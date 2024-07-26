You can tuck into 5 plates for £20 at The Pig’s Wings – but is the deal bang for your bacon?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

You can tuck into 5 plates for £20 at The Pig’s Wings – but is the deal bang for your bacon?

The Aberdeen-based fast food restaurant introduced the weekday deal earlier this month.

Andy and I enjoyed a feast at The Pig's Wings this week. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Andy and I enjoyed a feast at The Pig's Wings this week. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

I know it goes without saying, but we Scots love a bargain – especially when it comes to food.

So when cafes, restaurants, bars and so on promote a new meal or drinks deal, I look into them straight away.

This was the case when P&J health and wellbeing writer Andy Morton told me about the latest offer available at The Pig’s Wings.

Inside the upper level of The Pig's Wings in Aberdeen.
The upper level of The Pig’s Wings. Image: Wullie Marr

Located on Upperkirkgate in Aberdeen, the colourful restaurant has been serving up a ‘weekday deal’ – where (sit-in) diners can tuck into five small plates for £20 – since the start of July.

There are 12 options up for grabs, ranging from frickles (fried pickles) and crispy jalapenos to teriyaki wings and chicken strips.

Dishes ordered at The Pig's Wings as part of the 5 small plates for £20 deal.
You can share the plates or enjoy them solo.

Keen to find out if the deal really does offer good scran that doesn’t break the bank, we stopped by on Wednesday and were welcomed by upbeat tunes, vibrant décor and our smiling servers.

Read on to see what dishes we tasted at The Pig’s Wings on Upperkirkgate in Aberdeen, and our ratings for each…

Dish 1: Teriyaki pork belly bites

There is one condition when it comes to the offer – you can only opt for a maximum of two portions of the teriyaki pork belly bites.

Teriyaki pork belly bites at the Aberdeen restaurant.
Four chunks of pork belly bites are in the portion.

The first thing that went through my head after I read this?

They must be high in demand, and incredible. That they were.

Coated in a sticky, tangy teriyaki sauce that was more sweet than it was salty, which I loved, the pork belly was rich, tender and succulent.

Close up of the pork belly bites
Just look at that sticky teriyaki sauce…

There were four ‘bites’ on the plate (along with a slice of grilled pineapple), and I immediately understood why they’re so popular.

Another view of the bites.
The pork belly was rich and tender.

But in saying that, I’d urge you to limit the number of portions to one because there are so many superb plates on offer.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 5/5

Dish 2: Grilled chorizo iberico

As well as our five small plates, we also sampled a range of sauces.

The Pig’s Wings serves four for the price of two, which is a bargain in my opinion. They are priced at £1.50 each.

The Grilled chorizo iberico surrounded by sauces.
What sauce would you be going for? You’ll find the full line-up on The Pig’s Wings website.

The grilled chorizo iberico was perfect for dipping. However, the thin slices of meat, which had a strong aroma and a delicate smoky char on the outside, had already been coated in chimichurri sauce.

Close up of the dish.
Our grilled chorizo iberico.

It brought a flavour-packed mix of herbs and zestiness to the plate, teaming great with the chorizo.

P&J writer Andy Morton tucks into the grilled chorizo iberico at The Pig's Wings.
The dish tasted just as good as it looked.

Another lovely pairing for them was the strawberry ‘n’ chilli jam as it balanced well with the savoury flavours of the dish.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 4.5/5

Dish 3: Creamy mac

Then we moved onto the creamy mac.

The creamy mac.
Creamy mac was next on the agenda.

Topped with a parmesan and herb crunch, I thought there could have been a tad more crispiness on the surface.

Perhaps a thin coating of toasted breadcrumbs would elevate the dish more?

P&J writer Karla Sinclair takes a bite of the creamy mac at The Pig's Wings.
I devoured my first forkful.
Close up of the macaroni and cheese.
Is macaroni and cheese up your street?

Andy also mentioned that there wasn’t a strong cheese flavour, but the pasta was perfectly cooked and we enjoyed the plate. The proof was in our empty ramekin…

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 3.5/5

Dish 4: Buttermilk chicken strips

Andy was most excited about the buttermilk chicken strips.

We agreed these were up there with some of the best we’ve tasted.

The buttermilk chicken strips at The Pig's Wings in Aberdeen.
I’ll be dreaming of The Pig’s Wings chicken strips for the foreseeable.

The crispy batter and juicy chicken were flawless. I would have happily ate the lot to myself.

Also great for dunking, we put the house BBQ and salsa verde to the test.

Andy and Karla try the chicken strips
The house BBQ was my personal favourite. I kept going back for more.

The creamy house BBQ was the winner for me. It had tanginess, sweetness and wasn’t too overpowering, which I find a lot of them (BBQ sauces) can be.

And the pair of us rated the brightly-coloured and flavoured salsa verde.

Close up of the dish.
The buttermilk chicken strips went great with every sauce.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 5/5
  • Karla: 5/5

Dish 5: Onion rings

The Pig’s Wings onion rings have a distinctive look and taste to any others I’ve tried – which is a lot.

Onion rings at The Pig's Wings in Aberdeen.
I’d highly recommend trying the restaurant’s onion rings if you haven’t already.

They have a light batter with a satisfying crunch that melts in the mouth. And the onions are always, without fail, soft and delightfully salty.

There’s a hint of earthiness to them too.

We paired them with the silky buffalo sauce.

Dipping an onion ring into the buffalo sauce.
Dipping an onion ring into the buffalo sauce was a great shout.

The level of spice in the sauce was great. It’s not too high or too low, it’s just right.

Although I think Andy struggled a bit when the heat kicked in…

Andy surprised by the heat in the buffalo sauce.
The heat in the buffalo sauce took Andy by surprise.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 4.5/5

The verdict

The Pig’s Wings have nailed it with this deal.

It offers diners the opportunity to try a range of different items on the menu and, going by what we sampled, you won’t be disappointed.

If you’re looking for tasty food on a budget, then consider the restaurant for your next outing.

For more information or to book a table at the Upperkirkgate restaurant, visit thepigswings.co.uk

