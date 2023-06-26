My Scotland: The Highland Mummy Becky Oman shares her Highland highlights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

My Scotland: The Highland Mummy Becky Oman shares her Highland highlights

How many of her favourite spots have you been to?

By Lauren Robertson
Becky with her husband and son. Image: Becky Oman
Becky with her husband and son. Image: Becky Oman

Becky Oman, also known as The Highland Mummy, shares her Highland highlights.

I have chosen three places close to my heart and, believe it or not, three places that are practically on my doorstep.

Sometimes the most beautiful things are right in front of you, especially if you live in Scotland.

Monster hunting on Loch Ness. Image: Becky Oman

Cruise Loch Ness gives you the most breathtaking 360 views of the loch and its surroundings, you’ll even spot some Highland coos on the journey.

A royally brilliant day out. Image: Becky Oman

Dunrobin Castle overlooks the Moray Firth and is located just north of Golspie and Dornoch. It is one of Britain’s oldest continuous inhabited houses dating back to the 1300s and was home to the Earls and Dukes of Sutherland.

The gardens are out of this world and they also have a shop, a cafe and falconry viewings during the day. You could spend hours here.

The monument is just north of Inverness. Image: Becky Oman

Fyrish Monument was built in 1782 and can be found north of Inverness.

There’s a 3km walk up to the monument but it’s worth every second. The views are extremely rewarding (even more so when it’s covered in snow).

The monument is a huge structure of three central arches and four flanking towers and can be seen from miles away.

Keep up with Becky’s adventures by following her at @thehighlandmummy on Instagram.

More from Press and Journal

Craig Brown during his time as Scotland manager.
Jim McInally pays tribute to Craig Brown and praises 'remarkable' Scotland record
Craig Brown and Joe Harper at Pittodrie. Image Kath Flannery DCT media
Aberdeen legend Joe Harper 'heartbroken' at death of friend Craig Brown
Sir Alex Ferguson (left) and Craig Brown at the unveiling of a Denis Law statue in Marischal Square, Aberdeen in November 2021. Image: PA
Sir Alex Ferguson pays tribute to 'wonderful man' and close friend Craig Brown
A830 roadworks at Fort William.
Late night delays possible as roadworks begin on A830 at Fort William
Billy Dodds celebrates after netting for Scotland against Belgium. He scored both goals in a 2-2 draw in this World Cup qualifier in 2001.
Scotland boss Craig Brown kept us on our toes ahead of Estonia no-show, says…
An Aberdeen support worker has been removed from the Scottish Social Services Council register. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen support worker struck off after sexual assault on colleague
New care home plans move forward.
New multi-million-pound care home in Elgin gets first step of planning approved
Michael Donoghue brutally attacked a man as he lay in bed. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
'I'm not killing him ... but I'm about to': Man jailed after vicious bedroom…
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart, left, and new signing Matthew Petermann. Picture courtesy of Deveronvale FC
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart happy with transfer dealings after landing Matthew Petermann
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaking at the recent SNP independence convention at Caird Hall in Dundee (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
Chris Deerin: After a generation of SNP incompetence, accountability is desperately needed