one establishment to close down this year.

A snapshot of licensed premises this week outlined some of the issues. One pub owner said: “It has been much better than 2020 or 2021, but it couldn’t have been worse.”

Another told me: “Christmas meal bookings are just about okay, but everybody is talking about prices and nobody is hanging around after their food.”

And a hotelier stated: “We’ve actually cut our prices, but it hasn’t made any difference. The money isn’t there and we understand the public have financial worries. But we can’t continue to operate in this way because it is slowly going downhill.”

Wintry conditions caused chaos in the north and north-east in December 2022.

Cru Holdings is a prize-winning company which operates The Imperial (formerly Bar One), Scotch & Rye, The Keg, Prime, The Wee Bar and The Whitehouse in Inverness, and also runs The Classroom in Nairn. However, the lessons which it is absorbing are harsh and there have been precious few signs of a festive bounce in custom.

Managing director Scott Murray told us: “In terms of business, I would say that, on the whole, it has been fairly stagnant. We haven’t seen the huge rush we would expect in December, which will have a lot to do with the cost of living. Combined with the increase in overheads, lack of any government support and continued staffing issues, it means that we are preparing for a very tough couple of years.

We need a vision for the future

“We have, and always will, react and innovate to try and ensure our survival, like our repositioning of Bar One to The Imperial to cater for a wider range of clientele.

“However, there is a limit to what we can do when operating pressures outwith our control are stacked against us. We really need some sensible, long-term, big-picture decisions made at local, national and UK government level to ensure that our, and other people’s businesses, have the best chance of survival.”

Scott Murray, the managing director of Cru Holdings in Inverness. Picture: Sandy McCook.

In Aberdeen, meanwhile, any Christmas spirit has been patchy at best and unseasonably quiet at worst. Allan Henderson, The McGinty’s Group director, has warned repeatedly about the lack of government assistance for the bar trade, restaurants and other venues, but so far, his pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

In June, he wrote in the Press & Journal: “Having overcome the challenges of Covid, we now face another tough test with a change in people’s social behaviour and spending habits, along with rising living and energy costs.

No support and no future?

“The rise in energy bills will significantly increase our business operating costs and we need to work out how we can combat this without impacting our customers. It is vital that the industry gets the appropriate support to ensure businesses can trade viably.”

But, if that’s fine in theory, how has it worked in practice?

Allan Henderson outside McGinty’s Group restaurant The Esslemont on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

He said on Wednesday: “Business levels are clearly up on the last two Christmas periods which were devastated by the pandemic though not quite at pre-Covid levels.

“But the heavy snow which the city suffered in the previous week had a major impact as restaurants all had numerous last-minute cancellations.

“Customers have been happy to get out and enjoy their Christmas parties, though many are heading home earlier or avoiding town due to the lack of taxis in the city centre.

The problem needs solutions quickly

“It is an issue which must be addressed as a matter of urgency, because it is seriously affecting the trade. Hospitality businesses are all facing inflationary pressures, be it energy, food or wage costs.

“Last week’s Scottish budget [delivered by John Swinney] failed to give any support to our sector, unlike the 75% rates relief which England is introducing in April 2023.”

The message seems clear: plenty of places will be closing their doors after ushering in the New Year with genuine anxieties that they will not survive the rest of the winter.

Stuart Devine has warned about the harsh economic climate affecting hospitality. Picture by Wullie Marr.

Allan Henderson is among those attempting to revive the fortunes of Union Street and the surrounding area; a once-thriving locale which has become the Miss Havisham of the Granite City without any great expectations of an imminent recovery.

And his concerns are shared by Stuart Devine, the operations director of the Ashvale chipper, which is offering festive attractions, but preparing for a chilly next chapter.

He said: “Trade has been steady enough and, obviously, we are not too affected by train strikes and the like. The weather did not help last week which would probably have been a cracking week. However, it was just above average as many elderly people wouldn’t leave their house due to the shocking condition of our roads and pavements.

Stuart Devine is the operations director at The Ashvale in Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

“But the reality is that times are ridiculously tough right now throughout hospitality and everyone, with very few exceptions, is surviving by the skin of their teeth.

“This is no way to run a business and many people may simply throw in the towel and decide that it’s just not worth the hassle.

“The Government have been non-existent coming forward with help and this will lead to an extreme lack of investment and many thousands of jobs [in the sector].

“This will not be forgotten at the next general election.”

Many pubs are at risk of closure in the years ahead.

There’s no doubt that the industry is in a perilous state and one detects a tangible fury at the dearth of business support which is on offer from Westminster or Holyrood.

Many in hospitality are on the precipice and have probably resolved that this will be their last Christmas of fighting against escalating costs and lower profits, particularly with financial projections of worse to come in the next 12 months.

Few are likely to be toasting the arrival of 2023 with anything but apprehension.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sunak and Barclay’s absence amid NHS pressure ‘inexplicable’ – Labour
Post Thumbnail
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it and how to help
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
UKHSA advice includes simple steps that can minimise the spread of illness in education and childcare settings as well as the wider community (Ian West/PA)
Back-to-school health advice issued amid rising Strep A and flu cases
Ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital in east London (James Manning/PA)
NHS pressure ‘intolerable and unsustainable’, warn medics
Holyrood must be recalled to debate the ‘unprecedented crisis’ in the NHS, the Tories said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tories urge Sturgeon to recall Holyrood amid ‘unprecedented crisis’ in NHS
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Health board declares critical incident amid ‘unprecedented’ number of patients
(James Manning/PA)
Deaths caused by emergency care delays ‘not a short-term thing’
The low emission zone in Aberdeen will improve air quality - but at what cost? Image: DC Thomson
Asthma expert: Aberdeen LEZ may be unpopular - but it can help save lives
3
Some sick people are resorting to do-it-yourself medical treatment because they cannot get a face-to-face appointment with a family doctor, according to a new survey (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Patients ‘resorting to DIY medicine’ due to lack of GP appointments

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented