How son’s tragic death inspired Aboyne mum to spread joy as celebrant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

How son’s tragic death inspired Aboyne mum to spread joy as celebrant

Ever been to a steampunk-themed wedding or on skis? Celebrants Isabel Lockhart from Aboyne and Halde Pottinger from Inverness have.

Isabel Lockhart with two brides on their wedding day.
Isabel Lockhart is a celebrant in the Aboyne area. Image: Steve Gauld
By Lottie Hood

Speaking with the jubilant and colourful Aboyne celebrant Isabel Lockhart, 61 is anything but dull.

But as I look past her smile on Zoom into her home office, I see a photo of a young man and a teddy bear.

“That’s Ben behind me,” she said turning around.

Ben is Isabel’s son who lived with cystic fibrosis and died in September 2019.

“The teddy bear is made out of his dressing gown. He’s a Jedi because he was Star Wars daft.”

Isabel's son Ben.
Isabel’s son Ben. Image: Isabel Lockhart

“It’s Ben that drives me,” she added. “My business is called Legacy because this is Ben’s legacy. I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing had he not died.

“It kind of helps me being a celebrant as well, it’s quite healing for me.”

Celebrant Isabel Lockhart
Aberdeenshire celebrant Isabel Lockhart. Image: Iska Birnie Photography

Ben’s funeral became driving force to become Aberdeenshire celebrant

Before becoming a celebrant, Isabel worked in social care for 29 years supporting vulnerable, disabled and ill people.

“So I’ve attended probably more than my fair share of funerals,” she said. “And I would say at least half of them I would leave thinking, ‘Well, that was awful.'”

A lot of the time, she would notice celebrants getting details and names wrong, using the wrong language or painting an inaccurate picture of the person – including at her own mum’s funeral in 1996.

“That was kind of a theme that ran through a lot of funerals,” Isabel said. “Whoever the officiant was, be a priest or minister or celebrant, they hadn’t taken the time to get to know that person.

“So I knew what I didn’t want for Ben’s funeral.

Isabel with Ben's teddy.
Isabel with Ben’s teddy. Image: Iska Birnie Photography

“I thought ‘Right these are the stories I want to be told about Ben’. My sister contributed, his dad contributed, friends and colleagues contributed.”

How bad experiences with other celebrants inspired Isabel to become one herself

Unfortunately despite all her efforts, the celebrant chosen by the funeral director kept getting his name and details wrong in the lead-up to the day.

When the time came to say goodbye to her son, the celebrant presented well but did not come and say hello to the family.

She added: “After the funeral, I thought ‘I can do better than that. I’ve always said I could do better than that.’

“So in the March of the following year, 2020, I trained to be a celebrant before lockdown.”

A couple laughing at a wedding with Isabel Lockhart.
Isabel said it is important couples have a day that reflects them. Image: Mellows Photography

Isabel’s’ tips for people making sure it is ‘their day’

Originally only wanting to do funerals, Isabel eventually moved into doing weddings as well.

But when she tells the couple to remember “it’s their day”, she makes sure they know that and is always keen for something a bit different.

Especially given that her own wedding day to her husband Denis in 2023 involved fancy dress, axe-throwing, juggling and archery.

With many friends and family asking if they could do it again, Isabel added: “It was the most awesome event ever and it’s not just me that says that.”

Isabel Lockhart with her husband Denis.
Isabel Lockhart and her husband Denis got married in 2023. Image: Iska Birnie Photography

Knowing how the big day can be surrounded by family expectations, the Aboyne celebrant added: “I go in with a blank piece of paper.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a wedding, a funeral, a baby naming whatever it is, it’s all about them. It’s all about the decision about their wedding, their love story.

“I love people’s stories…And I like to bring those stories to life.

“The first thing I will ask is what do you want?

Isabel looking at a book.
Isabel enjoys telling people’s stories. Image: Iska Birnie Photography

“Take away what your family expectations are, what you’ve read on Pinterest or seen on TikTok. Forget about that.

“If the stars aligned and there was no budget, what is your vision for your wedding? And that’s the starting point. It’s their vision, their values. I align with them.”

Steampunk, rollerblade laces and Mission Impossible weddings

A recent example was a suggested tweak from Isabel to a handfasting ceremony.

Speaking to the couple, the groom had proposed to the bride while rollerblading so Isabel suggested using rollerblade laces for that part of the ceremony.

While there have been a whole range of weddings – including a steampunk-themed day which a hat on her bookshelf points to – there is one that always makes her smile.

Isabel in a steampunk themed outfit in purple and man next to her with a dinosaur.
Isabel embraces the theme at any wedding she officiates including steampunk. Image: Camryn Forman Media

Marrying a couple at Drumtochty Castle who had seven children, she said: “They wanted to somehow involve the seven children in it when it came to the ring bearer and usually that’s the best man who will pretend to lose the rings.

“In this case, the best man pretended someone had nicked them. Then the theme song to Mission Impossible started and Nicky’s son got up and went up and down the aisle and appeared with a miniature briefcase and went ‘I believe these are yours’.

“That always makes me smile.”

Meet Inverness celebrant Halde, a former cop and ski instructor

Due to popular demand and hearing more stories like her own, Isabel has also started offering training and then mentorship after it is completed.

As more and more people are training or hoping to become celebrants, Isabel said it could be because some people think it is a quick way of making money as a side hustle.

However, she is always quick to set them right.

Inverness humanist celebrant, Halde Pottinger, would agree.

Halde Pottinger.
Halde Pottinger is a humanist celebrant near Inverness. Image: Ross Cooper Photography

Despite completing his training 10 years ago, Halde is always keen to keep developing.

“I went to see a friend who is another celebrant with another organisation”, he said.

