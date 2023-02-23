‘I was practically born in the kitchen’: French baker brings tradition that has been in his family for 140 years to the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

‘I was practically born in the kitchen’: French baker brings tradition that has been in his family for 140 years to the north-east

By Lauren Robertson
February 23, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 23, 2023, 12:55 pm
Emmanuel Lopez opened Chez Raphael in 2022. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Emmanuel Lopez opened Chez Raphael in 2022. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Our sense of smell has the power to unlock memories buried deep in our minds.

It could be a perfume your granny used to wear, sun cream that was slathered down your legs on holiday or even playdough that evokes an overwhelming wave of nostalgia.

For Emmanuel Lopez, owner of Chez Raphael, it’s the smell of freshly baked madeleines.

“I was probably three years old, it’s my first memory, the smell of the madeleines in the morning in my grandmother’s kitchen,” he remembers.

“When I am cooking them now it sometimes brings me to tears because it is such a special memory for me.

“I have an image of her with her apron on, smiling and taking madeleines out of the oven for my breakfast.”

Madeleines hold a special place in Emmanuel’s heart. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

A family affair

Emmanuel was born in Paris in 1971, but his family made a name for themselves in the culinary world long before.

“My great great granduncle was Raphael, he started the family business in 1883 with my great great grandfather,” explained Emmanuel.

“They were in French territory in Algeria and they were both bakers, so they had a shop where they sold pastries and deli items.”

Once France lost the territory, the family moved back to France, settling near Toulouse.

In the years since, multiple family members have stepped into their shoes – opening bakeries and restaurants in France, Australia and, thanks to Emmanuel, Laurencekirk.

Chez Raphael is on Laurencekirk’s high street. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Only Emmanuel’s bakery holds the name Chez Raphael, and this is down to a special connection he has with his ancestor.

“They say I am very like Raphael, we have common physical traits and he played music like me,” he said. “I think it’s important to remember where you came from.”

Road to Scotland

Emmanuel and his wife spent years working in London, going to markets and food festivals to get their French food into their stomachs.

In 2022, they decided to make the move to Scotland, a place Emmanuel had fond memories of from visiting as a teenager.

After struggling to find a place to stay, they settled in Laurencekirk and immediately knew they wanted to continue the family tradition there.

Emmanuel said: “We took a little kitchen and started cooking, we started to distribute in the local area to show people what we wanted to do.

Emanuel’s family have been in the business for 140 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“Locals started to talk to us, introducing us to producers and landlords, then one landlord said ‘we’re going to invest in you’.

“We opened our shop on December 12. It was pure fate, we wanted to be in Scotland but this place chose us.”

Bringing French cuisine to the north-east

Chez Raphael serves up a range of traditional French bakes from crepes and waffles to chouquettes and, of course, madeleines.

Strong coffee is on the menu for anyone committed to the full French experience, but there is also tea for the faint or fragile hearted.

Emmanuel hopes to instil the same love of French cuisine into his customers as he had instilled in him from a young age.

Even with the small offering the bakery currently has, the quality means customers keep coming back.

“One of my best customers is five years old, he gives up his pocket money for my chouquettes,” said Emmanuel.

Everything is made fresh. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“There’s no one we haven’t seen, from five years old to 80 years old.”

The nature of French cuisine could be central to why the business has made an impact on Laurencekirk.

Emmanuel explained: “What we do is simple, and the products we make are everyday foods in France.

“That works exactly the same way here, people start making it a habit to pop in for a few madeleines or chouquettes.

“People in this country say French cuisine is fancy and expensive, but that’s not true. The point is having nice, traditional, simple food done well that people want to eat everyday.”

Loving local

Chez Raphael occupies the smaller side of an old garage space at 25 High Street which has two sections, but plans are already well under way for something bigger.

The other side of the space will soon become a French deli, boasting everything from fresh quiches to pate and rotisserie chicken.

The north-east community has welcomed the bakery with open arms, encouraging Emmanuel to offer his services to local schools teaching home economics or French.

He hopes the deli will enable him to create up to 10 jobs in the community – not least to give back to them for their support.

Emmanuel has been taught by many talented bakers before him. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“We are trying to integrate ourselves, to belong, people have been very nice with us and helped us along the way,” he added.

Emmanuel uses produce from within 25 miles of the bakery, but admits there are some things he must go further afield for to satisfy his high French standards.

“Everywhere I turn here I find something I need, the place is full of great produce,” he said.

“Sorry, but cheese and wine will be imported from France, there is no other choice.”

‘The closest thing to magic’

Running a business that embodies family tradition 140 years in the making has its ups and downs.

“The perk is you have been trained in a way no one else has,” said Emmanuel.

“The tricky part is that the whole rest of the family is looking at you to make sure you’re not doing anything wrong.

“Everything I do I compare with my grandparents and great grandparents. I’m not happy with a product if, when I bite into it, I don’t have the same sensation I had when I was a kid.”

Emmanuel describes the way he feels about food as “beyond love”, saying it is “the closest thing to magic you can find in life”.

