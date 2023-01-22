Interview: Stephen Kearney on photography, directing, drumming and life on Barra

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Interview: Stephen Kearney on photography, directing, drumming and life on Barra

By Jacqueline Wake Young
January 22, 2023, 6:00 am
Stephen and Dee, who together run Little Day Productions on Barra. Image: Courtesy of Little Day Productions.
Stephen and Dee, who together run Little Day Productions on Barra. Image: Courtesy of Little Day Productions.

Barra-based photographer, director and cinematographer Stephen Kearney is very much in demand at home and abroad and recently directed BBC ALBA documentary Barra to Barcelona about 10-year-old international fashion model Alanna Lily MacNeil, here he talks to Jacqueline Wake Young.

Stephen Kearney is obsessive about lighting. “For me it’s what makes an image and gives me so much scope to create emotion in the picture or scene, which is all every artist wants,” he says.

“I am a film and cinematography fan and I also love renaissance art which sometimes influences my lighting styles.”

His photography has a unique aesthetic which makes him highly sought-after for fashion and advertising campaigns and editorials across Europe and Australia.

Stephen Kearney is sometimes influenced by renaissance paintings in his use of light. Image: Stephen Kearney.

Stephen, 55, lives on Barra where he and his wife Dee run Little Day Productions, the company behind Barra to Barcelona which recently aired on BBC Alba, following the story of child model Alanna Lily MacNeil.

Stephen says: “Dee knows Alanna’s mum and she kept saying to me, ‘Stephen we have to make a documentary about this wee girl, she is amazing and her story is so good’.

“Dee had photographed Alanna when she was in P3 and thought she was amazing on camera and such a lovely and polite little girl.”

Stephen and sound recordist Merlin Bonning with model Alanna Lily MacNeil for documentary Barra to Barcelona.

As his first broadcast project, it was one of Stephen’s career highlights, although he says: “There are so many because I love it all.

“The first time I shot for billboards then drove past them was great. Same with magazine covers. Real highlights for me are working with kind and talented people.”

Alanna Lily MacNeil has modelled for the likes of Mango, River Island and Zara. Image: Stephen Kearney.

As a child Stephen loved to draw, and at 14 he got his first camera.

He then went from being a young freelance photographer to running his own commercial studio and signing with well-known agencies for fashion and jewellery shoots in Italy, Spain, France and Scotland.

“I have DC Thomson to thank for my intro to fashion photography,” he adds.

Stephen is acclaimed for his fashion and editorial work. Image: Stephen Kearney.

“I also worked in educating the next generation of photographers including working at the Whitehouse Institute of Design, Australia’s top fashion college.

“I recommend to students and young photographers to immerse themselves in art and get inspired and excited by it.”

Stephen has photographed “some interesting people” including Prinz Board, formerly of Black Eyed Peas; actors Jean Reno and Hugh Dancy, jazz guitarist Martin Taylor MBE and many top European models “whose names aren’t known but whose faces are”.

Prinz Board, formerly of US band Black Eyed Peas, as photographed by Stephen.

“I consider working with good models a privilege,” he says. “On shoot days I hang out with them while they are in make-up, getting to know them, so by the time they step on set we already know each other.

“I tell clients to put their budget on the models as they sell their products and are worth their weight in gold.”

Asked what makes a good model he says: “Confidence. Just knowing themselves and how to move for the camera. That’s so important.”

Closer to home, he works with Lewis skincare company ishga, which exports globally, Isle of Barra Distillers and others.

One of Stephen’s campaign shots for Isle of Lewis skincare company ishga, which exports around the world.

Directing and cinematography were added to his repertoire after a chat at a pool party in Australia.

“Music producer Rod McCormack, the top seller in Australia, had seen my fashion work and asked me to direct a music video.”

Stephen was brought up in Stirling but his mum is from Barra, to which they returned every summer for holidays.

His parents later retired there and in 2017 Stephen and Dee decided to move to Barra from Australia.

“We relocated Little Day Productions from Terrigal, NSW, Australia to Castlebay, Barra, and immediately started working,” he says.

“The kids loved school in Castlebay and with their wee Aussie accents fitted in perfectly.”

One of the key skills models need is confidence, says Stephen. Image: Stephen Kearney.

Stephen says 46-year-old Dee is Little Day Productions.

“She is from Sydney, but did her photography degree in Edinburgh,” he says.

“After graduating she came to our studio to work. She is an excellent photographer herself.

“After moving back to her homeland with our three young children, we set up Little Day Productions.

