Restaurant review: Beekies Neuk in Newmachar serves up generous, comforting classics

On a grey, drizzly day, comfort food is an absolute necessity – even when it’s supposed to be summer…

And on one particularly wet and miserable Sunday, my boyfriend Doug and I decided we needed to find a cosy spot to enjoy some hearty grub.

In particular, I really fancied a steak pie – so I was on the hunt for some traditional pub grub to keep us both happy.

We had never been to Beekies Neuk in Newmachar, but I’d heard so many good things about the eatery – and after a quick look at the menu online we knew it was just the kind of place we were looking for.

Beekies Neuk Bar and Eatery, Newmachar

Owned by the Reid family since 1991, Beekies Neuk is located on the main road in Newmachar, which makes it really easy to find.

I had phoned about 45 minutes earlier to book a table and when we arrived we were warmly welcomed and shown to our table.

I was immediately taken with the homely décor. The wood panelling, fairy lights, comfy booths and warm lamps made the restaurant feel like a cosy country pub.

And the placemats printed with the Beekies Neuk building were a nice added touch.

It was pretty easy to forget about the drizzly weather outside as we looked through the menu filled with traditional pub classics.

We both ordered an Irn Bru (£2.85 each), settled into our table and enjoyed the easy atmosphere.

Haggis and black pudding bonbons and Beekies pate to start

Soon enough, a plate of three, large haggis and black pudding bonbons (£6.95) was placed in front of me, with a ramekin filled to the brim with a whisky sauce.

The bonbons were deep-fried so perfectly, the batter was light and not at all greasy.

The haggis and black pudding filling was absolutely full of flavour, while the creamy, whisky sauce cut through the richness. I have to admit the sauce was just a touch too boozy for my taste, but Doug disagreed with me and thought it was “just right”.

Across the table, my partner was tucking into a rather generous portion of the Beekies Pate (£7.50) with a mountain of bread slices to go along with it.

He said the pate had a nicely balanced texture and was full of flavour, while the chutney added a sharpness.

A hearty steak pie and Beekies special chicken for main

Our rumbling tummies had been satiated, but we weren’t left waiting long for our mains.

As I mentioned, I’d been on the hunt for a decent steak pie (£15.96) and knew long before sitting down that was what I’d be ordering.

It was everything I’d been hoping for. Thick, rich gravy with plenty of chunks of tender beef, topped with a flaky, buttery pastry lid.

The pie came with a pile of fluffy chips, and the side of carrots and peas was cooked just right.

Doug had been tempted by the Beekies chicken (£18.95), cooked in a creamy sauce with onions and mushrooms, and topped with oatmeal stuffing and cheese. I got a wee taste and it was so good – I know what I’ll be ordering next time.

He was more than happy with his choice too, particularly with the oatmeal stuffing topping and generous portion.

A couple of classic pub puddings to finish the meal

We decided to treat ourselves to desserts, it was a Sunday after all.

The sticky toffee pudding (£7.50) caught my eye, a true pub classic and an all-time favourite of mine, meanwhile, Doug went for the chocolate fudge cake (£7.50).

Both desserts came with a choice of ice cream, cream or custard – and we both picked a scoop of ice cream to accompany.

Our eyes might have been bigger than our bellies on this occasion, but we persevered.

My sticky toffee pudding arrived in a bowl, swimming in a light, buttery toffee sauce. The sponge was light and fluffy, soaking up the sweet sauce.

And the vanilla ice cream cut through the sweetness, adding a creamy element.

Meanwhile, a slab of warm, chocolate fudge cake was put down in front of Doug, I thought it looked quite similar to the cake in Matilda.

But he stressed while the cake was chocolatey and gooey, it was more rich instead of sickly sweet.

The verdict

What a treat it was to spend a dreich Sunday afternoon tucked away in Beekies Neuk, enjoying some hearty, delicious food together.

The menu is nice and varied, and we thought it was reasonably priced considering the portion sizes and just how tasty everything was.

If you’re in the mood for some good, honest, traditional pub grub, look no further than this Newmachar institution.

Our servers were attentive without being overbearing, and we didn’t feel rushed at all.

I’m sure we’ll be back next time we need to seek out some comfort.

Information

Address: 28 Oldmeldrum Road, Newmachar, Aberdeen AB21 0PJ

T: 01651 862740

W: beekiesneuk.co.uk

Price: £75.55 for two cans of Irn Bru, two starters, two mains, two desserts, a cappuccino and an espresso.

Disabled access: Yes, wheelchair access via the pool room at the back door

Dog-friendly: The bar area is dog-friendly, but only guide dogs are allowed in the restaurant area

Scores: