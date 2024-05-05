Would a social media ban for under-16s be welcome in Aberdeen and the Highlands?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Would a social media ban for under-16s be welcome in Aberdeen and the Highlands?

The UK Government is considering a social media ban for under-16s, in an effort to better protect young people online, but is such a measure a good idea or even achievable?

By Jacqueline Wake Young
A ban on under-16s using social media, and even smartphones, is among the proposals being considered by UK Government ministers. Image: Shutterstock.
A ban on under-16s using social media, and even smartphones, is among the proposals being considered by UK Government ministers. Image: Shutterstock.

Highlander Katie Urquhart is body positivity influencer ‘Positively Katiee’ with more than 37,000 followers on Instagram.

She doubts a ban would be realistic. “I understand where the idea comes from but in practice it’s possible to cause more harm than good,” she said.

She said when she was at school, Facebook’s age restriction was 16 but everyone joined from age 12 “by changing their age when they signed up”.

“When you put a blanket ban on something, it doesn’t stop them doing it. It just means they’re more sneaky.

Influencer Katie Urquhart, based in the Highlands, promotes body positivity.

“They can get into situations where they feel unsafe or that they’ve gone too far and they’re not going to come forward.

“That’s when we get into danger. Unfortunately, with young people suicide is often a panic moment.

“You wonder, ‘why didn’t they just say something?’ but they don’t feel like they can.

Social media ban for under-16s is ‘very black-and-white’

“It would be better focusing on educating people how to use social media safely.

“It’s very black-and-white to say ‘we’re going to ban under-16s’.

“Instagram has taken off ‘likes’ which is great because it takes anxiety away from teens about having to hit numbers.

Young people can find ways around age restrictions on social media.

“I see things now and think, ‘I wish I’d had that when I was younger’, like body acceptance, acne positivity…

“There are opportunities for kids who are rural, queer kids, children with disabilities, chronic illnesses. It may be the only way they can socialise.

“The reason highlighted by Rishi Sunak was to protect children from harmful content. That’s where the focus should be.

“It’s risk management. Teaching people how to use it safely and effectively from the get-go makes it more positive down the line.”

Social media may be good in short bursts, study finds

Professor Paul McNamee co-led research at Aberdeen University suggesting young people may benefit from using social media for short spells, as opposed no use at all or extended use of four hours or more.

The study was cited in a UK Parliamentary Enquiry on Social Media Use in October.

When compared to no use, it found up to three hours a day was good for positive peer relationships.

Professor Paul McNamee co-led the research at Aberdeen University in collaboration with the University of Wollongong, Australia.

Last week Professor McNamee stressed the data was gathered around a decade ago, but said: “It’s probably the case that limits are better than outright banning.

“The bottom line is, it looked like there was an association with limited use being slightly more advantageous relative to no use, or lots of use.

“There’s a middle point, between one hour and three hours. You might take away ‘an hour a day keeps the doctor away’.”

Disadvantage with four hours or more of social media

With extended use, there’s a “time displacement” disadvantage.

“Four or more hours on social media could have been used for going outside, playing with friends, schoolwork, or recreation.

“There’s little time to do other things that would be good to do.

“The interesting thing is social media use relative to no hours. The no hours group seem to have slightly worse health, social and emotional outcomes.

Research has suggested that some social media use is better than extended use or no use at all.

“It’s tricky to work out what’s going on there and I don’t think we fully can from the data.

“One explanation could be people who have zero use already have a more restricted number of friends.

“They may already be excluded from social groups, or have social challenges and ‘select out’, making the decision not to use it.”

Problems of setting boundaries in online space

Julian Thomson is a final-year Digital Marketing Student at RGU and a Carnegie Trust Vacation Scholar researching the impact of “new age wellness content on Gen-Z”.

He said: “Studies show a correlation between social media and the development of psychiatric disorders in children and adolescents.

“There isn’t enough quality or longitudinal research for me to definitively say for sure whether a ban for under-16s is a good idea.

