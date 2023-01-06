Five things to do this weekend: Ceilidhs, exhibitions and hitting the slopes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There are a whole host of things to do in the north and north-east this weekend to help you dust off those festive cobwebs.

Whether you’re hoping to celebrate the new year with a traditional Scottish boogie or are the outdoorsy type looking to hit the slopes, here’s our top picks of things to do this weekend.

Ceilidhs

If you were in bed by the bells last Saturday then do not fear, there’s still time to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in true Scottish style.

A number of new year ceilidhs are being held across the north and north-east this weekend, one of which is the Crynoch Ceilidh Band in Cookney, raising money for MS Grampian.

There are also ceilidhs being held in Elgin Town Hall on Friday and Killmore Village Hall near Oban on Saturday.

Tickets for all three can be purchased online.

Unforgettable at Fort George

Budding historians will love the ongoing exhibition at Fort George army base on the Moray Firth near Inverness.

Unforgettable shares the stories of people who both helped shape and were shaped by Scotland – from those lesser known to those widely celebrated.

The exhibition comprises works from different artists and writers as well as materials dug out of the archives.

Unforgettable is open between 10am and 4pm on selected days until February 19.

Start the new year right

As cliched as it may seem, the start of a new year is the perfect opportunity to get your life in order.

You don’t have to overhaul everything, but setting realistic goals you know you can stick to is a great way to kick off 2023, like getting up 15 minutes earlier in the morning or having a half-hour screen break before bed at night.

Why not try decluttering one thing each day of January? You could start as small as with the biscuit tin.

You’ll finish the month feeling fresh and ready for the next 11.

Catch the final panto

If you haven’t done so already, you’re going to want to catch the last few pantomimes of the year – oh yes you are!

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan is still running at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen until Sunday with Strictly star Brendan Cole at its helm.

Eden Court in Inverness also still has tickets left for its take on the classic tale, with the final show taking place on Sunday evening.

Both have received rave reviews in the last month and are a perfect way to add one last sprinkle of fairy dust before marking the festive season officially over.

You can buy tickets at aberdeenperformingarts.com and eden-court.co.uk

Hit the slopes

With last year’s winter not offering much to snowsports enthusiasts, they’ll be glad to hear slopes across the north and north-east have had a fair covering these last few weeks.

Cairngorm Mountain Resort, The Lecht, Nevis Range, Glencoe and Glenshee are all open and ready to welcome skiers and snowboarders.

All five offer lessons if you are a beginner keen to get started, and ski hire is available for anyone without all the necessary gear.

There is no air fresher to start the new year than that of the snowy mountains.

Ski passes can be booked online at: lecht.co.uk, cairngormmountain.co.uk, nevisrange.co.uk, glencoemountain.co.uk and ski-glenshee.co.uk