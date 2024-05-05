Former manse near Loch Ness with ‘panoramic mountain views’ and own waterfall on sale for £750k

A former manse near the famous Loch Ness, with an extra special feature, is up for sale.

The Old Manse in Invermoriston, which sits along the River Moriston close to Loch Ness and the Great Glen Way, is a prime opportunity for those seeking peace and quiet.

The period property is full of unique features mixed with modern appliances and fittings.

Entering the property, to the left on the ground floor is the spacious sitting room, with plush carpet and hardwood panelling, which wraps around the room.

The centrepiece is the traditional fireplace, which burns coal and wood for those cold winter nights.

The kitchen features marble countertops and a muted colour scheme, creating a relaxed ambience for cooking in the evening at the traditional Aga. There is also a breakfast bar.

Towards the back of the manse is another fully-equipped kitchen with fitted oven, sink and washing facilities. There is also a separate guest toilet with a shower.

Across the hallway is the dining room which has access out to the garden via French doors as well as period features such as ornate crown moulding, wood panelling and fireplace.

From the dining room, is access to the large conservatory, which offers another great space for entertaining in the evening with the stars above.

Immediately to the right of the hallway entrance is the drawing room, with ornate crown moulding, a bookcase and a coal-burning fire.

On the upper floor are four good-sized bedrooms with an ensuite shower adjoining the master bedroom and one other bedroom.

The two other bedrooms share a large family bathroom with a roll top bathtub along the hall and down a small set of stairs.

Also located on the property is a two-storey double garage.

One of the most attractive aspects of the manse is its setting, with stunning panoramic views of the Highland mountains.

The nearly four-acre gardens surrounding the property make it perfect for a gardening enthusiast.

The garden contains a pond, grass lawns, mature trees and a decking area.

One of the most unique features is the property comes with its own waterfall, which flows into a stream trickling through the gardens.

The former manse is currently listed with Strutt & Parker for £750,000.