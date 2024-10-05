Prepare to be wowed by Elaine Gordon’s Instagrammable Chapelton home

Who: Elaine Gordon and her husband Graham plus their dogs.

What: A detached new build which is designed in the style of a Hebrides Longhouse.

Where: Chapelton in Aberdeenshire.

Here’s what Elaine had to say about their home renovation journey….

“In 2017, we travelled around Australia and fell in love with the big, open-plan homes.

Australian homes are quite different from UK homes in that they’re focused around usable space.

There seems to be more thought put into the design and how the space is used than what we were used to in the UK.

During lockdown, we were living in a flat with no outdoor space, which was really difficult.

We spent a lot of time at Glen Clova Lodges during that period, where we fell in love with the longhouse style – vaulted ceilings, wood cladding and being surrounded by nature.

‘We absolutely loved Chapelton’…

That experience shaped what we wanted in our future home, and having open spaces, countryside views and a thoughtful design became non-negotiables for us when house hunting.

We had visited Chapelton regularly since 2016 and absolutely loved the town, but we were struggling to find a house type that ticked all the boxes.

Then, on a weekend away to the Lake District, Snowdrop Developments posted 3D images of The Talisker house type design online.

It was perfect and met all of our needs – and by the end of the weekend, we had put down a deposit on our new home.

So how did you create your dream Chapelton home?

The team at Snowdrop Developments were completely flexible with the design, and allowed us to make bespoke changes to the internal layout.

My husband, Graham, is a structural designer by trade and worked closely with Sammi, the Snowdrop architect, to tweak and redesign some of the spaces to suit us perfectly.

For me, I love that every part of our house is usable space.

I think it’s so important when selecting a home that there isn’t a single room that doesn’t serve a function or get used regularly.

What features do you love?

The open-plan layout is one of the features I appreciate the most.

It creates a real sense of spaciousness and allows a seamless flow between different areas.

Whether I’m cooking in the kitchen, Graham is watching TV in the living room or the dogs are running up and down the house, everyone remains connected.

It’s perfect for our lifestyle.

Let there be light…

My absolute favourite feature is the large gable-end window.

We’ve placed a sofa right in front of it and the view is always changing, whether that be the weather or the changing of crop fields and livestock.

The amount of natural light that floods the house is also incredible, it brightens up the entire space and creates a really warm and inviting atmosphere.

‘I’m getting more daring with design’

Graham and I also do hybrid working, so having an office space above the garage has been a game-changer.

It helps to keep our work life separate from home life, making the house extremely functional and the perfect place for work, rest and play.

When it came to decorating The Longhouse, I decided to take a risk by blending art deco with country chic.

Surprisingly it went really well – as long as you use a common colour palette to tie everything together.

In the last few years, I’ve found myself getting more daring with design choices, particularly when it comes to incorporating rich, bright colours.

Vibrant community in Chapelton…

Outside, we’ve invested in a glass pergola which features fixed glass panels on three sides, heaters and sliding doors that open fully on one side.

The roof can also be opened up, which allows us to enjoy the outdoors while still being sheltered.

Not only does it blend beautifully with our home, but it’s also transformed the garden into a space we can enjoy in all weather conditions.

The strong sense of community is my favourite thing about Chapelton.

‘Staying in is the new going out’

Nobody passes you by without saying hello – even the dogs.

We also love the peaceful surroundings as we have both sea and countryside views right on our doorstep.

Living in Chapelton has brought a more relaxed pace to our lives, and it’s completely changed how we spend our time.

For us, staying in has become the new going out.

It was the TV programme Grand Designs that inspired me to create The Longhouse Instagram account.

I wanted to have a space where I could connect with like-minded people, pick up DIY hacks and follow other people’s renovation projects, as well as showcase our own journey.”

