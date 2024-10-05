Prepare to be wowed by Elaine Gordon’s Instagrammable Chapelton home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Prepare to be wowed by Elaine Gordon’s Instagrammable Chapelton home

Elaine Gordon and her husband Graham say the open-plan layout of their home was inspired by a trip to Australia.

Elaine Gordon, pictured, has created her dream home in Chapelton.
Elaine Gordon, pictured, has created her dream home in Chapelton. Image: Mission 10
By Rosemary Lowne

Who: Elaine Gordon and her husband Graham plus their dogs.

What: A detached new build which is designed in the style of a Hebrides Longhouse.

Where: Chapelton in Aberdeenshire.

The Longhouse has everything that Elaine and Graham were looking for including open spaces, countryside views and a thoughtful design. Image: Mission 10

Here’s what Elaine had to say about their home renovation journey….

“In 2017, we travelled around Australia and fell in love with the big, open-plan homes.

Australian homes are quite different from UK homes in that they’re focused around usable space.

There seems to be more thought put into the design and how the space is used than what we were used to in the UK.

During lockdown, we were living in a flat with no outdoor space, which was really difficult.

We spent a lot of time at Glen Clova Lodges during that period, where we fell in love with the longhouse style – vaulted ceilings, wood cladding and being surrounded by nature.

The house was designed to make the most of the breathtaking views. Image: Mission 10

‘We absolutely loved Chapelton’…

That experience shaped what we wanted in our future home, and having open spaces, countryside views and a thoughtful design became non-negotiables for us when house hunting.

We had visited Chapelton regularly since 2016 and absolutely loved the town, but we were struggling to find a house type that ticked all the boxes.

Then, on a weekend away to the Lake District, Snowdrop Developments posted 3D images of The Talisker house type design online.

It was perfect and met all of our needs – and by the end of the weekend, we had put down a deposit on our new home.

It’s impossible not to be impressed by this showstopper of a space. Image: Mission 10

So how did you create your dream Chapelton home?

The team at Snowdrop Developments were completely flexible with the design, and allowed us to make bespoke changes to the internal layout.

My husband, Graham, is a structural designer by trade and worked closely with Sammi, the Snowdrop architect, to tweak and redesign some of the spaces to suit us perfectly.

For me, I love that every part of our house is usable space.

I think it’s so important when selecting a home that there isn’t a single room that doesn’t serve a function or get used regularly.

Cooking is an elegant event in this open plan kitchen/diner. Image: Mission 10

What features do you love?

The open-plan layout is one of the features I appreciate the most.

It creates a real sense of spaciousness and allows a seamless flow between different areas.

Whether I’m cooking in the kitchen, Graham is watching TV in the living room or the dogs are running up and down the house, everyone remains connected.

It’s perfect for our lifestyle.

This spa-like bathroom is the perfect place to relax. Image: Mission 10

Let there be light…

My absolute favourite feature is the large gable-end window.

We’ve placed a sofa right in front of it and the view is always changing, whether that be the weather or the changing of crop fields and livestock.

The amount of natural light that floods the house is also incredible, it brightens up the entire space and creates a really warm and inviting atmosphere.

Every part of the house has been designed to make the most of the natural sunlight. Image: Mission 10

‘I’m getting more daring with design’

Graham and I also do hybrid working, so having an office space above the garage has been a game-changer.

It helps to keep our work life separate from home life, making the house extremely functional and the perfect place for work, rest and play.

When it came to decorating The Longhouse, I decided to take a risk by blending art deco with country chic.

Surprisingly it went really well – as long as you use a common colour palette to tie everything together.

In the last few years, I’ve found myself getting more daring with design choices, particularly when it comes to incorporating rich, bright colours.

Elaine has mixed art deco with country vibes. Image: Mission 10

Vibrant community in Chapelton…

Outside, we’ve invested in a glass pergola which features fixed glass panels on three sides, heaters and sliding doors that open fully on one side.

The roof can also be opened up, which allows us to enjoy the outdoors while still being sheltered.

Not only does it blend beautifully with our home, but it’s also transformed the garden into a space we can enjoy in all weather conditions.

The strong sense of community is my favourite thing about Chapelton.

The Longhouse oozes cosy vibes. Image: Mission 10

‘Staying in is the new going out’

Nobody passes you by without saying hello – even the dogs.

We also love the peaceful surroundings as we have both sea and countryside views right on our doorstep.

Living in Chapelton has brought a more relaxed pace to our lives, and it’s completely changed how we spend our time.

For us, staying in has become the new going out.

It was the TV programme Grand Designs that inspired me to create The Longhouse Instagram account.

I wanted to have a space where I could connect with like-minded people, pick up DIY hacks and follow other people’s renovation projects, as well as showcase our own journey.”

Entertaining is easy at The Longhouse. Image: Mission 10

For more DIY/home decor inspiration, check out Elaine’s Instagram page @ourlonghouse

More from Property

Mark and Gillian Hendry will miss their amazing family home in Westhill.
Gillian and Mark's wonderful Westhill home on the market for £420,000
Fire ravaged Dunain House
Fire-ravaged Dunain House goes up for auction
Claudia Leith and husband Harry have loved renovating their period property in Aboyne.
Pappagallos restaurateurs give their amazing Aboyne home a stunning makeover
Murrayfield Cottage and farm buildings.
'Attractive and versatile' farm in Caithness on sale for £680,000
Hugh and Elizabeth Crothers have given their home a dramatic new lease of life.
From ‘pigsty’ to dream home: Inside couple's stunning steading transformation near Newmachar
The Upper Bridge Street building is regarded by many as an eyesore. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson and DC Thomson design team
Upper Bridge Street: What should we do with 'the worst building in Inverness'?
The property was recently put on the market. Image: Savills
Aberdeen racing driver puts 'superb' home on the market for £740,000
The Edwardian country home was built in 1898. Image: Savills
Edwardian country house in Ballater on sale for almost £1 million
Nicky Turnbull shares her renovation journey.
Cognito entrepreneur Nicky Turnbull shares her amazing west end home makeover
St Devenicks On The Hill is a property like no other.
Kay and William put their former church turned family home in Banchory Devenick on…

Conversation