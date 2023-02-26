New webinars to set the scene for lambing success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New webinars to set the scene for lambing success

By Katrina Macarthur
February 26, 2023, 8:00 am
Lamb and ewe eating in a field.
Farmers are encouraged to participate in SAC Consulting's three webinars ahead of lambing.

A new series of webinars designed to help sheep farmers maximise lambing successes will launch next week.

The three events, run by SAC Consulting, will feature advice and experiences from farmers, specialists and vents on maximising lamb crop in indoor, outdoor and upland locations.

SAC Consulting held three successful Lamb Crop 2022 webinars last year, which attracted close to 400 viewers across the three virtual sessions.

Lamb losses between scanning and weaning are widely publicised to be running at 15% to 20% across Scottish farms, with the losses being associated with many issues including health, nutrition and management.

Kirsten Williams, livestock team leader and senior sheep and beef consulting at SAC Consulting, said the events were designed to highlight new research, new thinking and practical tips to help maximise the number of lambs reared on farms.

“With the rising costs of inputs associated with sheep production, the webinars are going to focus on increasing efficiency and reducing waste on farms,” she said.

“Our SAC Consulting sheep specialist team has organised three separate events over the coming weeks focusing on lamb performance for the 2023 upcoming lamb crop. They have been split into three key timings for management of the lamb and cover a range of topics including latest research, veterinary opinions and technical updates.

“The webinars will be delivered by leading specialists, academics and farmers and we believe they can make a real difference for sheep farmers about to enter into one of the key periods on the farm calendar.”

The first webinar will take place on Tuesday, February 28 from 7.30pm to 9pm, and will focus on pre-lambing decisions, covering topics such as new developments on lamb castration, lambing without antibiotics and pre-lambing nutrition.

A second webinar called LambCrop: The first eight weeks, will take place on Wednesday, March 8 from 7.30pm to 9pm, discussing grassland and management matters, breeding out mastitis and data driven decisions in practice.

The final webinar LambCrop: Eight weeks to weaning, on Tuesday, March 14 from 7.30pm to 9pm, and will cover weaning management, the worm challenge, and the important of growth genetics.

Delegates are asked to register ahead of the event and confirmation will be provided through an email.

Registration: https://www.sruc.ac.uk/news-events/events/lambcrop-2023-pre-lambing-decisions/

