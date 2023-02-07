Four Scottish firefighters joining earthquake rescue mission in Turkey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four Scottish firefighters are joining a rescue mission in Turkey following a series of devastating earthquakes.

More than 5,000 people have been killed across southern Turkey and northern Syria in the disaster.

A 7.8 magnitude quake hit Gaziantep, near the border, on Monday morning with a 7.5 magnitude tremor following just hours later.

A number of people are still missing among the thousands of collapsed buildings across both countries.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is now joining an international aid effort to provide expertise and technical support.

Tony Armstrong and Keith Gauld, from the North Anderson Drive Fire Station in Aberdeen, will be deployed for up to 14 days to support the rescue efforts.

They will be joined by Watch Commander John Aitchison, from the SFRS Training Centre in Portlethen, and Crew Commander Steve Adams from Dundee.

Mr Aitchison and Mr Adams were previously involved in a rescue mission in Nepal after the earthquake near Kathmandu in 2015.

Joining a ‘collective effort’

The four Scots are part of a 77-strong team of firefighters and staff from across Scotland, England and Wales who are trained to lift, cut and remove concrete and rubble from collapsed buildings.

The International Search and Rescue (UKISAR) team is being deployed through the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

All members of the UKISAR team are self-sufficient to ensure no extra pressure is put on the countries they are visiting, and they provide all of their own food, shelter and equipment.

Bruce Farquharson, deputy assistant chief officer for SFRS, said: “The scenes in Turkey and Syria are devastating and our thoughts are firmly with the families, friends and communities who have been affected by these tragic earthquakes.

“Our team will use their specialist skills and a range of technical equipment as they join a wider collective effort in a bid to save lives and they will also be supporting other emergency service teams already in the area.”

Already more than £750,000 has been raised in the UK to support those in Turkey and Syria.