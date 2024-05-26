A&Z Delicious Donuts: The Keith caterer curbing sugar cravings across the north of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A&Z Delicious Donuts: The Keith caterer curbing sugar cravings across the north of Scotland

Assisted by niece Kinley Logan and son Kayden, Ally Pirie's catering firm continues to grow.

Ally Pirie. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Ally Pirie. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Alistair (Ally) Pirie will be a familiar face to many across the north of Scotland, particularly those among the community of sweet treat fans.

Why?

Because for the past 14 years, the 58-year-old has been the proud owner of A & Z Delicious Donuts, a donut caterer that attends a line-up of events throughout the region.

A & Z Delicious Donuts has been on the go for 14 years.
The menu items are a sweet lover’s dream.

Assisted by niece Kinley Logan – who is 14, but has been part of the team since she was 11 – and Ally’s son Kayden learning the ropes, the business offers mouth-watering fried donuts that can be served on their own or with a variety of toppings.

Ally with his latest trailer, which I’ll get to soon…

A bit about A & Z Delicious Donuts – plus the donut toppings available

Ally, who lives in Keith, has been in the food industry for more than 20 years.

He said: “I started working with G&M Whyte Event Catering, which gave me the inspiration to start my own business venture.

“I bought a small trailer to do donuts. I had no clue about it [making donuts], [but] just learned as I went a long and spent a few hours at night practicing.”

The business’ traditional branding. I’m a big fan.

The entrepreneur’s first outing with the A & Z Delicious Donuts trailer was during at a May Day event in Turriff.

He attended every year for a decade afterwards, going on to say: “I must have done something right because they couldn’t wait for me to return the following years.”

It wasn’t long before word spread of Ally’s menu.

Specialising in donuts that are made fresh to order, customers can choose from a selection of toppings such as strawberries and whipped cream plus a variety of sauces.

You can top your donuts with strawberries, whipped cream, and much more.

Flavours include white and plain chocolate, toffee, raspberry, Biscoff, mint and Nutella.

Or, simply opt for donuts on their own (with sugar).

A & Z Delicious Donuts also offers donut birthday cakes, which feature a stack of donuts on their own or doused in your choice of toppings.

Where can I find the trailer? Well, there’s a catch…

There isn’t just one catering trailer, but two.

Ally expanded his fleet by purchasing a second in March, before spending roughly three months transforming it.

The second A & Z Delicious Donuts trailer also serves waffles and crepes, as well as doughnuts.

It traded for the first time last week, and serves more than just donuts.

“With the catering [industry] changing over the years, I looked at doing street donuts, waffles and crepes,” he added.

Waffles topped with strawberries and chocolate sauce.
The waffles are sure to prove a hit.

“Hopefully, we can now get into new events with the new trailer.”

A & Z Delicious Donuts regularly attends events across Moray, Aberdeenshire, Deeside and Inverness-shire.

Examples include:

  • Gordon Castle Highland Games and Country Fair
  • Dufftown Highland Games
  • Forres Highland Games
  • Ballater Highland Games
  • Turriff Show
  • Keith Show

Ally also covers Bonfire Night and Christmas events.

Ally with some A & Z Delicious Donuts dishes.

However, to keep up-to-date on the business’ whereabouts in full, visit the A & Z Delicious Donuts Facebook page.

Ally plans to expand A & Z Delicious Donuts fleet further in coming years

Not only does Ally plan on increasing the number of events his business attends in the coming year, but he’s also eager to go back to offering a home delivery service on top of that.

This was available during Covid and proved popular.

“I enjoy seeing the same customers coming back and saying they have enjoyed their sweet sugary treat,” adds the business owner.

The donuts are made fresh.

In terms of the future, he went on to say: “I would like to get into more events and when Kinley is old enough, I would like to get a van for her.

Keep an eye out for the trailers at various events this summer.

“In my 14 years of doing donuts, I have seen a lot of change. To keep myself the leading donut caterer in this area, I need to keep my eye on the ball and get into more events.

“Having two vans now, I can branch out doing more so if you’re looking for the best donuts around, contact me on Facebook.

“We also have a few weddings booked and plan on going to big companies with our vans.”

