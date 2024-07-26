You can tuck into 5 plates for £20 at The Pig’s Wings – but is the deal bang for your bacon?

I know it goes without saying, but we Scots love a bargain – especially when it comes to food.

So when cafes, restaurants, bars and so on promote a new meal or drinks deal, I look into them straight away.

This was the case when P&J health and wellbeing writer Andy Morton told me about the latest offer available at The Pig’s Wings.

Located on Upperkirkgate in Aberdeen, the colourful restaurant has been serving up a ‘weekday deal’ – where (sit-in) diners can tuck into five small plates for £20 – since the start of July.

There are 12 options up for grabs, ranging from frickles (fried pickles) and crispy jalapenos to teriyaki wings and chicken strips.

Keen to find out if the deal really does offer good scran that doesn’t break the bank, we stopped by on Wednesday and were welcomed by upbeat tunes, vibrant décor and our smiling servers.

Read on to see what dishes we tasted at The Pig’s Wings on Upperkirkgate in Aberdeen, and our ratings for each…

Dish 1: Teriyaki pork belly bites

There is one condition when it comes to the offer – you can only opt for a maximum of two portions of the teriyaki pork belly bites.

The first thing that went through my head after I read this?

They must be high in demand, and incredible. That they were.

Coated in a sticky, tangy teriyaki sauce that was more sweet than it was salty, which I loved, the pork belly was rich, tender and succulent.

There were four ‘bites’ on the plate (along with a slice of grilled pineapple), and I immediately understood why they’re so popular.

But in saying that, I’d urge you to limit the number of portions to one because there are so many superb plates on offer.

Ratings:

Andy: 4/5

Karla: 5/5

Dish 2: Grilled chorizo iberico

As well as our five small plates, we also sampled a range of sauces.

The Pig’s Wings serves four for the price of two, which is a bargain in my opinion. They are priced at £1.50 each.

The grilled chorizo iberico was perfect for dipping. However, the thin slices of meat, which had a strong aroma and a delicate smoky char on the outside, had already been coated in chimichurri sauce.

It brought a flavour-packed mix of herbs and zestiness to the plate, teaming great with the chorizo.

Another lovely pairing for them was the strawberry ‘n’ chilli jam as it balanced well with the savoury flavours of the dish.

Ratings:

Andy: 4/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Dish 3: Creamy mac

Then we moved onto the creamy mac.

Topped with a parmesan and herb crunch, I thought there could have been a tad more crispiness on the surface.

Perhaps a thin coating of toasted breadcrumbs would elevate the dish more?

Andy also mentioned that there wasn’t a strong cheese flavour, but the pasta was perfectly cooked and we enjoyed the plate. The proof was in our empty ramekin…

Ratings:

Andy: 4/5

Karla: 3.5/5

Dish 4: Buttermilk chicken strips

Andy was most excited about the buttermilk chicken strips.

We agreed these were up there with some of the best we’ve tasted.

The crispy batter and juicy chicken were flawless. I would have happily ate the lot to myself.

Also great for dunking, we put the house BBQ and salsa verde to the test.

The creamy house BBQ was the winner for me. It had tanginess, sweetness and wasn’t too overpowering, which I find a lot of them (BBQ sauces) can be.

And the pair of us rated the brightly-coloured and flavoured salsa verde.

Ratings:

Andy: 5/5

Karla: 5/5

Dish 5: Onion rings

The Pig’s Wings onion rings have a distinctive look and taste to any others I’ve tried – which is a lot.

They have a light batter with a satisfying crunch that melts in the mouth. And the onions are always, without fail, soft and delightfully salty.

There’s a hint of earthiness to them too.

We paired them with the silky buffalo sauce.

The level of spice in the sauce was great. It’s not too high or too low, it’s just right.

Although I think Andy struggled a bit when the heat kicked in…

Ratings:

Andy: 4/5

Karla: 4.5/5

The verdict

The Pig’s Wings have nailed it with this deal.

It offers diners the opportunity to try a range of different items on the menu and, going by what we sampled, you won’t be disappointed.

If you’re looking for tasty food on a budget, then consider the restaurant for your next outing.

For more information or to book a table at the Upperkirkgate restaurant, visit thepigswings.co.uk