Ukrainian artist finds inspiration in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Ukrainian artist finds inspiration in Aberdeenshire

By Ellie House
February 19, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 19, 2023, 10:35 am
Oksana Kosova arrived in Scotland having fled from Ukraine, but has continued in her career as an artist. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Oksana Kosova arrived in Scotland having fled from Ukraine, but has continued in her career as an artist. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Perched in the shadow of Prince Albert’s Pyramid, Oksana Kosova carefully sketches the surrounding landscape.

The historic cairn can be found on Balmoral Estate in Royal Deeside, where Oksana sits on a folding yellow chair – intent on capturing the soft greens and dappled sunlight.

Oksana Kosova has found inspiration in the north-east, having fled war in Ukraine. Image supplied by Oksana Kosova.

Her husband of 24 years, who she has not seen since April 2022, is hundreds of miles away.

But still, she draws in the hope of turning the scene into a beautiful watercolour.

Colour is a huge part of who Oksana is – even the yellow hue of her seat is a nod to her national flag and all she has left behind, and everything she vows to return to.

The bright shade goes some way to representing the national flag of Ukraine, before Oksana had to abandon all that was familiar and start again.

Indeed when she made the decision to leave her home town in the north of Ukraine, not far from the Russian border, she packed few belongings.

Oksana Kosova has continued to paint upon arriving in the UK. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A scant selection of clothes, precious jewellery and her beloved paints and brushes.

Having made it to Poland via train, she travelled to Edinburgh before ending up in the north-east.

From living in a hotel and speaking no English, Oksana is now trying to carve out a life in an Aberdeenshire village.

An example of Oksana’s beautiful work. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

We are not disclosing her location, as she is still fearful for her safety following her experiences.

Oksana’s stunning watercolours are currently on display at Studio One in Banchory, and the gentle depictions of nature are all the more remarkable given her journey thus far.

Your Life caught up with her and found out why one day, she will return to her home country in a bid to rebuild.

‘Painting is part of me’

Oksana gently shushes the bounding Labrador, who is intent on investigating my arrival.

He belongs to the family who she has been staying with as part of the Scottish Government’s Super Sponsor Scheme – a family she has become very much part of.

They take it in turns to cook, and Oksana delights everyone with her homemade Borscht, a soup recipe which of course hails from Ukraine.

Oksana has fallen in love with the Scottish countryside. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

We sit down at the large kitchen table, and Oksana hesitates before speaking in halting English.

She worries her grasp of the language is not quite good enough, when she is in fact doing so well in her command of words which must sound strange and alien.

“It was my father who taught my sister and I how to paint; he had his own exhibitions,” says Oksana, her pale blue eyes searching the notes she has painstakingly typed out.

“When I left Ukraine, I only took a few clothes with me, some jewellery including this necklace.”

She gently touches the ornate piece which drops beneath her collarbone – the style a reminder of her culture, her belonging.

Oksana is currently learning English, and also has an exhibition at Studio One in Banchory. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“I also packed my paint brushes, my portfolio.

“Painting is part of me, it is who I am.”

Oksana recalls working for the State Border Service in Ukraine for more than 20 years – all the more poignant as the country battles to defend its frontier.

“I was forced to give up the job because of my health, but I had never stopped painting,” she says.

Oksana is clearly a very talented artist. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“I took part in joint exhibitions in different cities and in Kyiv.”

Oksana went on to help organise masterclasses as part of a local initiative, and also made mouth-watering sourdough bread alongside beautiful bags.

Leaving behind life in Ukraine

But everything changed when war commenced.

“My town of Novgorod-Siverskyi is located in the north of Ukraine, not far from the border with Russia, so it was quickly surrounded by Russian troops,” says Oksana.

“The roads were cut off, the bridges around were blown up.

Oksana has found solace in the north-east coastline. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“After the invaders left the north of Ukraine thanks to the efforts of the Ukrainian military, the residents of my city and the surrounding villages still did not feel safe, because the shelling continued.

“In May, two rockets blew up two schools in the city, one of them exploded not far from my house.”

Oksana made the incredibly hard decision to leave, whilst her husband stayed behind and rejoined the military – following a career as a military officer.

Determined to keep painting, she has since found inspiration in Royal Deeside, alongside the north-east coast.

Learning the local language

“I take my yellow chair everywhere, but it has been harder during the winter,” says Oksana.

“I loved my time in Scotland so far, it’s such a beautiful place.

“The sea, the castles, there is inspiration everywhere and I love painting still life as well.”

Oksana currently has five paintings on display at Studio One in Banchory, and is now determined to become fluent in English – or should we say Scots.

Oksana hopes to return to Ukraine and reunite with her husband. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“I’ve found learning English quite difficult,” she says.

“I never spoke English when I was in Ukraine, but I go to college now so I’m learning.”

Learning she certainly is, and Oksana hopes to hold another exhibition in the coming months.

Oksana has found inspiration in the Aberdeenshire countryside. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

But with every brush stroke, she’s determined that she will be able to return to her family and her home.

“I do want to return to Ukraine eventually, who knows when,” says Oksana.

“It’s important that we rebuild, we start again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Sammy's Fish and Chip Shop has been put up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial/ Facebook
One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale
(PA)
NHS chiefs ‘deeply concerned’ as junior doctors plan 72-hour walkout over pay
Almost 37,000 votes were cast and 98% of those were cast in favour of strike action (PA)
Junior doctors set to go on strike over pay in England
Man cured of HIV after stem cell transplant (Simon Dawson/PA)
Man cured of HIV after stem cell transplant, researchers say
Shortbread was not in short supply at the Victorian Market in Inverness on Saturday. Image: Visit Inverness Loch Ness
'Thanks, Granny Pam!': Traditional recipes take the biscuit at Highland Shortbread Showdown heat in…
Miranda Radley says the cost-of-living crisis and rising fuel costs are having an impact on adult protection in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
One-third of Aberdeen adult protection cases caused by neglect
photo of a kitchen from Laings - they produce bathrooms and kitchens in Aberdeenshire
6 tips to design your new kitchen or bathroom
O'Connor embezzled thousands of pounds from Portree Medical Centre. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Skye GP manager stole thousands of pounds from practice funds
Remote driving of vehicles from abroad should be banned in the UK, a Government-commissioned review has found (Aaron Chown/PA)
Government urged to outlaw remote driving of vehicles from overseas
A ballot of training-grade doctors employed by NHS trusts in England saw 97.48% vote in favour of striking (PA)
Junior doctors in England announce March 15 strike

Most Read

1
Plans for a Macduff Aldi have been axed.
Exclusive: Macduff Aldi AXED after Tesco wins court battle against rival plans
2
David Groves leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Stalker hacked ex’s Facebook and fitted tracker to her car
3
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Rosemary Fitzgerald known as McCready
Woman called stroke victim a spastic and threatened to beat him with walking stick
4
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
6
Leah and Ryan Stott will run the Edinburgh Marathon in May. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen couple to run Edinburgh Marathon after family member diagnosed with cancer again
7
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Richard Thomson
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
8
Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Exclusive: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job
6
9
Morgane Ristic and Paul Reynolds, the new managers of The New Arc wildlife rescue centre near Ellon, first moved to the north-east in late December to take charge of the facility. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Wildlife rescue centre’s new managers ‘overwhelmed by kindness of locals’ as they settle into…
10
Kate Forbes has entered the SNP leadership race. Image: Andrew Cowan.
Highlands MSP Kate Forbes says gender law reform ‘not priority’ as she enters race…
3

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle's fight is now to make sure of play-off place
Peterhead Prison Museum
Delight as Peterhead Prison Museum café prepares to return
kessock bridge incident
Safety improvements on A9 between Kessock Bridge and the B9161 Munlochy junction resume
Rebecca Rennie was last seen yesterday. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
26-year-old woman reported missing in Aberdeen
Sale leader at 30,000gns was Harestone Sandiego from the Harestone family,
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais breed leads the way at 30,000gns
Post office
Blow as Wick Post Office announces immediate closure
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from sea after a 'technical issue' was found. Picture by Allan Milligan
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from service amid 'technical issue'
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
Grant MacFarlane leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Brutal attack left glass shard sticking out of man's head
The public are invited to have their say on a consultation on the Air Ambulance Service. Image: Scottish Ambulance Service.
Can you help direct the future of Scotland's Air Ambulance Service?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented