‘Mull is an amazing community’: TV star Banjo Beale on why he fell in love with the island

When Banjo Beale first spotted a photo of colourful Tobermory, the Australian native had no idea where it was but knew he had to visit.

“I actually saved a picture of Tobermory on my Pinterest board a few years before I ever came,” says Banjo.

“I didn’t know what this colourful place was but it piqued my interest and I deposited it in my to-visit bank.”

Fast forward to today and the interior designer, who is currently on our screens for the second series of the BBC Scotland show Designing the Hebrides, now lives on Mull after falling in love with the sense of community, the landscape and even the weather.

Here, he opens up about life on the island, and where to find the best flat white…

What first springs to mind when you think of Mull?

Colourful Tobermory in summer, copper bracken in autumn, Main Street Christmas lights in winter and a circus of puffins in spring.

What made you fall in love with Mull and move there?

Come for the beauty and stay for the people. Mull is an amazing community that looks out for each other, with so many wonderful things going on from Woolly Wednesday knitting group and bingo to darts and discos.

Most memorable night you’ve had here?

Our first ever curry night at Sgriob Ruadh cheese farm. Ro and I had just arrived in town and hosted a charity curry night to raise money for Nepali farmers affected by an earthquake. The whole town came out to support us and we made all our best mates that night.

Favourite restaurant in Mull and why?

Croft 3 is a gorgeous, lime-washed converted byre that serves the most delicious food from homemade haggis and venison sausages, to the freshest oysters that the owners collect themselves – they work at Isle of Mull oyster farm when they’re not serving up a storm.

Best place in Mull when you’re looking for inspiration?

Out the window. There’s inspiration every season, even if it’s gloomy, the foggy haar over the bay is a sight to behold.

What is your first memory in Mull?

Best place for a coffee stop in Mull?

The best flat white in town is from Pier Cafe – the owner learned how to make coffee in New Zealand and it doesn’t matter what Aussies say, the Kiwis invented the flat white.

How is 2024 going for you?

A whirlwind. Life is such an adventure since winning Interior Design Masters and filming Scotland’s Home of the Year and Designing The Hebrides. It doesn’t matter how fabulous it gets, my happy place is still at home on the farm with my dog Grampa, my two pigs Kath and Kim and my ducks. Oh and my husband Ro!

What are you up to with work at the moment?

I have just finished my second book A Place in Scotland – it’s a love letter to the country I found home, and it celebrates the most beautiful interior design from homes to hotels.

Designing the Hebrides is on the BBC Scotland channel at 10pm on Mondays and BBC Two on Tuesdays at 7pm. You can also watch it on BBC iPlayer.