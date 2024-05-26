Review: Reflecting on memories (paired with delectable food) at Fife Lodge Hotel in Banff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Reflecting on memories (paired with delectable food) at Fife Lodge Hotel in Banff

Our trip to Fife Lodge Hotel brought back fond memories. And it's a place I hope to make many more in.

The dishes that my boyfriend Josh and I tucked into at Banff's Fife Lodge Hotel. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Before our recent outing, it had been a while since my boyfriend Josh and I paid a visit to Banff’s Fife Lodge Hotel. Six years, to be exact.

Shameful.

The striking Sandyhill Road venue is where the pair of us celebrated our school prom – both being in the same year at Turriff Academy – in the summer of 2018. I distinctly remember everyone praising the country house hotel afterwards, myself included.

Outside the Fife Lodge Hotel.

Based in beautiful private grounds overlooking the River Deveron, it was the perfect setting.

A section of the private grounds.

As time went on, it dawned on me that while the pair of us have experienced a function at Fife Lodge Hotel, we hadn’t yet dined in the restaurant.

We rectified that earlier this month.

‘A joy’ to see the restaurant at Fife Lodge Hotel bustling on a Wednesday evening

To be on the safe side, I made a booking. After being greeted by several members of the team at reception and swiftly escorted through to the light and spacious dining area, I was glad I did.

I hadn’t seen so many occupied tables in a restaurant on a Wednesday evening in a long time, and it was a joy to see.

The restaurant had an elegant yet relaxed feel.
Josh and I secured a window side table.

Whenever I caught the gaze of a staff member, I was met with a smile.

We felt right at home.

The restaurant itself is sleek, yet relaxed with grey carpeting and seats that feature tartan fabric. There are windows throughout, allowing diners to soak in the stunning surrounding gardens and alfresco area.

The alfresco area.

I’ll need to take advantage of that with summer approaching.

Our starters, and a venison main that had me grinning from ear to ear

The dinner menu – served from 5pm to 8pm – was much larger than I anticipated.

I lost track of how many times I flicked through the pages trying to whittle down my picks. For Josh’s sake, I moved at speed.

It was a toss up between the pan seared scallops (£14.95) and Fife Lodge bruschetta (£7.95). With the sun shining, I thought the latter was more fitting.

My bruschetta was served on a slate serving platter during my visit.

Placed on opposite ends of a rectangular slate serving platter were two thin slices of crispy bruschetta, with a pile of radiant salad in the centre. It comprised sliced cucumber, red onion, tomato and mixed leaves.

The toasted bread was topped with a herbaceous and tangy mix of thinly chopped tomato, onion, garlic and basil.

It proved a tad challenging to eat with utensils on the slate given its crunchiness. And yes, I know what you’re thinking – “why not just use your hands?” I started off doing just that, but it resulted in the tasty toppings sliding off.

The toasted bread was topped with chopped tomato, onion, garlic and basil. Delicious.

Josh too had a flavourful dish, opting for the langoustine cocktail (£16.95).

It was the langoustine cocktail for Josh.

Our eyes widened at the price initially. However, the langoustines were delicious, boasting a perfectly balanced salty and sweet taste. They were clearly caught locally, which is stated on the menu.

They were coated in Marie Rose sauce and accompanied by a crisp leaf salad and granary bread.

A slice of granary bread was among the accompaniments.

We washed our starters down with two Diet Cokes (£2.45 each). Within 10 minutes, it was time for the main event.

For Josh, the Fife Lodge burger (£18.95). And for me, the medallions of venison (£24.95). I haven’t stopped thinking about this dish since our visit.

Nine slices of venison sat on top of a bed of smooth and silky mashed potato that was buttery to taste.

My main course was faultless.

I’d asked for the venison to be cooked medium-rare, and it was. Rich and tender, it almost melted in the mouth. The burgundy port and redcurrant jus made for the ideal pairing.

An assortment of vegetables accompanied on a separate plate.

As for Josh’s burger, which comprised two 4oz patties, cheddar cheese, blue cheese, bacon and onion rings, plus a soft bun, this was served with hand cut chips, a salad and coleslaw.

It was demolished.

The Fife Lodge burger.
I ordered a side of onion rings.

My eyes were bigger than my belly as I also ordered us two sides – hand cut chips and onion rings, both priced at £3.95. Neither portions were finished, but they were a treat too.

Desserts to go

I initially thought we’d easily get through three courses each. However, the pair of us were stuffed by this point.

Thankfully, a member of the team recommended a few desserts that were fine to be taken away for us to enjoy at home (after a breather).

Josh opted for the classic Fife Lodge sticky toffee pudding served with hot toffee sauce and ice cream (£8.95). The ice cream scoop came in a separate container, which he appreciated.

Sticky toffee pudding is one of Josh’s favourites.

Later in the evening, he popped the sponge in the microwave before adding the ice cream. The sponge was fluffy and slightly nutty.

My pick, the cheesecake of the day (caramel) (£8.50), was another winner with a buttery biscuit base topped with a melt-in-the-mouth cheesecake mixture.

I went for the cheesecake,

The verdict

Our trip to Fife Lodge Hotel brought back fond memories. And it’s a place I hope to make many more in.

The servers were polite and attentive and our food was delectable.

Our starters, mains and desserts.
Fife Lodge Hotel is located on Sandyhill Road.

I’d highly recommend popping it on your must-visit list should you fancy a trip to the historic seaside town of Banff.

Information

Address: Sandyhill Road, Banff AB45 1BE

T: 01261 812436

W: www.fifelodgehotel.com

Price: £99.50 for two starters, two mains, two sides, two desserts and two soft drinks

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: The lounge bar (which serves the same menu as the dining room) is dog-friendly, the dining room itself is not

Scores:

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 4/5
  • Surroundings: 4/5

