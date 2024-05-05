Former manse near Loch Ness with ‘panoramic mountain views’ and own waterfall on sale for £750k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Former manse near Loch Ness with ‘panoramic mountain views’ and own waterfall on sale for £750k

The stunning location will give the new lucky owner peace and tranquillity.

By Ross Hempseed
Former Manse with its own waterfall up for sale.
The Old Manse has stunning views. Image: Stutt & Parker.

A former manse near the famous Loch Ness, with an extra special feature, is up for sale.

The Old Manse in Invermoriston, which sits along the River Moriston close to Loch Ness and the Great Glen Way, is a prime opportunity for those seeking peace and quiet.

The stunning view. Image: Strutt & Parker.

The period property is full of unique features mixed with modern appliances and fittings.

Entering the property, to the left on the ground floor is the spacious sitting room, with plush carpet and hardwood panelling, which wraps around the room.

The drawing room. Image: Strutt & Parker.

The centrepiece is the traditional fireplace, which burns coal and wood for those cold winter nights.

The kitchen features marble countertops and a muted colour scheme, creating a relaxed ambience for cooking in the evening at the traditional Aga. There is also a breakfast bar.

The kitchen. Image: Strutt & Parker.

Towards the back of the manse is another fully-equipped kitchen with fitted oven, sink and washing facilities. There is also a separate guest toilet with a shower.

Across the hallway is the dining room which has access out to the garden via French doors as well as period features such as ornate crown moulding, wood panelling and fireplace.

The dining room. Image: Strutt & Parker.

From the dining room, is access to the large conservatory, which offers another great space for entertaining in the evening with the stars above.

Immediately to the right of the hallway entrance is the drawing room, with ornate crown moulding, a bookcase and a coal-burning fire.

On the upper floor are four good-sized bedrooms with an ensuite shower adjoining the master bedroom and one other bedroom.

The master bedroom. Image: Strutt & Parker.

The two other bedrooms share a large family bathroom with a roll top bathtub along the hall and down a small set of stairs.

The family bathroom. Image: Strutt & Parker.

Also located on the property is a two-storey double garage.

One of the most attractive aspects of the manse is its setting, with stunning panoramic views of the Highland mountains.

The nearly four-acre gardens surrounding the property make it perfect for a gardening enthusiast.

The gardens. Image: Strutt & Parker.

The garden contains a pond, grass lawns, mature trees and a decking area.

One of the most unique features is the property comes with its own waterfall, which flows into a stream trickling through the gardens.

The waterfall. Image: Strutt & Parker.

The former manse is currently listed with Strutt & Parker for £750,000.

