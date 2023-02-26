My Week in 5 Pictures: Go behind the stills at Great Glen Distillery in Drumnadrochit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nestled away in Drumnadrochit is Scotland’s smallest and newest craft batch distillery.

Great Glen Distillery sources natural and local ingredients to create its gins – balancing honeysuckle, Scottish heather, Red Sorrel and Frankincense.

The distillery’s offering includes its classic Great Glen Gin, a pink version and a newer Inverness Gin.

The distillery will be open for visitors in Spring, but Simone Peter, a brand ambassador and trainee distiller gave us a sneak peek into what life at Great Glen looks like before then.

A usual day in our busy distillery involves the whole team bottling, labelling and packaging bottles of our small batch gin.

Long nights studying while the gin is making its way through the still.

Every week of our calendar features a trade show, event or tasting for me to attend, I love meeting customers and introducing them to our product.

On my days off I usually enjoy a nice meal out followed by a cocktail or two. My favourite is a bramble, made with Inverness Gin of course.

Any other spare time I have is spent with my partner going on adventures or somewhere exciting together.

Find out more about Great Glen Distillery on Facebook, Instagram and at greatglendistillery.co.uk.