Restaurant review: Beekies Neuk in Newmachar serves up generous, comforting classics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Restaurant review: Beekies Neuk in Newmachar serves up generous, comforting classics

What a treat it was to spend a dreich Sunday afternoon tucked away in Beekies Neuk, enjoying some hearty food together.

Beekies Neuk in Newmachar serves up comforting classics, and the Beekies chicken was a standout. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Beekies Neuk in Newmachar serves up comforting classics, and the Beekies chicken was a standout. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Lauren Taylor

On a grey, drizzly day, comfort food is an absolute necessity – even when it’s supposed to be summer…

And on one particularly wet and miserable Sunday, my boyfriend Doug and I decided we needed to find a cosy spot to enjoy some hearty grub.

In particular, I really fancied a steak pie – so I was on the hunt for some traditional pub grub to keep us both happy.

We had never been to Beekies Neuk in Newmachar, but I’d heard so many good things about the eatery – and after a quick look at the menu online we knew it was just the kind of place we were looking for.

Beekies Neuk Bar and Eatery, Newmachar

Owned by the Reid family since 1991, Beekies Neuk is located on the main road in Newmachar, which makes it really easy to find.

I had phoned about 45 minutes earlier to book a table and when we arrived we were warmly welcomed and shown to our table.

It feels so cosy and homely inside.

I was immediately taken with the homely décor. The wood panelling, fairy lights, comfy booths and warm lamps made the restaurant feel like a cosy country pub.

And the placemats printed with the Beekies Neuk building were a nice added touch.

It was pretty easy to forget about the drizzly weather outside as we looked through the menu filled with traditional pub classics.

We both ordered an Irn Bru (£2.85 each), settled into our table and enjoyed the easy atmosphere.

Haggis and black pudding bonbons and Beekies pate to start

Soon enough, a plate of three, large haggis and black pudding bonbons (£6.95) was placed in front of me, with a ramekin filled to the brim with a whisky sauce.

The bonbons were deep-fried so perfectly, the batter was light and not at all greasy.

The haggis and black pudding bonbons were very tasty.

The haggis and black pudding filling was absolutely full of flavour, while the creamy, whisky sauce cut through the richness. I have to admit the sauce was just a touch too boozy for my taste, but Doug disagreed with me and thought it was “just right”.

The Beekies pate.

Across the table, my partner was tucking into a rather generous portion of the Beekies Pate (£7.50) with a mountain of bread slices to go along with it.

He said the pate had a nicely balanced texture and was full of flavour, while the chutney added a sharpness.

A hearty steak pie and Beekies special chicken for main

Our rumbling tummies had been satiated, but we weren’t left waiting long for our mains.

As I mentioned, I’d been on the hunt for a decent steak pie (£15.96) and knew long before sitting down that was what I’d be ordering.

Just look at that gravy!

It was everything I’d been hoping for. Thick, rich gravy with plenty of chunks of tender beef, topped with a flaky, buttery pastry lid.

The pie came with a pile of fluffy chips, and the side of carrots and peas was cooked just right.

The Beekies chicken came with chips and a side of veg too.

Doug had been tempted by the Beekies chicken (£18.95), cooked in a creamy sauce with onions and mushrooms, and topped with oatmeal stuffing and cheese. I got a wee taste and it was so good – I know what I’ll be ordering next time.

He was more than happy with his choice too, particularly with the oatmeal stuffing topping and generous portion.

The oatmeal stuffing and cheese topping made the dish that bit more indulgent.

A couple of classic pub puddings to finish the meal

We decided to treat ourselves to desserts, it was a Sunday after all.

The sticky toffee pudding (£7.50) caught my eye, a true pub classic and an all-time favourite of mine, meanwhile, Doug went for the chocolate fudge cake (£7.50).

A sweet treat to finish off.

Both desserts came with a choice of ice cream, cream or custard – and we both picked a scoop of ice cream to accompany.

Our eyes might have been bigger than our bellies on this occasion, but we persevered.

My sticky toffee pudding arrived in a bowl, swimming in a light, buttery toffee sauce. The sponge was light and fluffy, soaking up the sweet sauce.

The sticky toffee pudding was served with so much sauce, not that I’m complaining.

And the vanilla ice cream cut through the sweetness, adding a creamy element.

Meanwhile, a slab of warm, chocolate fudge cake was put down in front of Doug, I thought it looked quite similar to the cake in Matilda.

This chocolate cake looked incredible. 

But he stressed while the cake was chocolatey and gooey, it was more rich instead of sickly sweet.

The verdict

What a treat it was to spend a dreich Sunday afternoon tucked away in Beekies Neuk, enjoying some hearty, delicious food together.

The menu is nice and varied, and we thought it was reasonably priced considering the portion sizes and just how tasty everything was.

Beekies Neuk is beautiful on the outside too.

If you’re in the mood for some good, honest, traditional pub grub, look no further than this Newmachar institution.

Our servers were attentive without being overbearing, and we didn’t feel rushed at all.

I’m sure we’ll be back next time we need to seek out some comfort.

Information

Address: 28 Oldmeldrum Road, Newmachar, Aberdeen AB21 0PJ

T: 01651 862740

W: beekiesneuk.co.uk

Price: £75.55 for two cans of Irn Bru, two starters, two mains, two desserts, a cappuccino and an espresso.

Disabled access: Yes, wheelchair access via the pool room at the back door

Dog-friendly: The bar area is dog-friendly, but only guide dogs are allowed in the restaurant area

Scores:

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 4/5
  • Surroundings: 4/5

More from Food and Drink

Phil and Wendy Richardson. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Love That Loaf: The Findhorn micro-bakery born on couple's 25th wedding anniversary
Andy and I enjoyed a feast at The Pig's Wings this week. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
You can tuck into 5 plates for £20 at The Pig's Wings – but…
Philippa Rose Brown and Liam Brown.
Mike's Famous Fish and Chips boss reveals struggles of coeliac daughter, and says more…
Founder Keith Paterson outside of Tesco, where his crisps will now be stocked. Image: Julia Bryce PR
Wick seaweed crisps brand secures deals to be on shelves of Tesco and Morrisons
2
Corner House manager Ashleigh Davidson (middle left) with staff Carol, Helen and Kerry. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A warm welcome awaits at 22-year-old Aboyne tearoom and gift shop Corner House
Drinks from The Seven Stills. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Dufftown: Where to visit for tasty dishes and drams in the Speyside town
They're certainly not just winging it with the food at Playback. Images: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Food at new Playback Bar in Inverness is all fun and games
Gareth Edwards, the owner of Coastal Pizza. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Coastal Pizza: The Moray vendor serving slices of Scotland and Italy in a retro…
Kyle Jackson, left, and Stuart Donald, right, share their thoughts on award-winning series The Bear.
The Bear: Do north-east chefs think the series is realistic, or rubbish?
The Carneson family , from left, Lydia, Payten, Kenzi and Ryan, with a picture of their late son Reef. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
'He wanted to be a pastry chef like his daddy': Couple relaunch Aberdeen chocolate…

Conversation