Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Gillian and Mark’s wonderful Westhill home on the market for £420,000

Gillian and Mark Hendry have loved everything about their family home of 22 years especially their amazing garden and the space.

Mark and Gillian Hendry will miss their amazing family home in Westhill.
Mark and Gillian Hendry will miss their amazing family home in Westhill. Image: Ledingham Chalmers/Gillian Hendry
By Rosemary Lowne

It’s always an emotional moment to leave the place you’ve called home for so many years but for Mark and Gillian Hendry they will do so with a million happy memories.

Located in the vibrant Aberdeenshire town of Westhill, 3 Hilltop Drive, has been the perfect place for the couple to bring up their three children.

“We have loved staying here,” says Gillian.

“It is such a great family home to bring children up in.

“There’s so much space, and great cupboard and storage space plus there’s a large double garage and a sunny garden.

“We’ve also loved the fact that the property is within walking distance to all local amenities.”

Gillian and Mark say 3 Hilltop Drive was the perfect place to bring up their three children. Image: Gillian Hendry

Westhill home full of love, laughter and happy memories…

After 22 blissfully happy years, the couple have put their wonderful home on the market as they prepare to downsize.

“It’s just the two of us now as all three of our children have flown the nest,” says Gillian.

“So we’re hoping to downsize since there is just the two of us here now.”

Gillian and Mark instantly fell in love with their home when they first viewed it 22 years ago. Image: Gillian Hendry

Westhill property has only had one previous owner…

It’s easy to see why Gillian and Mark fell in love with the fabulous four-bedroom, detached family home.

“What first attracted us to the property was the fact that the house was on the corner and it had a good size garden and big rooms,” says Gillian.

Built in the early 1980s, this immaculate Westhill property belies its age.

“There’s only been one previous owner before us,” says Gillian.

“It was a family of five like ourselves.”

Sleek and stylish, meal times are an occasion in the superb kitchen/diner. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

‘The home is perfect for young families’

After admiring the property’s pristine exterior, it’s time to step inside and embrace its inner beauty.

Setting a stylish tone, the spacious entrance hallway leads through to the attractive lounge.

Bright and beautiful, the dual aspect lounge enjoys direct access out to the garden while a traditional fireplace creates a cosy atmosphere during the winter months.

Movie nights can be enjoyed in this charming lounge area. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Working out and WFH

Movie nights can also be enjoyed in the charming family room which is located at the front of the home.

Gillian and Mark currently use this room as a study and gym which is a great example of how flexible the accommodation can be.

And for those who love to cook, the kitchen will undoubtedly be the icing on the cake.

From the striking central island and the array of integrated appliances to the sleek grey gloss interiors and fitted units, everything about the kitchen has been designed for modern family life.

Mark and Gillian created their own home gym. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

‘We’ve had so many memorable parties’

After whipping up a storm in the kitchen, you can enjoy the fruits of your labour in the beautiful dining area where there are French doors leading out to the garden.

Next to the kitchen is a handy utility room which boasts plenty of space for all those household chores.

Over the years, Gillian and Mark say they have loved entertaining.

“We have had many memorable parties here especially New Year parties and summer barbecues,” says Gillian.

“I think the good-sized modern kitchen/diner will appeal most to buyers as well as the apacious rooms and the large family room for all the family to socialise together.”

This spa-like bathroom is the perfect place to unwind. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Four dreamy bedrooms

Completing the ground floor is a cloakroom with a wc and wash-hand basin.

Upstairs, there are four fantastic bedrooms including the principal bedroom with double built-in mirrored wardrobes and a spa-like ensuite.

Growing families are well catered for as there are three further bedrooms.

Working from home is also taken care of as there is an office with a study nook.

In terms of storage space, this home has heaps of it as there is a superb selection of storage cupboards plus a loft.

There’s four fantastic bedrooms to choose from. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

The grass is greener…

Outside, the fully enclosed garden is the perfect place for children to play.

And when it comes to family barbecues, there’s plenty of seating options as there is a decked area plus a patio with a gazebo.

There is also a double garage with both power and light as well as a large driveway.

In terms of location, the property is within walking distance of local schools and shops.

Lovers of the great outdoors will also be in their element as the stunning Aberdeenshire countryside is right on the doorstep.

Soak up the sunshine in the beautiful garden. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

3 Hilltop Drive, Westhill, is on the market for offers over £420,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

 

