Yvie Burnett: Terrible time to be ill but NHS were fantastic

By Yvie Burnett
January 7, 2023, 6:00 am
The ambulance service is under a lot of pressure.
The ambulance service is under a lot of pressure.

I’ve often said, I hope none of us get ill at the weekend because so many times members of my family have had treatment or diagnosis delays on account of when they have been taken ill.

At the moment of course we are just saying I hope none of us get ill, full stop.

The stories of people waiting in ambulances outside hospitals are not just exaggerated news stories but are happening to people we know and seem to be a regular occurrence rather than a few of the worst cases.

It’s frightening for us all because we never know what’s around the corner health wise.

Whether on account of Covid and flu surges or underfunding and understaffing in the NHS or just the fact that winter always sees a rise in hospital admissions, the health system is in chaos.

The healthcare system is in a terrible state, but those working in it are to be applauded.

Ironically this week, I suffered a bout of debilitating dizziness. To begin with I thought a couple of hours in bed and I would be fine but I got a bit frightened because Gordon was at work and I was worried I was going to pass out.

I rang my doctor’s surgery for advice and got an announcement saying that the queue was closed as too many people had rung, so try again tomorrow.

So, I tried 111. What a great service that is. I wonder if any of you have had a positive experience of dealing with them.

Appointment

It took a lot of hours for them to phone me back but eventually at 9pm I was given an appointment at our local hospital to see a GP in the urgent care unit.

I was given medication and an ECG the next day.

Hopefully it was just a virus as nothing untoward has shown up as yet and the medication seems to have done the trick.

Yvie did manage to get seen.

So, my point is, that I went from worrying that I was in no way ill enough to get medical care at all.

The news stories added to those worries, but instead, I had excellent, efficient care through the NHS.

So, for each person who has experienced major problems there are also many, many thousands of us who have been fortunate enough to be well looked after.

I am of course old enough to remember a time when we just phoned our local GP and if we weren’t able to go to the surgery, we had a home visit.

Personal care

The doctor arrived with one of those doctor’s briefcases which we only see now in old TV shows.

Those were the days really. That personal care from a local doctor who knew us was pretty special. Unfortunately, I don’t think we will ever see that again.

But of course, let me know if I’m wrong? Maybe you live in a small community where you still have a local GP service like the old days? Let me know if you do and I think I will be tempted to move there!

Doctors used to do home visits and bring their bags with them.

So, Ollie and his girlfriend Alex are on a visit to Scotland at the moment. Alex, who also lives in Amsterdam, has never been to Scotland before and Ollie is proudly showing off his Scottish roots to her.

They got the train to Edinburgh and then drove up to Aberdeenshire to see the Aunties, staying in a lovely hotel in Banchory, then they drove up to see Cousin Margaret in The Black Isle.

I think their next stop is Glasgow.

Ollie, Auntie Agnes and Ollie’s girlfriend Alex.

Tour of Scotland

What a really lovely start to their year.

So many times I’ve intended to do a tour of Scotland. I can’t believe how many places I have never been to but life always gets in the way.

Perhaps 2023 be the year to spend more time there?

With the cost of living so high, perhaps many of us will be exchanging foreign holidays for UK ones.

After the record high temperatures in 2022, perhaps sunbathing in Stornoway or tanning in Troon will be more likely.

Stornoway has everything needed to become a holiday hot spot.

So now I’m feeling better I’ve got no excuse not to take down the decorations and get the house sorted out.

I must admit though that I’ve played the sympathy card with Gordon and got him to take down any decorations which involved climbing up ladders.

It’s been quite a fun activity to do together although I’m not so sure Gordon would agree.

Labels

Last year I was so proud of myself. I labelled every single garland with where it was displayed so stair garlands, fireplace garlands, above cupboards you name it, it was straight to its place.

It takes a lot longer to put them away when you do this but next Christmas I will be thanking my January organisation.

Of course, if I know Gordon, he will be taking all the credit!

Have a good week,

Yvie x

