Yvie Burnett: Why I won’t be speaking to the media about Lewis Capaldi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Yvie Burnett: Why I won’t be speaking to the media about Lewis Capaldi

My phone has been ringing off the hook since Lewis's performance at Glastonbury.

Lewis Capaldi performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival.
Lewis Capaldi performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival.
By Yvie Burnett

As someone who is known to be an expert on a certain subject, I often get phone calls from television, radio or newspapers when singers are in the news for some reason or another.

I’ve had to appear on Newsnight to discuss whether or not Beyoncé was miming, the News at Ten to talk about the death of Aretha Franklin and I’ve done many interviews across all media outlets about singers cancelling gigs or having vocal problems.

Just the other day, Radio 4 asked me on to discuss the fact that Alex Turner, the lead singer of the Arctic Monkeys, had laryngitis and was due to perform at Glastonbury.

But despite me often getting press requests, nothing could have prepared me for how many people wanted to talk to me about Lewis Capaldi this week.

However, I won’t be agreeing to any interviews about Lewis. I’m not a spokesperson for him and because I work so closely with him, I would never betray his confidence and discuss anything with the press.

I’m lucky to be able to say this here where my words are completely my own.

For those of you who don’t know, Lewis was performing at Glastonbury and struggled a lot with his Tourette’s symptoms during the performance.

The huge crowd of over 100,000 people sang along with him when he struggled to sing and it was an incredibly emotional moment and something I will never forget.

I stood at the side of the stage wishing I could help him.

Yvie’s view of Lewis Capaldi’s Glastonbury performance. 

It was tough to see someone you care so much about struggling like that.

Of course, I’m used to seeing Tourette’s affecting Lewis, but on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury it was all the more upsetting.

All I want to say is that the outpouring of love for Lewis has been wonderful.
And thank you so much to everyone who has got in touch with me this week.

I apologise that I won’t be passing on any messages to him. There are far too many and if I’m being inundated on his behalf I’m sure that he and his family are being snowed under by messages of support.

Lewis has put a statement out on social media to say that he is taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future and that is all we need to know.

He is taking the time to get well and concentrate on both his physical and mental health.

It’s such a brave thing to do, to step away from your career, but so important for him.

He is loved so much by millions of people who will be ready to welcome him back to the stage no matter how long it takes.

Car trouble

As you know, I had a little holiday in Wales last week which is quite a long drive from my house. Thankfully I headed home quite early because I ended up breaking down on the M1 an hour from home and had to be towed back by the RAC.

The lovely RAC man didn’t seem to mind the fact I had to do that interview I told you about with Radio 4 while in his cab.

I’m sure he found it very peculiar but I suppose a day in the life of a breakdown person must be quite eventful anyway.

He kept asking me why I was so calm, so I think people who break down are perhaps a bit angry usually.

I was just so relieved to have been rescued. The thought of spending hours at the side of the M1, especially at night, wouldn’t have been very nice.

Yvie was relieved she didn’t have to spend the night by the side of the M1. 

So, with no car and touring cancelled I’ve been at home and have been back at the DIY.

I decided to paint the wooden staircase banister white, which is a pretty major job if I’m going to make it look neat.

I’m at my happiest when I’m busy, so with a bit more time at home who knows which rooms will be getting a makeover.

You know the saying “when life gives you lemons make lemonade”. So, I’ve been given a little bit of enforced home time and I intend to make the most of it.

Unfortunately, making lemonade would involve adding sugar to those lemons and being at home is also a good reason for a bit of a health kick.

So no lemonade will be consumed by me.

At least it’s the weather for lots of salads.

Have a good week,
Yvie x

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Where to visit for food and drink if you're spending 12 hours in Elgin Picture shows; The Cocktail Joint, Elgin. Elgin. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
The food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Elgin
Ruins of Duffdefiance.
Exploring the curious ruin of Duffdefiance and climbing Carn Mor in Strathdon
Mary Queen of Scots was fond of taking part in Royal Hunting. But at what cost to the "wild Scots" who accompanied her?Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
How Mary Queen of Scots fell in love with hunting in the Highlands —…
Rachel Corsie lines up as Scotland captain ahead of a match at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: My delight at imminent Scotland Women return after missing last camp in…
A sculpture titled Hare Styles arrives at Stonehaven with project manager Teresa Bremner, right, and Fiona Fernie both of Clan.
What A Week: Prince William tackles homelessness and a hare hops down to harbour
Fraser Fifield
Aboyne piper Fraser Fifield's music has taken him all over the world - from…
Paul Breen
Brain aneurysm survivor's praise for NHS ahead of its milestone 75th anniversary
Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: Four changes to look forward to in the coming months
Kyles forward Scott Macdonald, left, with Connor MacGregor of Caberfeidh. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kyles Athletic forward Scott Macdonald
Harlaw Park. Aberdeenshire Shield final between Huntly and Banks o' Dee. Huntly's Alexander Thoirs celbrates his goal. CR0033660 16/02/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Huntly's Alex Thoirs honoured by testimonial recognition