Profile: Eden Court stalwart Matthew Zajac relished his role in ‘Happy Valley’

They are a very rare phenomena in modern broadcasting; water cooler moments where everybody discusses and airs their theories on what might happen next in a hugely successful TV drama.

But that is what has unfolded during the final series of Happy Valley, which concludes with an extended episode on BBC One tomorrow night, where we can expect a climactic showdown between the main protagonist PS Catherine Cawood, played by Sarah Lancashire, and her nemesis, Tommy Lee Royce, portrayed by James Norton.

Inverness actor Matthew Zajac was involved in the production and said it was an exhilarating experience to be part of such a popular series. And he should know, given his decades in the profession on screen and stage, including such programmes and plays as Shetland, Inspector George Gently, Juno and the Paycock and The Tailor of Inverness, which he wrote and which was published by Sandstone Press.

Acting is in Matthew’s blood

Acting has been in his blood since he was at Inverness High School and first worked at the city’s Eden Court as a stagehand when it opened in 1976.

He has performed there so often he has lost count of the number of parts he has played, but Matthew has never forgotten being backstage as a 17-year-old when Scottish Ballet visited the venue and seeing close-up just how demanding it was.

He recalls: “Dancers were leaping and pirouetting on stage, appearing effortless, and then virtually collapsing for oxygen as soon as they got to the wings!”

Delight at being part of show

Matthew, who set up the Dogstar Theatre Company in 2003, couldn’t reveal anything about the last-ever episode of Happy Valley, but was delighted to join the cast.

As he said: “There was a very positive atmosphere on the set. It always helps when you know that you’re making something good. All good drama springs from the quality of the script and the strength of the story and I don’t think anyone would deny the excellence of Sally Wainwright’s wonderful show.

“It’s funny how some roles and stories can stick with an audience. A brief appearance in a big hit like Happy Valley can have a greater impact for an actor than a lead role in a less successful show. And a lead role in a flop can have a detrimental effect”.

Busy schedule ahead

Matthew has a busy schedule lined up in the months ahead. But he likes it that way. He has just returned from Romania where he was filming We Were The Lucky Ones, a series about the fate of a Jewish family in Poland during the Second World War.

He is also producing a special event called Salute Ukraine! which is taking place at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh on February 26 and features some of the outstanding artists who previously appeared at Eden Court.

He’s a man who is clearly in his element whether it’s in the Highlands or the Valley.