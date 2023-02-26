My Week in 5 Pictures: Go behind the stills at Great Glen Distillery in Drumnadrochit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

My Week in 5 Pictures: Go behind the stills at Great Glen Distillery in Drumnadrochit

By Lauren Robertson
February 26, 2023, 6:00 am
Great Glen Distillery is Scotland's smallest craft distillery. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Great Glen Distillery is Scotland's smallest craft distillery. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

Nestled away in Drumnadrochit is Scotland’s smallest and newest craft batch distillery.

Great Glen Distillery sources natural and local ingredients to create its gins – balancing honeysuckle, Scottish heather, Red Sorrel and Frankincense.

The distillery’s offering includes its classic Great Glen Gin, a pink version and a newer Inverness Gin.

Simone Peter is brand ambassador and trainee distiller at Great Glen. Image: Simone Peter

The distillery will be open for visitors in Spring, but Simone Peter, a brand ambassador and trainee distiller gave us a sneak peek into what life at Great Glen looks like before then.

The bottle machine at Great Glen Distillery filling bottles. Image: Simone Peter

A usual day in our busy distillery involves the whole team bottling, labelling and packaging bottles of our small batch gin.

The 200 litre still at Great Glen producing gin. Image: Simone Peter

Long nights studying while the gin is making its way through the still.

Simone at Scotland’s Trade Show. Image: Simone Peter

Every week of our calendar features a trade show, event or tasting for me to attend, I love meeting customers and introducing them to our product.

Simone enjoys drinking gin as much as she enjoys making it. Image: Simone Peter

On my days off I usually enjoy a nice meal out followed by a cocktail or two. My favourite is a bramble, made with Inverness Gin of course.

Simone on a hill walk with her partner. Image: Simone Peter

Any other spare time I have is spent with my partner going on adventures or somewhere exciting together.

Find out more about Great Glen Distillery on Facebook, Instagram and at greatglendistillery.co.uk.

