Yvie Burnett: Why I won’t be speaking to the media about Lewis Capaldi

As someone who is known to be an expert on a certain subject, I often get phone calls from television, radio or newspapers when singers are in the news for some reason or another.

I’ve had to appear on Newsnight to discuss whether or not Beyoncé was miming, the News at Ten to talk about the death of Aretha Franklin and I’ve done many interviews across all media outlets about singers cancelling gigs or having vocal problems.

Just the other day, Radio 4 asked me on to discuss the fact that Alex Turner, the lead singer of the Arctic Monkeys, had laryngitis and was due to perform at Glastonbury.

But despite me often getting press requests, nothing could have prepared me for how many people wanted to talk to me about Lewis Capaldi this week.

However, I won’t be agreeing to any interviews about Lewis. I’m not a spokesperson for him and because I work so closely with him, I would never betray his confidence and discuss anything with the press.

I’m lucky to be able to say this here where my words are completely my own.

For those of you who don’t know, Lewis was performing at Glastonbury and struggled a lot with his Tourette’s symptoms during the performance.

The huge crowd of over 100,000 people sang along with him when he struggled to sing and it was an incredibly emotional moment and something I will never forget.

I stood at the side of the stage wishing I could help him.

It was tough to see someone you care so much about struggling like that.

Of course, I’m used to seeing Tourette’s affecting Lewis, but on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury it was all the more upsetting.

All I want to say is that the outpouring of love for Lewis has been wonderful.

And thank you so much to everyone who has got in touch with me this week.

I apologise that I won’t be passing on any messages to him. There are far too many and if I’m being inundated on his behalf I’m sure that he and his family are being snowed under by messages of support.

Lewis has put a statement out on social media to say that he is taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future and that is all we need to know.

He is taking the time to get well and concentrate on both his physical and mental health.

It’s such a brave thing to do, to step away from your career, but so important for him.

He is loved so much by millions of people who will be ready to welcome him back to the stage no matter how long it takes.

Car trouble

As you know, I had a little holiday in Wales last week which is quite a long drive from my house. Thankfully I headed home quite early because I ended up breaking down on the M1 an hour from home and had to be towed back by the RAC.

The lovely RAC man didn’t seem to mind the fact I had to do that interview I told you about with Radio 4 while in his cab.

I’m sure he found it very peculiar but I suppose a day in the life of a breakdown person must be quite eventful anyway.

He kept asking me why I was so calm, so I think people who break down are perhaps a bit angry usually.

I was just so relieved to have been rescued. The thought of spending hours at the side of the M1, especially at night, wouldn’t have been very nice.

So, with no car and touring cancelled I’ve been at home and have been back at the DIY.

I decided to paint the wooden staircase banister white, which is a pretty major job if I’m going to make it look neat.

I’m at my happiest when I’m busy, so with a bit more time at home who knows which rooms will be getting a makeover.

You know the saying “when life gives you lemons make lemonade”. So, I’ve been given a little bit of enforced home time and I intend to make the most of it.

Unfortunately, making lemonade would involve adding sugar to those lemons and being at home is also a good reason for a bit of a health kick.

So no lemonade will be consumed by me.

At least it’s the weather for lots of salads.

Have a good week,

Yvie x