“And just watched them do a ceremony last weekend because you want to keep improving, developing and learning.”

With more non-religious weddings happening in Scotland in 2022 than religious ones, he said there is more of a demand for humanist-style weddings.

Halde Pottinger carrying out a ceremony.
In 2022, there were more non-religious weddings than religious ones. Image: JKPhotography

But he said some bigger organisations offering training do not always prepare people for what comes next or offer support once it is completed.

“I think there are so many out there that aren’t honest, or open about it,” he added.

“Because you have to be registered with a Scottish Registrar General and you have to be a body or a committee. There’s quite a lot to it.

“For a lot of people, it can be a way to make an income and can leave some people going ‘What do I do now?'”

Halde Pottinger with a group of bridesmaids.
Halde Pottinger became a celebrant 10 years ago. Image: Halde Pottinger.

‘You’re there to help people through or celebrate the milestones’

Before becoming a celebrant, Halde had been a ski instructor, police officer and forestry worker.

Originally entering the police wanting to help people, Halde said after seven years, the strain on family life and the state of the justice system became too much and he left the force.

But Halde was left missing the human connection.

When he got the chance to train to become a humanist celebrant, he remembered the celebrant who did his wedding in 2012 and thought he would give it a go.

Halde with a bride and groom.
Halde enjoys the human connection in his role.

Now 10 years of doing the job based near Inverness, the 40-year-old said: “You’re there to help people through or celebrate the milestones.”

Over the years, Halde has worked closely with families and couples for funerals and weddings and is never above going the extra mile.

Whether that is donning his pair of Lightning McQueen Crocs, dressing up as Mario, hiking up mountains or carrying out a ceremony with a herd of cows, Halde said he likes to make sure people – and their lives – are celebrated.

Halde in Zanzibar for a wedding.
Halde in Zanzibar for a wedding. Image: Halde Pottinger.

Police poker face comes in handy during wedding brainstorming

Dealing with a range of emotions in the role, Halde said his police background comes in handy when keeping his personal feelings and facial expressions under control.

Especially during funerals, he said: “You need to be quite emotionally strong.

“You’re there to do a job and give that person the best send-off that you can and you’re there for the family and give them the support.

“I think my background being in the police, you see some horrendous things… I think that’s helped me keep myself composed.”

It is a skill that also comes in handy during wedding brainstorming sessions.

Wedding ceremony taking place.
‘It’s not your wedding, it’s theirs’. Image: Michael Carver Photography.

But he added: “Even with the weddings, you’ll hear some people come up with the most ridiculous ideas but you just have to go ‘Oh yeah, that’s lovely. No bother’ because it’s not your wedding, it’s their wedding.

“There are a lot of celebrants out there that will say here are three poems, choose a poem. Or here are three vows, choose a vow.

Halde carrying out a ceremony.
Halde said every single wedding is unique. Image: Emma Lawson.

“You need to let the couple and the family take the lead. You’re there to do a job for them.”

Halde has officiated ceremonies at 8am on a Zanzibar beach with a herd of cattle behind him, on skis at Glen Nevis, at lochs, mountain tops, Glencoe, the Isle of Skye, in people’s front rooms, gardens and hospitals.

“Every single wedding is unique,” he added.  “With weddings, it’s just a fun time through the whole time.”

Halde with a wedding party.
Halde said there are many skills needed in a good celebrant. Image: Halde Pottinger.

Things to strive for in a celebrant

Fun is something Halde is well known for.

With over 200,000 followers on TikTok following along with his account based on all things Scottish and banter.

This year, Halde and his friend Grant are also taking part in the Ness Factor, a singing competition which raises funds for Highland Hospice, in memory of Halde’s brother who died earlier this year – despite not being able to sing at all.

Bringing his Halde-banter when required, when asked what skills are needed in the job, he added: “Confidence, an outgoing personality, good listener, good talker, public speaking, problem-solving and being calm.”

More from Lifestyle

Phil and Wendy Richardson. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Love That Loaf: The Findhorn micro-bakery born on couple's 25th wedding anniversary
Old Slains Castle sits at the end of a path with the sea visible in the distance
Forget Dracula - the true story of Aberdeenshire's Old Slains Castle is a real…
Anna and Matthew Gill are the couple behind the Aberdeenshire Walks Instagram page. Image: Supplied by Anna Gill
Instagram stars @Aberdeenshirewalks pick 4 Aberdeen walks to help you hit 10,000 steps
The Costa Favolosa as it would look towering over Union Street. Montage: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Why Costa Favolosa cruise ship is a very big deal for…
Paul McArdle with Muhammad Ali during one of his many visits to see his old friend. Image: Paul McArdle
Meet the ARI nurse who was inspired by his pal Muhammad Ali to swim…
Beekies Neuk in Newmachar serves up comforting classics, and the Beekies chicken was a standout. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Beekies Neuk in Newmachar serves up generous, comforting classics
First impressions are excellent at this amazing family home near Elgin.
Lauren and Barry put dream home near Elgin on the market for £695,000
AFC Community Trust have announced their new patron Eric Black to mark their 10th anniversary year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Interview: Eric Black talks the Fergie philosophy of 'Wherever we go, we are representing…
Andy and I enjoyed a feast at The Pig's Wings this week. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
You can tuck into 5 plates for £20 at The Pig's Wings – but…
Scotland's Andy Murray (second right) and brother Jamie (right) shake hands after his double match against England's Greg Rusedski (left) and James Auckland in the Aberdeen Cup at the AECC Press and Journal Arena, Aberdeen. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday November 26, 2006. Photo credit should read: Simon Price/PA.
Neil Drysdale: It was obvious that Andy Murray was the real thing from the…

Conversation