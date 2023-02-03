5 things to do this weekend: Behind the scenes at Castle Fraser and celebrate Bond in Lerwick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 things to do this weekend: Behind the scenes at Castle Fraser and celebrate Bond in Lerwick

By Lauren Robertson
February 3, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 3, 2023, 3:35 pm
UNCON youth arts festival takes place at Wasps Creative Academy on Saturday.

Food, films and festivals are dominating the social calendar across the north and north-east this weekend.

Whether you’re looking for a new tasty treat or are in the mood to celebrate local youth talent, here are our top picks to help you make the most of it before Monday comes around again.

It’s also time to start looking ahead to spring if you are keen to get gardening this year.

Food on Film festival

🍎 Kingussie Food on Film Festival 🍎Full movie trailer and programme 🎬🎬 Thursday 2nd – Sunday 5th February Tickets available from Caberfeidh HorizonsDon’t miss out on this event! Badenoch CentreThe Iona GalleryMinerva’s EmporiumThe Cheese neukVisitCairngormsKingussie Food on FilmKingussie TourismKingussie News and EventsAlvie Forest Food

Posted by Kingussie Food on Film on Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Kingussie’s Food on Film festival brings filmmakers and food producers together to celebrate and explore the world of food, drink, cooking and tasting.

The annual event started on Thursday and runs to Sunday, with films including Sweet Bean and Bottle Shock in the line-up.

Saturday’s programme also boasts a food hall attended by local producers including Isle of Skye Baking Company and Rose Cottage Country Kitchen.

Food on Film will this year be held across a number of locations in the town, with tickets available at Caberfeidh Bookshop.

007 at Mareel

The Living Daylights premiered in 1987. Image: Harry Myers / Shutterstock

Do you like your weekend entertainment shaken, not stirred?

Lerwick’s Mareel entertainment venue is celebrating all things 007 by showcasing a different Bond each week.

This Sunday’s choice is Timothy Dalton in the 15th Bond film The Living Daylights, showing on Sunday at 2pm.

Released in 1987, the film is the 14th highest grossing Bond film at £21.5 million.

Tickets are available at tickets.shetlandarts.org or by calling 01595 745 500.

UNCON 2023

Tickets are free!! could take some of your amazing artwork or fabulous creative stuff here and show it off!!

Posted by Youth Highland on Monday, 30 January 2023

Youth arts festival UNCON – short for unconventional – is making its way to Inverness.

The festival is an informal youth-led and youth-based event, celebrating young people and their talent across the arts.

Young people can bring examples of their art, like recordings or physical artworks, and take part in discussions and even performances.

The drop-in event is free for all to attend and is being held at Wasps Inverness Creative Academy between 1pm and 8pm on Saturday.

Behind the scenes Castle Fraser

Castle Fraser in Aberdeenshire. Image: National Trust.

Until the end of the month, Castle Fraser is allowing guests an opportunity to go behind the scenes to lesser seen areas of the castle.

The castle has one of the largest tower houses in Scotland, and the core of the building  dates back to around 1450.

You can expect to open cupboards and trap doors, and to discover slightly more quirky stories about the castle’s history.

Tickets for the tour, which runs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, can be purchased at eventbrite.co.uk. 

Get planting

Get ready to plant your potatoes. Image: Shutterstock

Spring may feel like it’s millions of miles away, but if you’re hoping to stretch out your green fingers this year then you might want to get moving.

February is a great time to plant fruit trees, bushes, canes and vines.

In terms of vegetables, if you plant potatoes, garlic and shallots around now, you  should have a healthy crop later on in the year.

Keep an eye out for pesky slugs, which pose just as much of a threat to your garden now as in the warmer months.

