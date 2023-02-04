Profile: Eden Court stalwart Matthew Zajac relished his role in ‘Happy Valley’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Profile: Eden Court stalwart Matthew Zajac relished his role in ‘Happy Valley’

By Neil Drysdale
February 4, 2023, 6:00 am
Inverness actor Matthew Zajac. Image: Matthew Zajac
Inverness actor Matthew Zajac. Image: Matthew Zajac

They are a very rare phenomena in modern broadcasting; water cooler moments where everybody discusses and airs their theories on what might happen next in a hugely successful TV drama.

But that is what has unfolded during the final series of Happy Valley, which concludes with an extended episode on BBC One tomorrow night, where we can expect a climactic showdown between the main protagonist PS Catherine Cawood, played by Sarah Lancashire, and her nemesis, Tommy Lee Royce, portrayed by James Norton.

Inverness actor Matthew Zajac was involved in the production and said it was an exhilarating experience to be part of such a popular series. And he should know, given his decades in the profession on screen and stage, including such programmes and plays as Shetland, Inspector George Gently, Juno and the Paycock and The Tailor of Inverness, which he wrote and which was published by Sandstone Press.

Acting is in Matthew’s blood

Matthew Zajac wrote and starred in “The Tailor of Inverness”.

Acting has been in his blood since he was at Inverness High School and first worked at the city’s Eden Court as a stagehand when it opened in 1976.

He has performed there so often he has lost count of the number of parts he has played, but Matthew has never forgotten being backstage as a 17-year-old when Scottish Ballet visited the venue and seeing close-up just how demanding it was.

He recalls: “Dancers were leaping and pirouetting on stage, appearing effortless, and then virtually collapsing for oxygen as soon as they got to the wings!”

Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley. Image: BBC/PA

Delight at being part of show

Matthew, who set up the Dogstar Theatre Company in 2003, couldn’t reveal anything about the last-ever episode of Happy Valley, but was delighted to join the cast.

As he said: “There was a very positive atmosphere on the set. It always helps when you know that you’re making something good.  All good drama springs from the quality of the script and the strength of the story and I don’t think anyone would deny the excellence of Sally Wainwright’s wonderful show.

“It’s funny how some roles and stories can stick with an audience. A brief appearance in a big hit like Happy Valley can have a greater impact for an actor than a lead role in a less successful show. And a lead role in a flop can have a detrimental effect”.

Inverness actor Matthew Zajac has organised a concert for Ukraine.

Busy schedule ahead

Matthew has a busy schedule lined up in the months ahead. But he likes it that way. He has just returned from Romania where he was filming We Were The Lucky Ones, a series about the fate of a Jewish family in Poland during the Second World War.

He is also producing a special event called Salute Ukraine! which is taking place at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh on February 26 and features some of the outstanding artists who previously appeared at Eden Court.

He’s a man who is clearly in his element whether it’s in the Highlands or the Valley.

Matthew Zajac appears in the dramatic conclusion of “Happy Valley”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Nature Watch: Wild geese evoke the essence of winter
The sun shines over the beautiful Highland capital. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Inverness is the perfect city for a short break
Highland Youth Theatre performing Matilda. Image: Tom Salway- Studio 57 North
'Be as weird and wonderful as you want, you will be celebrated': How local…
On the biggest UK strike in a decade, also known as Walkout Wednesday, half a million people took to the streets. Image: Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock.
What a Week: A Sunday sacking and a Walkout Wednesday
Streets in Invergordon have been cordoned off by police after a WW1 bomb was discovered by a man using a metal detector for the first time. Image: Paul Campbell.
What we Learned....about bombs, bottles, Beyonce in Scotland and more misery for the Dons
Dublin is really lovely and well worth a visit.
Yvie Burnett: A long lunch in Dublin with my dear friend Louis
YL 0402 10 From: Kathryn Douglas Subject: Pet Portraits Rusty the one-eyed Ginger Tomcat 9-year-old Taken by Kat Doulgas at home in Insch Address- 18 The Rowans, Insch, AB52 6ZD
Pet Portraits: Rusty keeps eye on the prize with purr-fect pic
The Flying Stag bar at The Fife Arms is a must visit in Braemar. Image: The Fife Arms
Restaurant review: Fill up on quality scran at The Flying Stag at The Fife…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 21.01.2021 URN: CR0033250 Restaurant review pics from Drouthy Cobbler in Elgin. Dishes pictured are... Starter - Grants of Speyside Haggis Bon Bons, mustard Mayo Small Plates - Mac n cheese croquettes, spiced house ketchup, parmesan Main - 1. Scotch Beef Burger,crispy bacon, cheddar, house relish and fries 2. Grilled Chicken foraged mushroom risotto, spinach, truffle dressing Wine - white Fattoria Coroncino IL Bacca Red - Waterloof Circle of life Pictures by JASON HEDGES
The 5 best menus and treats on offer to celebrate Valentine's Day in Elgin
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Emma Hepburn launches a new calendar Picture shows; Dr Emma Hepburn. Aberdeen. Supplied by Graphics Date; 22/12/2021
Stressed, happy or angry? How Aberdeen psychologist's new book can help make sense of…

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brook Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
3
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Ian Parfitt, owner, Swim Whisperer in Moray. Lossiemouth. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 26/01/2023
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
5
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
6
Janey Godley is heading for Inverness and Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Laughter, love and snottery greetin’ on Janey Godley’s final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
7
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
8
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
9
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
10
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction

More from Press and Journal

Union Square say they are working to ensure shoppers have a safe experience. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Security dog employed at Union Square following concerns of antisocial behaviour
Angus and Ewan McCall are heading to the breed sale at Castle Douglas next week.
Luing breed backbone of business at family farm
The A87 is closed in both directions at Sconser. Image: Google Maps.
Woman taken to hospital following A87 crash on Isle of Skye
Wild boar. Image: Stock.
Feral pigs or wild boar - debate on nightly visitors rages in the Highlands
Emma Roddick MSP is fighting for the rights of victims of crime in the pre-trial period. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness MSP wants to see more support for victims of crime before trial takes…
Gordon McConachie and family are heading to the breed event in Oban next weekend with two bulls. Pictures by Jason Hedges
Highland cattle tick all boxes for McConachies
SCHEME: Foresight Sustainable Forestry aims to use 348 acres of farmland for the Burn of Bellyhack woodland creation.
Community's outrage over tree-planting on farmland
Kirk Street in Peterhead was cordoned off in the early hours of this morning following reports of a fire and a gas leak at a local business. Image: Google Street Maps.
Peterhead residents evacuated as firefighters deal with gas leak
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: February 6
A Scottish Ambulance Service air ambulance. Photo by Shutterstock.
Man airlifted to hospital after falling on Thurso beach

Editor's Picks

Most Commented