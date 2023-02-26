New webinars to set the scene for lambing success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new series of webinars designed to help sheep farmers maximise lambing successes will launch next week.

The three events, run by SAC Consulting, will feature advice and experiences from farmers, specialists and vents on maximising lamb crop in indoor, outdoor and upland locations.

SAC Consulting held three successful Lamb Crop 2022 webinars last year, which attracted close to 400 viewers across the three virtual sessions.

Lamb losses between scanning and weaning are widely publicised to be running at 15% to 20% across Scottish farms, with the losses being associated with many issues including health, nutrition and management.

Kirsten Williams, livestock team leader and senior sheep and beef consulting at SAC Consulting, said the events were designed to highlight new research, new thinking and practical tips to help maximise the number of lambs reared on farms.

“With the rising costs of inputs associated with sheep production, the webinars are going to focus on increasing efficiency and reducing waste on farms,” she said.

“Our SAC Consulting sheep specialist team has organised three separate events over the coming weeks focusing on lamb performance for the 2023 upcoming lamb crop. They have been split into three key timings for management of the lamb and cover a range of topics including latest research, veterinary opinions and technical updates.

“The webinars will be delivered by leading specialists, academics and farmers and we believe they can make a real difference for sheep farmers about to enter into one of the key periods on the farm calendar.”

The first webinar will take place on Tuesday, February 28 from 7.30pm to 9pm, and will focus on pre-lambing decisions, covering topics such as new developments on lamb castration, lambing without antibiotics and pre-lambing nutrition.

A second webinar called LambCrop: The first eight weeks, will take place on Wednesday, March 8 from 7.30pm to 9pm, discussing grassland and management matters, breeding out mastitis and data driven decisions in practice.

The final webinar LambCrop: Eight weeks to weaning, on Tuesday, March 14 from 7.30pm to 9pm, and will cover weaning management, the worm challenge, and the important of growth genetics.

Delegates are asked to register ahead of the event and confirmation will be provided through an email.

Registration: https://www.sruc.ac.uk/news-events/events/lambcrop-2023-pre-lambing-decisions/