“Dee now produces all our work which is sometimes a mammoth task.

“She is a brilliant mum, wife, artist and producer and a constant source of inspiration for me.”

One of Stephen’s striking fashion images.

They do manage to “keep work chat in its place” though.

“With two teenage girls and our 11-year-old son we wouldn’t be allowed to chat about work at home anyway!

“We had always got on brilliantly and she is an absolutely massive part of my work. I would be nowhere without her.”

Stephen’s other passion is music, getting a drum kit as well as a camera at age 14.

He thought he would be a professional musician and nearly signed a record deal with his young band which supported Del Amitri and Hue and Cry.

It’s all about the light. Image: Stephen Kearney.

On Barra he now works with Mick MacNeil, “an incredibly talented musician, writer and producer” who composed and recorded the soundtrack for Barra to Barcelona.

Ceilidh band

They have also formed a ceilidh band called Caolas with other local musicians.

As for future plans, Stephen says: “Styles and tastes will always change and I love my work, and hope to keep producing images and films that people enjoy.

“I particularly enjoy putting great music and visuals together.

“I encourage our kids to find what they love and practice non-stop. It’s great watching them growing up and finding their own ways.”

Watch a Little Day Productions video.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Striking NHS workers should be offered a double-digit pay rise, a union leader has said (James Manning/PA)
Government must offer double-digit pay rise to avert NHS strikes, says union
Braidhaugh Holiday Park in Crieff offers an ideal base for a family getaway.
Easy to see why families love holidays in Crieff
Roseanna Leney on stage in The Snow Queen. Image: Andy Ross
My Week in 5 Pictures: Go backstage with Scottish Ballet's Roseanna Leney
The tipsy laird trifle is the perfect dessert for Burns Night. Image: Drambuie
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Burns Night tipsy laird trifle
Broadening your horizons can all start just by having a go at something new. Picture supplied by Shutterstock.
Talking Point: The beauty of having a go at trying new things
This beautiful Inverness bolthole is one of our properties of the week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
To go with story by Findlay Mair. Weekly appeal for adoption of animals under care of Scottish SPCA Picture shows; Animals up for adoption from Scottish SPCA. n/a. Supplied by Scottish SPCA Date; Unknown
Clover and Clive, Sienna and Pugsley are looking for new homes – can you…
NHS triage data was released (Jeff Moore/PA)
A&E patient waited 15 hours for triage, figures show
Scientists are looking to use the power of data to inform and improve efficiency within the health system (Jeff Moore/PA)
£800,000 rapid research projects ‘to help tackle NHS winter crisis using AI’
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 01.11.2021 URN: CR0031688 F&D MPT story on Megan Walke (blonde hair and glasses), who has recently expanded her baking business (known as Makes by Meg) by announcing the opening of her new cafe. The cafe will be an expansion of the bakery she launched in June. Her business partner Nicola Mackinlay and is also pictured. The new cafe is based on Leopold Street Nairn. Bakes Include Bounty Cup Cake Biscoff and White Chocolate Blondie Terry's Orange Brownie Balteser Biscuit Pictures by JASON HEDGES
The vegan food and drink scene in Inverness, Nairn and Elgin - is there…

Most Read

1
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offender’s register
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Nicola Sturgeon praised Ian Blackford's leadership. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has ‘plenty in the tank’ to stay on as first…
4
A 36-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance at the BP garage in Dyce. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
5
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Granville Gordon leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Danger driving aristocrat apologises in court to motorcyclists he seriously injured in crash
8
This beautiful Inverness bolthole is one of our properties of the week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead's Kieran Shanks is mobbed by his teammates after his goal. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead 1-0 Clyde: David Robertson secures first win as Blue Toon boss
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay linked with January transfer window loan move
Missing person Mathew Cameron James. Image: Police Scotland.
Appeal for man missing from Lochaber for nine days
Peter Myles is a sheep farmer from Glenesk
Peter Myles chairman of NSA Scottish region
Rangers' Rachel McLauchlan and Hearts' Jenna Penman battle at the Oriam. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Do Rangers and Celtic's recent results suggest other SWPL 1 teams are…
1989 - University students made clear their feelings on government plans to introduce loans.
Gallery: Protests and picket lines - Student demonstrations in Aberdeen through the years
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann feeling confident after recent clean sheets
Are we too quick to judge others? (Image: mikute/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Stop jumping to conclusions about other people's finances
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…
Greig Street Bridge
How can I take you seriously if you can't even pronounce Avoch? We find…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented