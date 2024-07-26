Lauren and Barry put dream home near Elgin on the market for £695,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lauren and Barry put dream home near Elgin on the market for £695,000

This stunning five bedroom home in Troves certainly has the wow factor.

By Rosemary Lowne
First impressions are excellent at this amazing family home near Elgin.
First impressions are excellent at this amazing family home near Elgin. Image: Compass Estates

With a fully equipped gym, a serene semi-rural location and amazing neighbours, it’s no surprise that Lauren and Barry Lauder will be sad to leave their incredible home near Elgin.

Located in Troves, the stunning home has been the perfect place for the couple to create happy memories with their family including Lauren’s sons Jack and Finn, who live at the property, and Barry’s daughters Mylee and Merryn who stay for weekends and holidays.

But with an exciting new chapter in Abu Dhabi ahead, the couple, who recently tied the knot, have reluctantly put their plush property on the market.

Barry and Lauren recently tied the knot. Image: Lauren Lauder

“We are moving to Abu Dhabi with my work – I have been offered a new job,” says Lauren.

“This is something we have always wanted to do and feel the time is right just now to make the move.

“I have loved everything about living here and it’s been an extremely difficult decision to sell.”

Sad to leave dream home

From the rural yet central location and the spacious rooms to their amazing neighbours, Lauren says it will be tough to say goodbye to the home that she bought 11 years ago before Barry moved in.

“I love the south facing garden as we have the sun all day which often makes you feel like you’re abroad,” says Lauren.

“I also love the rooms sizes as we never feel like we’re living on top of each other.

“As well as this, I love the gym, I love my neighbours and the neighbourhood.

“In terms of location, I currently work in Aberdeen and have commuted back and forth for 11 years.

“This has been made easier with home working more common now though.”

Family meals are special in this delightful dining area. Image: Compass Estates

Live in luxury

The epitome of luxury living, it’s easy to see why the five-bedroom property instantly appealed.

“I was attracted to the area and the unique style of the house as it’s different to any others in this area,” says Lauren.

“Troves is out of town slightly so it gives you a private feeling but having some neighbours gave me comfort as I didn’t want to be isolated with two young boys at the time.

“Also, the house has a south facing garden with underfloor heating on both floors and although it’s quite large it has a lovely home feeling about it.”

This property is the epitome of contemporary living. Image: Compass Estates

5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms

Jaw-droppingly beautiful from the outside, the property is even more impressive inside where sleek slate floors perfectly complement the contemporary interiors.

At the heart of the home is the fantastic open plan kitchen, living, and dining room.

Keen cooks are sure to be inspired in the stylish kitchen where there is an integrated coffee machine, double ovens, a kettle tap, a warming drawer and a large island.

Once you’ve whipped up a storm in the kitchen, join the family in the relaxed dining area where there is a log burning stove and bifold doors out to the patio area.

This sleek kitchen deserves a Michelin star. Image: Compass Estates

Workout in the home gym

And for those who love to workout, there is a fully equipped gym with triple aspect windows.

Over the years, Lauren says the property has been the ideal place to host family gatherings and parties.

“The most memorable parties have been my boys’ birthdays when they were younger as  we’ve had pools, bouncy castles, slides and for one party we had 52 children in the garden,” says Lauren.

“The boys have loved the freedom of living here – whether going out exploring in the fields or playing football in the large garden.

“The boys will really miss this house – it has given them a very happy childhood.

“They often remark how lucky they have been here.”

Get the endorphins flowing in the fantastic home gym. Image: Compass Estates

Amazing upper floor with office space

Upstairs, there are four large bedrooms, three of which are ensuite.

Particularly impressive is the master suite which has a dressing room and an ensuite bathroom with a freestanding bathtub.

Also on this level are two further seating areas one of which has floor to ceiling windows so would make a fantastic home library or whisky room.

In addition, there is a second office space which could be transformed into a sixth bedroom while there are plans to transform the large airing cupboard into an upstairs utility room.

Sweet dreams are guaranteed in this beautiful bedroom. Image: Compass Estates

Beautiful garden with space for barbecues

There’s also potential to covert the huge attic space into a cinema/games room.

Outside, there is a large and secluded south-facing garden where family barbecues can be savoured.

Other key features include an integral double garage, a garden shed as well as a driveway.

There’s plenty of space for children to run around in the large garden. Image: Compass Estates

Asked who she thinks the house will suit, Lauren believes it’s perfect for a range of people.

“I think the house is so versatile it would suit lots of people,” says Lauren.

“I know though that whoever buys this house will be happy living here.

“We are really going to miss it.”

Alfresco drinking and dining can be enjoyed in this superb patio area. Image: Compass Estates

Hallowood Road, Elgin, is on the market for offers over £695,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Deena at Compass Estates on 07486 083952, email info@compassestates.uk or check out the website compassestates.uk

Conversation