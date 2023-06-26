Something special is brewing for Ryan Christie and Scotland, says dad Charlie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Something special is brewing for Ryan Christie and Scotland, says dad Charlie

The Tartan Army are right behind Steve Clarke's men after they roar to four successive Euro qualifying victories.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness-born Ryan Christie has earned 39 caps for Scotland and is a key man for boss Steve Clarke. Image: SNS Group
Charlie Christie reckons son Ryan is part of a special Scotland side with a nation thirsty for success under Steve Clarke.

Former Inverness midfielder Christie, 28, helped Scotland secure Euro qualifying victories last week against Norway and Georgia to set a record by winning their first four major qualifying ties for the first time.

The Bournemouth ace, who has now 39 caps, played most of the game in Oslo as a stunning late fightback saw goals from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean seal a pulsating stoppage-time 2-1 win. 

The 28-year-old Highlander came off the bench late on as Scotland beat Georgia 2-0 last Tuesday on a night of delayed action deep into night at a rain-soaked Hampden.

And after beating Cyprus 3-0 and Spain 2-0 to start their campaign, they will have one foot in the Euro finals should they win in Cyprus in September.

Togetherness reaches new levels

The feelgood factor surrounding Clarke’s stars right now is palpable and Christie senior explained the mood has hit new heights as they chase down a second major finals appearance under Clarke.

He said: “Ryan has said since he’s been in the Scotland squads, since Malky Mackay gave him his debut at Pittodrie (in November 2017), this squad has the most togetherness and that cannot be underestimated.

“I can even sense it in his voice when he phones me from the Scotland training camps. That benefits you in football. How much it benefits you, I don’t know, because you’ve still got to go out and win games, but it’s definitely a plus.

“I would have bitten your hand off to play for Scotland. There cannot be anything better than to play for your national team and Ryan has loved it from day one.

Water is cleared off the pitch during the long suspension in play in Scotland v Georgia at Hampden. Image: SNS.

“This is a special team for all these players to be involved in the squad. It’s the first time we’ve ever won our first four qualifying games.

“They’re playing some really good stuff, even looking back at how we played against Spain (in the 2-0 win in March).

“The fans have bought into too, which is important. I have been at Hampden when it was only one-third full, now it’s selling out. It’s rocking from the rafters and that all benefits the game in this country.”

Clarke has rich pickings in midfield

Although Ryan didn’t start against Georgia, his dad, ex-Inverness star and manager Charlie, believes it highlights the strength in depth Clarke has at his disposal as they go for glory.

He said: “In midfield, Scotland have seven or eight quality players, Ryan being one of them.

“Steve rotates the midfield and he did that against Georgia when Ryan was a substitute. I thought Steve would do that, it is usually his way when they have two qualifying matches so close together.

“He played a different formation in Norway. He likes Ryan’s industry and fitness levels when they go away against top teams, maybe in games where they need to work especially hard off the ball. Some attackers don’t have that in the locker.

“Against Georgia, Steve expected us to have more of the ball (than against Norward), so he went with the three sitting midfielders – Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor and Billy Gilmour – and it worked well.”

Ryan Christie with his dad Charlie after Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup triumph in 2015. Image: SNS Group

Recovery in Norway was ‘incredible’

And Christie believes the attitude of Scotland to always have a chance of winning, even against the odds, is a terrific asset right now.

He added: “When you look at this current Scotland squad, we really do have quality throughout, something we haven’t quite had for some time. We maybe underestimate how good a side we are now.

“We’re winning games now which we’d have lost previously – Norway, for example, was incredible.

“With five minutes to go, we’d have bitten your hand off for one goal to take a point. To turn a defeat into a victory was incredible, but Steve Clarke has got that with this squad now.

“I have been a Scotland fan since the mid-1970s and there have been periods where we’ve not had that.”

Ryan Christie in English Premier League action for Bournemouth. Image: James Marsh/Shutterstock (13475862bk)

Cherries’ boss switch could aid Ryan

While on Scotland duty, Ryan heard the shock news of Bournemouth replacing manager Gary O’Neil with up-and-coming Spanish-born head coach Andoni Iraola. 

Spaniard Iraola, 41, who guided minnows Rayo Vallecano to promotion to La Liga via the play-offs, has helped deliver wins against Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Villareal and Atletico Madrid in recent years.

He’s impressed the Cherries board with his modern way of thinking and the change in the hot-seat came despite O’Neil guiding the club to a 15th-place finish in their first season back at Premier League level.

Christie believes his son will be just the right type for Iraola to call upon, building upon his 37 club appearances last term, after adjusting to the swift day of managerial drama at the Vitality Stadium on June 19.

He added: “Ryan got a text from one of the players and it was quite a shock, he couldn’t believe it.

“We had a chat about it and Andoni Iraola was appointed the same day. I’ve read up a wee bit about Andoni and he seems to be like Mikel Arteta-like, which is a positive when you see how well he’s done (at Arsenal).

Front-foot approach from new boss

“I think they’ll play a wee bit more on the front foot. I was at a few games last season where they were very structured defensively and it was about getting in the low block in their own half.

“They achieved their objective by staying up, but it would be a wee bit difficult to watch at times, whereas the new manager likes to press the game and win the ball up the park. When I read that, I thought that it suits Ryan down to a tee. That’s how he likes to play.

“I am hoping that will suit Ryan and he will be back at training in early July, and he’ll find out how it’s going to work in more detail, but fingers crossed.”