Julian Thomson says there isn’t enough research to say whether a ban is a good idea.

“The brains of young people are still developing, making them more vulnerable to the darker side of social media.

“I’ve seen the disruption it’s caused to learning and teaching.

“We wouldn’t expect a 14-year-old to go into a pub unsupervised.

“My instinct is social media should be banned for under-16s. I believe the risk to mental health is a bigger threat than any benefit.

“It’s difficult to enforce boundaries in an unregulated online space and this can create opportunities for harm.”

Young people form friendships on social media

Julian said reports suggest two-thirds of young people have made new friendships through social media.

“I think children would be very upset if they had social media taken away. Our job is not to please children, but to establish supportive boundaries to keep them safe.

Social media platforms are the subject of scrutiny.

“From a policy perspective, it may be impractical and potentially unfair to enforce a ban on children already using social media.”

Julian suggested a “flexible approach”, raising the age to 16 over time.

He called for guidelines or a code of conduct for creators to “ensure content is suitable for the audiences who will be consuming it”.

Social media ‘can damage identity’

Antonette Gonzalez, 23, is Events and Office Assistant at King’s Church in Aberdeen and a graduate in Digital Marketing from RGU.

She believes social media “can damage someone’s identity if not used correctly” with “a pressure to portray the perfect life”.

Antonette Gonzalez says social media can impose a pressure to portray a ‘perfect life’.

“When used appropriately, it can foster meaningful connections for young people, allowing them to participate in valuable communities.

“It facilitates communication and keeps young individuals connected with friends and family, particularly over long distances.

“Responsible use can contribute to personal growth, social interaction, and skill development.

“Like chocolate cake, it’s about how much one consumes.”

How would under-16s react to a ban?

“Some may find it upsetting and disruptive. Others might view it as a chance to explore different aspects of life.

“It’s crucial to educate them about social media, as with any aspect of life, so they can make informed choices.”

Under-16s might react in a variety of ways to a ban on social media.

Antonette said when she was younger, Instagram “became addictive”.

“I found myself not fully present in the moment.

“While receiving validation felt good initially, I realised how easy it was to lose myself in this pursuit.

“I had to establish a healthy balance, understanding my identity shouldn’t be tied to social media.

“It took a while, but understanding who you are truly enables you to not be moved by such things.”

Children can be exposed to smartphones even from a young age.

 

More from Lifestyle

Elaine Logue near her home on Cults. The 47-year-old has learned to live with the effects of her bowel cancer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
'I had bowel cancer for three hours': Cults police superintendent's inspiring health journey
Phil Uriarte and his family in the Neurolab room in Raigmore
'Through these dark times, we are at his side': Family and community rally round…
Kinlochfollart is one of the amazing homes on the market in the Isle of Skye.
Six charming homes for sale from Aberdeen to the Isle of Skye
Myreside House. Image: Aberdein Considine.
Bidding open for 'sought after' five-bedroom Banchory home
This picture shows the Orkney scallops in all their glory.
Restaurant review: Prepare to be wowed at Aberdeen's Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish
Skiers at Lecht Ski Centre.
Can ski centres in Highlands and Aberdeenshire survive with less snow?
Nadiya Hussain MBE.
Nadiya Hussain talks Scottish delicacies (including butteries) ahead of Taste of Grampian debut
Quiney Cottage in Banchory impressed the judges on Scotland's Home of the Year. Image: IWC Media/BBC Scotland.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Doesn't everyone have a right to their own 'home of the…
Fine dining is a visual and sensory feast at An Cala Ciuin in Mull, with chef Ross Caithness. Image: The Mishnish.
Review: Fine dining with fearless flair at An Cala Ciuin, The Mishnish Hotel, Tobermory
Alan Milne, left, and Dan Barnett. All images: Johnathan Addie
Meet Alan and Dan, the university pals bringing distilling back to Aberdeen

Conversation