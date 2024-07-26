Interview: Eric Black talks the Fergie philosophy of ‘Wherever we go, we are representing Aberdeen’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Interview: Eric Black talks the Fergie philosophy of ‘Wherever we go, we are representing Aberdeen’

The former Gothenburg Great has become patron of the Aberdeen FC Community Trust and spoke warmly about the latter's work.

AFC Community Trust have announced their new patron Eric Black to mark their 10th anniversary year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Neil Drysdale

Eric Black hasn’t watched much football in the flesh recently.

And by “recently”, we’re talking about the last five or six years.

Which, in itself, might seem a remarkable admission for somebody who was starring for Aberdeen as a teenager and wasn’t even 20 when they won the European Cup Winners Cup in 1983.

Yet, if the former Gothenburg Great has developed other interests and chosen to spend more time with his family, nobody should imagine he has relinquished his passion for the city where he made his name under the piercing gaze of of Alex Ferguson.

On the contrary, he is still an evangelical member of Pittodrie’s broad church who connects with the many fans who regard the stadium as a temple of dreams.

And that’s one of the reasons why he has become the patron of the Aberdeen FC Community Trust.

Gothenburg Great Eric Black has spoken of the values instilled by Alex Ferguson. Image: Shutterstock

He was back at his roots earlier this month and examining some of the different initiatives which the trust has launched to help a wide range of Dons supporters.

And, as he told me, one of the things which struck him instantly was the powerful bond which has been established during the last decade between the club and the staff and volunteers – “make sure you mention them” – who work tirelessly behind the scenes.

It’s a real community organisation says Eric Black

He said: “I’ve heard about these things at other clubs, but the sense of community, of being part of one big family, is very strong here in Aberdeen and I was buzzing by the time I went round a few of the groups and saw the quality of what is being done.

“I went to a dementia session and the members were rattling through who had scored in this game and who had won that match from 20, 30, 40 years ago and you could see the delight on their faces and how it was bringing them all together.

“Then I went out for a walk along the Beach and I met so many people who wanted to talk about the old days, but also others who are taking practical action to make life better for those of their colleagues who might need a bit of a lift, whatever the reason.

“And it made a big impression on me; the impact that football can have for good.

The boss always reminded us

“Suddenly, I was thinking about Fergie in the 1980s and how he instilled in us the message: ‘Wherever you go and whatever you do, you are representing Aberdeen’.

“And I felt genuinely humbled. There are a lot of challenges for people at the moment, but the trust is doing whatever it can and I want to make sure that I do my bit as well.”

Aberdeen celebrated their Super Cup triumph over Hamburg in December 1983. Image: SNS

At this stage, the Bellshill-born player who moved up to Nigg with his family when his father secured a job in the burgeoning oil and gas sector, readily appreciates he was part of a unique, trophy-laden period in Aberdeen FC’s history.

Indeed, when he came off the bench to help his side record a resounding 4-1 triumph over Rangers in the Scottish Cup final in 1982, it marked a quite remarkable spell for the youngster who collected eight major honours – including the European Cup-Winners Cup – in just 180 appearances from 1981 to 1986.

It was the stuff of fairytales

Such Croesus-style riches had never been in evidence during the previous 75 years at Pittodrie. And, to be fair, it was a phenomenon which will never happen again.

But, for a period, Black and his confreres were in the stratosphere and became accustomed to jousting with giants and dealing with them the way David slew Goliath.

Aberdeen FC were at the height of their success when they posed for the 1983-84 squad photo. Pic: AJL.

In retrospect, he accepts it was an extraordinary and “ridiculous” sequence of results which led to the Dons becoming the masters of their domain for several years.

As he said: “No wonder I used to think that we’d come back for training, play a season, pick up two or three trophies, go on holiday for a few weeks, get a bit of sun and then come back and win another two or three. I didn’t know anything else.

‘I am extremely lucky in that regard’

“I had nothing else to compare it to and you don’t really think about these things while you are playing. I was extremely fortunate to land with the quality of footballer that was around about me and the management team as well.

“But, of course, it’s quite ridiculous to pick up a trophy every 20 odd games, isn’t it? There are people that go through their careers and play 800 games and never lift a trophy, so I still count myself as being extremely lucky in that regard.”

Former Dons star Eric Black with Aberdeen FC Community Trust’s chief executive Liz Bowie. Pic: Kath Flannery.

As you might anticipate, the surviving Gothenburg brethren – and how they miss the late, lamented Neale Cooper – remain in touch through WhatsApp and are there for one another if there’s a hurdle to overcome or some turbulence to be negotiated.

By and large, they have never forgotten the influence of Ferguson, not only on their football careers, but their lives, their values and their belief in looking after others.

Which explains why Eric is taking his new role seriously.

I’m always happy in Aberdeen

He said: “I wouldn’t have committed to this if I didn’t think I could make a contribution. That’s why I wanted to get a feel for the trust, what they were doing, and then finding out how many programmes they have created across the city.

“I am looking forward to supporting them during their 10th anniversary year as they work towards a collective goal of making a positive change in the local community, helping to build brighter futures and make positive change.”

The Gothenburg Greats were given the Freedom of Aberdeen in 2023. Pic: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

It might seem faintly incredible now that Eric achieved all his triumphs in the Granite City before he turned 23 and, after moving to France, retired prematurely at 28.

And there may be those who wonder why he only gained two Scotland caps and both of them once he had departed Pittodrie. But, for him, that’s the past. A foreign country.

So, rather than looking back, he is hoping Aberdeen can thrive again in the new season.

You have to be upbeat just now

As he said: “There’s a lot of optimism at this stage with the new campaign about to kick off and, although they had a difficult time last year, that’s not important any more.

“Instead, there’s a new manager, new players, new hopes and fans getting behind the team and believing they can out and chase trophies again.

“That’s one of the wonderful things about this club. It’s at the heart of its community.”

Eric Black thought the world of Dutch maestro Johan Cruyff when he was a youngster.

 

