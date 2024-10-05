‘Mull is an amazing community’: TV star Banjo Beale on why he fell in love with the island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

‘Mull is an amazing community’: TV star Banjo Beale on why he fell in love with the island

Interior designer Banjo Beale, who fronts the BBC Scotland show Designing the Hebrides, opens up about why he chose the Isle of Mull as his home.

By Rosemary Lowne
TV star Banjo Beale opens up about his love of Mull.
TV star Banjo Beale opens up about his love of Mull. Image: Banjo Beale/Banijay UK/DSP/BBC

When Banjo Beale first spotted a photo of colourful Tobermory, the Australian native had no idea where it was but knew he had to visit.

“I actually saved a picture of Tobermory on my Pinterest board a few years before I ever came,” says Banjo.

“I didn’t know what this colourful place was but it piqued my interest and I deposited it in my to-visit bank.”

Fast forward to today and the interior designer, who is currently on our screens for the second series of the BBC Scotland show Designing the Hebrides, now lives on Mull after falling in love with the sense of community, the landscape and even the weather.

Here, he opens up about life on the island, and where to find the best flat white…

Banjo Beale loves everything about Mull. Image: BBC/Shelley Richmond/Banjo Beale

What first springs to mind when you think of Mull?

Colourful Tobermory in summer, copper bracken in autumn, Main Street Christmas lights in winter and a circus of puffins in spring.

What made you fall in love with Mull and move there?

Come for the beauty and stay for the people. Mull is an amazing community that looks out for each other, with so many wonderful things going on from Woolly Wednesday knitting group and bingo to darts and discos.

Banjo says he’s happiest at home on the farm with his husband Ro and his dog Grampa, two pigs Kath and Kim and his ducks. Image: Banijay UK/DSP/BBC

Most memorable night you’ve had here?

Our first ever curry night at Sgriob Ruadh cheese farm. Ro and I had just arrived in town and hosted a charity curry night to raise money for Nepali farmers affected by an earthquake. The whole town came out to support us and we made all our best mates that night.

Favourite restaurant in Mull and why?

Croft 3 is a gorgeous, lime-washed converted byre that serves the most delicious food from homemade haggis and venison sausages, to the freshest oysters that the owners collect themselves – they work at Isle of Mull oyster farm when they’re not serving up a storm.

Banjo has thrown himself into island life. Image: Banijay UK/DSP/BBC

Best place in Mull when you’re looking for inspiration?

Out the window. There’s inspiration every season, even if it’s gloomy, the foggy haar over the bay is a sight to behold.

What is your first memory in Mull?

I actually saved a picture of Tobermory on my Pinterest board a few years before I ever came. I didn’t know what this colourful place was but it piqued my interest and I deposited it in my to-visit bank.

Banjo says there’s a real sense of community on Mull. Image:  Banijay UK/DSP/BBC

Best place for a coffee stop in Mull?

The best flat white in town is from Pier Cafe – the owner learned how to make coffee in New Zealand and it doesn’t matter what Aussies say, the Kiwis invented the flat white.

How is 2024 going for you?

A whirlwind. Life is such an adventure since winning Interior Design Masters and filming Scotland’s Home of the Year and Designing The Hebrides. It doesn’t matter how fabulous it gets, my happy place is still at home on the farm with my dog Grampa, my two pigs Kath and Kim and my ducks. Oh and my husband Ro!

What are you up to with work at the moment?

I have just finished my second book A Place in Scotland – it’s a love letter to the country I found home, and it celebrates the most beautiful interior design from homes to hotels.

Banjo says he’s had a whirlwind of a year so far. Image: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions

Designing the Hebrides is on the BBC Scotland channel at 10pm on Mondays and BBC Two on Tuesdays at 7pm. You can also watch it on BBC iPlayer.

More from Lifestyle

Calum McWilliam, manager of Against the Grain in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Should pubs ditch pints? Elgin and Aberdeenshire barmen have their say
Elaine Gordon, pictured, has created her dream home in Chapelton.
Prepare to be wowed by Elaine Gordon's Instagrammable Chapelton home
Ember and Caitlin
Pet Tales: Why Ember the sassy corn snake's Aberdeen owner says she's nothing to…
Mark and Gillian Hendry will miss their amazing family home in Westhill.
Gillian and Mark's wonderful Westhill home on the market for £420,000
Tony Romaine at home in Balloch near Inverness. The 49-year-old is back on stage and back recording songs after a stroke two years ago. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Inverness dad almost died after stroke, now he's on stage playing the guitar one-handed
Maurice with his arm around Lindsay
Aberdeen couple with learning disabilities share their heartwarming love story which started in a…
Nico Simeone of Six by Nico, outside the Aberdeen restaurant. Image: Bold St Media.
Six by Nico boss shares thoughts on state of Aberdeen: says Union Street full…
Fire ravaged Dunain House
Fire-ravaged Dunain House goes up for auction
Ruby Smart is excited about the new challenge of running an Elgin town centre shop. Image: Chris Donnan/DC Design team
From baking in her Kinloss home to taking plunge to open up Elgin town…
James Dunbar in one of New Start Highland's Unique-Ness shops. The charity founder is still full of energy after 25 years in the sector. Image: New Start Highland
Why do Inverness people keep stopping James Dunbar on the street?

Conversation