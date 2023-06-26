Something special is brewing for Ryan Christie and Scotland, says dad Charlie

Charlie Christie reckons son Ryan is part of a special Scotland side with a nation thirsty for success under Steve Clarke.

Former Inverness midfielder Christie, 28, helped Scotland secure Euro qualifying victories last week against Norway and Georgia to set a record by winning their first four major qualifying ties for the first time.

The Bournemouth ace, who has now 39 caps, played most of the game in Oslo as a stunning late fightback saw goals from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean seal a pulsating stoppage-time 2-1 win.

The 28-year-old Highlander came off the bench late on as Scotland beat Georgia 2-0 last Tuesday on a night of delayed action deep into night at a rain-soaked Hampden.

And after beating Cyprus 3-0 and Spain 2-0 to start their campaign, they will have one foot in the Euro finals should they win in Cyprus in September.

Togetherness reaches new levels

The feelgood factor surrounding Clarke’s stars right now is palpable and Christie senior explained the mood has hit new heights as they chase down a second major finals appearance under Clarke.

He said: “Ryan has said since he’s been in the Scotland squads, since Malky Mackay gave him his debut at Pittodrie (in November 2017), this squad has the most togetherness and that cannot be underestimated.

“I can even sense it in his voice when he phones me from the Scotland training camps. That benefits you in football. How much it benefits you, I don’t know, because you’ve still got to go out and win games, but it’s definitely a plus.

“I would have bitten your hand off to play for Scotland. There cannot be anything better than to play for your national team and Ryan has loved it from day one.

“This is a special team for all these players to be involved in the squad. It’s the first time we’ve ever won our first four qualifying games.

“They’re playing some really good stuff, even looking back at how we played against Spain (in the 2-0 win in March).

“The fans have bought into too, which is important. I have been at Hampden when it was only one-third full, now it’s selling out. It’s rocking from the rafters and that all benefits the game in this country.”

Clarke has rich pickings in midfield

Although Ryan didn’t start against Georgia, his dad, ex-Inverness star and manager Charlie, believes it highlights the strength in depth Clarke has at his disposal as they go for glory.

He said: “In midfield, Scotland have seven or eight quality players, Ryan being one of them.

“Steve rotates the midfield and he did that against Georgia when Ryan was a substitute. I thought Steve would do that, it is usually his way when they have two qualifying matches so close together.

“He played a different formation in Norway. He likes Ryan’s industry and fitness levels when they go away against top teams, maybe in games where they need to work especially hard off the ball. Some attackers don’t have that in the locker.

“Against Georgia, Steve expected us to have more of the ball (than against Norward), so he went with the three sitting midfielders – Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor and Billy Gilmour – and it worked well.”

Recovery in Norway was ‘incredible’

And Christie believes the attitude of Scotland to always have a chance of winning, even against the odds, is a terrific asset right now.

He added: “When you look at this current Scotland squad, we really do have quality throughout, something we haven’t quite had for some time. We maybe underestimate how good a side we are now.

“We’re winning games now which we’d have lost previously – Norway, for example, was incredible.

“With five minutes to go, we’d have bitten your hand off for one goal to take a point. To turn a defeat into a victory was incredible, but Steve Clarke has got that with this squad now.

“I have been a Scotland fan since the mid-1970s and there have been periods where we’ve not had that.”

Cherries’ boss switch could aid Ryan

While on Scotland duty, Ryan heard the shock news of Bournemouth replacing manager Gary O’Neil with up-and-coming Spanish-born head coach Andoni Iraola.

Spaniard Iraola, 41, who guided minnows Rayo Vallecano to promotion to La Liga via the play-offs, has helped deliver wins against Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Villareal and Atletico Madrid in recent years.

He’s impressed the Cherries board with his modern way of thinking and the change in the hot-seat came despite O’Neil guiding the club to a 15th-place finish in their first season back at Premier League level.

Christie believes his son will be just the right type for Iraola to call upon, building upon his 37 club appearances last term, after adjusting to the swift day of managerial drama at the Vitality Stadium on June 19.

He added: “Ryan got a text from one of the players and it was quite a shock, he couldn’t believe it.

“We had a chat about it and Andoni Iraola was appointed the same day. I’ve read up a wee bit about Andoni and he seems to be like Mikel Arteta-like, which is a positive when you see how well he’s done (at Arsenal).

🗣 "A brave side who pressure the ball." 🗣 "We have to do our bit for the people." 🗣 "I prefer us to play at a high pace." What style of football can we expect to see from an Andoni Iraola team? ⬇️ — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) June 20, 2023

Front-foot approach from new boss

“I think they’ll play a wee bit more on the front foot. I was at a few games last season where they were very structured defensively and it was about getting in the low block in their own half.

“They achieved their objective by staying up, but it would be a wee bit difficult to watch at times, whereas the new manager likes to press the game and win the ball up the park. When I read that, I thought that it suits Ryan down to a tee. That’s how he likes to play.

“I am hoping that will suit Ryan and he will be back at training in early July, and he’ll find out how it’s going to work in more detail, but fingers crossed.”