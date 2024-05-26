Will the LEZ be another blow to Aberdeen city centre or a breath of fresh air?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will the LEZ be another blow to Aberdeen city centre or a breath of fresh air?

The move, introduced by the Scottish Government across the country, has sparked fresh fears for struggling businesses.

Aberdeen LEZ
A large part of Aberdeen city centre will become a no-go zone for many motorists on June 1. Pic: Scott Baxter.
By Neil Drysdale

It began as a cross-party proposal which gained broad backing among the majority of Aberdeen’s local authority members five years ago.

As of June 1, anyone who drives a vehicle which does not meet strict emissions criteria in the Low Emission Zone (LEZ) will be hit with a fine. Automatic number plate recognition cameras have been installed across the zone, which will scan every vehicle entering the area.

The scheme was launched in Glasgow last year and is being extended to Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen and, while the latter’s LEZ is relatively small and only 14% of vehicles have been estimated as non-compliant, there’s no doubting the anger among many car users and retail outlets adversely affected by other restrictions.

The installation of controversial bus gates in the city centre and ongoing refurbishment work on Union Street have led to a sharp decrease in footfall in a once-thriving shopping centre – and many believe the LEZ will simply be another nail in the coffin.

LEZ map showing area covered by the zone in Aberdeen.
LEZ map showing area covered by the zone in Aberdeen. Image: Let’s Clear the Air

‘We wanted it to work for city’

SNP representative Michael Hutchison is among those who supported the initiative when it was introduced by the former Labour/Tory/Independent administration.

He explained: “I was an opposition councillor in 2018 when the council first started its work on a Low Emission Zone.

“I remember, in 2019, hearing Conservative finance convener Douglas Lumsden [who is now an MSP at Holyrood] talking of the need ‘for society to become environmentally responsible’, and how Aberdeen’s ‘ambitious’ LEZ would be a part of the council’s ‘contribution to this global issue’.

“The scheme proposed a range of exemptions, including for blue badge holders and emergency vehicles, and access was maintained to all the city centre car parks.

“We worked constructively with the then-administration to find the right balance and to make sure this would work for our city.

Aberdeen’s contentious Low Emission Zone will go live on June 1. Pic: Lauren Taylor.

‘City centre is open for business’

“The committee that signed off the LEZ in 2021 had a Conservative convener, a Labour vice-convener, and support from the SNP, Liberal Democrats and Independents.

“There was a shared understanding that air quality in the city centre wasn’t good enough. It impacted on the health of those living in the city centre, and seeing diesel fumes belching out of the back of buses made it difficult to sell Aberdeen as the Net-Zero capital that we need it to become.

“Our city centre is open for business today and investment in Net-Zero tomorrow.”

He added: “Since the scheme was announced we’ve already seen a big improvement in air quality as people and businesses have invested in meeting the LEZ standards. The likes of First Bus and Stagecoach will have spent millions of pounds to make their buses LEZ-compliant, and that investment happened on the back of certainty from the council. Alongside the council’s own investments, we are making sure our city centre remains open for business and that it’ll be a breath of fresh air when you get here.”

Aberdeen Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

However, the revelation earlier this month that at least half a million fewer people have visited Aberdeen city centre since new bus gates were unveiled last August has sparked fears that the public is fed up with transport problems blighting their retail experience.

And M Taqueer Malik, the leader of the Labour group, told the Press & Journal he was concerned that Aberdeen’s loss might be Aberdeenshire’s gain in the future.

‘We need to think about the people’

He said: “When the LEZ was first proposed, it was seen as a huge benefit to the city, given we had areas within the city that had poor air quality.

“Now that we have a city centre masterplan which is about people, we really should reflect on the merits or otherwise of the proposed LEZ.

Thistle Street is only partially covered by the LEZ. Image: Kami Thomson/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.

“The reality of it, coupled with bus gates, brings about the perfect storm where motorists are not sure of where they are allowed to go without being fined, so they just don’t bother coming to the city centre.

“The way things are going, the real beneficiaries are Westhill and satellite towns such as Stonehaven, Banchory and Inverurie where bus gates and LEZ simply don’t exist.

“I really do think that the council has to think again because measures such as this do look good in practice, but, in reality, they are barriers to business and, right now in a cost-of-living crisis, we should be supporting businesses in our city centre.”

Tory MSP Liam Kerr has called for a rethink of Aberdeen’s low emission zone.

Tory MSP Liam Kerr has witnessed issues such as low emission zones cropping up frequently on his constituent visits. And he added the majority view seems to be the centre of Aberdeen will lose out while footfall spikes in retail parks outside the city.

LEZ has raked in millions in Glasgow

He said: “The public are rightly worried that this idea is simply income-generation at a time when council budgets are being slashed, rather than evidence-related.

“And it’s no surprise why, when almost £4 million has been raked in from fines in the first year of the Glasgow LEZ.

“In Aberdeen, a survey of 3,200 people found more than 90% were against the plans.”

Artist's impression of LEZ sign on Union Street, Aberdeen.
Artist’s impression of LEZ sign on Union Street, Aberdeen.

“I have spoken to several businesses, including in the taxi trade who believe these proposals will threaten their livelihood.

“Concerns have also been raised on the impact on those motorists with older vehicles who can’t afford to replace them.”

Only time will tell whether Aberdeen’s low emission zone deters more people from taking their cars into Union Street and elsewhere. But critics fear this is, quite literally, a case of the road to hell being paved with good intentions.

 

 

 

