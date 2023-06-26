My Scotland: The Highland Mummy Becky Oman shares her Highland highlights

Becky Oman, also known as The Highland Mummy, shares her Highland highlights.

I have chosen three places close to my heart and, believe it or not, three places that are practically on my doorstep.

Sometimes the most beautiful things are right in front of you, especially if you live in Scotland.

Cruise Loch Ness gives you the most breathtaking 360 views of the loch and its surroundings, you’ll even spot some Highland coos on the journey.

Dunrobin Castle overlooks the Moray Firth and is located just north of Golspie and Dornoch. It is one of Britain’s oldest continuous inhabited houses dating back to the 1300s and was home to the Earls and Dukes of Sutherland.

The gardens are out of this world and they also have a shop, a cafe and falconry viewings during the day. You could spend hours here.

Fyrish Monument was built in 1782 and can be found north of Inverness.

There’s a 3km walk up to the monument but it’s worth every second. The views are extremely rewarding (even more so when it’s covered in snow).

The monument is a huge structure of three central arches and four flanking towers and can be seen from miles away.