Chouquettes are one of Laurencekirk’s favourite treats. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“I love the fact I can take a bit of butter, flour and eggs and make someone’s day,” he added.

Despite the pressure to live up to Raphael’s name, Emmanuel feels he has found his place in the north-east.

He said: “There is always a reason why life takes you somewhere, even if you don’t see it at first glance.

“You have to respect fate, it’s an important part of life.”

A round of questions with Emmanuel Lopez of Chez Raphael…

Emmanuel Lopez making a waffle. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Favourite food?

I love Japanese food and my go-to comfort food is ramen. I like it spicy.

Favourite drink?

I’m a mojito guy.

Favourite thing to do when back in France?

See my family and friends in Toulouse and Paris.

Chez Raphael’s menu is small but mighty. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Favourite memory from the kitchen?

That’s easy, my grandmother cooking madeleines in her kitchen. That was just my family, I was practically born in the kitchen.

Do you have a hero you look up to?

In the family, Raphael, but if I am looking outside the family I would say Francois Vatel. He was the cook for Louis XIV, what he did was simple but he went into all the regions of France and looked at the peasants’ food then made it a bit fancy.

Favourite place to eat or drink in the north-east?

I don’t have a favourite place yet, but I am passionate about pizza so I am looking for a great place. It’s a tricky one because people think anyone can do them, but that is not true.

A freshly baked waffle. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Favourite thing in Chez Raphael?

The madeleines, they were my first memory and will be my last for sure.

Keep up with the latest at Chez Raphael on their Facebook page. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

More than four out of five of all cars built last month were destined for overseas markets (John Walton/PA)
Electric vehicle production continues to increase – SMMT
(PA)
Link between gambling behaviour and suicide risk in young adults – study
Valerie Speirs, Professor of Molecular Oncology and Breast Cancer Researcher. Image: Heather Fowlie/ DC Thomson.
Gaps identified by Aberdeen Uni study in male breast cancer treatment could have 'major…
The rate of Covid-19 hospital admissions in England has climbed to its highest level since the start of the year (Victoria Jones/PA)
Covid-19 hospital admissions in England continue to rise
Figures show the proportion of GPs in England working full time at local surgeries continues to be at its lowest level since current records began (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Health leaders urged to focus on retaining GPs after numbers drop year on year
Donnie MacLeod, the owner of MacLeod Organics, was a pioneer of the veg box scene. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Can't find tomatoes and peppers in Inverness? Check out these 5 fruit and veg…
Live your best life in this ultra modern Aberdeen apartment. Photos supplied by Cala Homes.
Go through the keyhole of this chic Aberdeen show apartment
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
Ambulance handover delays outside hospitals in England have jumped to their highest level since early January (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ambulance handover delays jump to highest level since early January
Rishi Sunak has been urged by Sadiq Khan to fund a scrappage scheme for the home counties ahead of the planned expansion of London’s ultra low emission zone (Yui Mok/PA)
Sadiq Khan urges PM to fund Ulez scrappage scheme for home counties

Most Read

1
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Two fire appliances are in attendance in Kemnay. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Air ambulance lands at Kemnay school grounds following road incident
4
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An army veteran who previously completed a charity bike ride from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been found guilty of attacking his pregnant partner Picture shows; Sammy Stewart. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Participants of the show, including King Momo. Image: Truman Vaz Photography.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Society ; Chef Feature. Cafe Boheme with Chef John Pattillo and Owner Paul Mair. (pictured) 27/11/18 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

New Inverness Chamber of Commerce CEO Colin Marr
Colin Marr named new Inverness Chamber of Commerce chief executive
Royal Dornoch Golf Club paid out nearly £12,000 to community groups last year
Community groups urged to make a pitch for Royal Dornoch Golf Club funds
Tavish Scott will highlight the lack of affordable homes at a rural housing conference
Rural housing crisis: Salmon Scotland calls for urgent action to tackle pressing issue
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle must quickly regain momentum in play-off bid
Aberdeen's Connor Barron looks frustrated during his first Premiership appearance of the season - the 4-0 away defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS
Injury blow for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Zander Fagerson, was concerned he might miss this Six Nations.
Six Nations: Zander Fagerson grateful to be back and confident of more progress in…
Cole Anderson has joined Inverurie Locos from Formartine United. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Highland League: Cole Anderson joins Inverurie Locos from Formartine United
Members of the Oban Communities Trust gathered with representatives of contractors TSL outside The Rockfield Centre before work started. Image: Supplied.
IN FULL: My Place Scottish Civic Trust nominees from Argyll, Moray and Highlands
Lochardil Primary School in Inverness.
Primary school in Inverness to stay shut tomorrow due to heating failure
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A young offender who survived a Caithness cliff fall that killed his girlfriend has been given a chance to get his life back on track Picture shows; Dominic Long. N/A. Supplied by Unknown - used previously without credit on November 4, 2022 Date; Unknown
Traumatised cliff plunge survivor given second chance by criminal court

Editor's Picks

Most Commented