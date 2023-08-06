From Aberdeenshire to Antarctica: Former Ellon Academy pupil becomes polar expedition guide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From Aberdeenshire to Antarctica: Former Ellon Academy pupil becomes polar expedition guide

Beth Hitchcock is a polar expedition guide, and has been making incredible voyages since 2018. We found out more about her amazing adventures.

By Ellie House
Beth Hitchcock grew up in Collieston, and is now a polar expedition guide. Image: Supplied by Beth Hitchcock.
At just 26 years old, Beth Hitchcock has explored the Antarctic peninsula, watched humpback whales feed and sailed the Drake Passage – a notoriously rough stretch of water between South America and the South Shetland Islands.

Her adventures are all the more impressive considering that she still occasionally suffers from sea sickness, but the former Ellon Academy pupil has dedicated herself to educating passengers on one of the most incredible places on earth.

Having grown up in Collieston, it should come as no surprise that Beth was drawn to life at sea –  with a magical childhood spent exploring the Aberdeenshire coastline.

Beth Hitchcock
Polar expedition guide, Beth Hitchcock, on board a ship in Greenland . Image: Supplied by Jordi Plana.

The fishing industry might seem the obvious choice, but Beth now spends months apart from her close knit family thanks to her job as a polar expedition guide.

Bar a few trips home, Beth who is now based at Farr near Inverness, has been setting sail since 2018.

As the north-east buckles down for winter, she embarks on the voyage to Antarctica during its summer months as it would otherwise be inaccessible due to ice.

Ahead of the Tall Ship races returning to Aberdeen in 2025, we found out what life is like on board a tall ship and the challenges along the way.

Inspired by former fishing village

Beth can be found sailing around the Antarctic Peninsula on board the historic Bark Europa, but she also works for Oceanwide Expeditions in order to explore locations such as Svalbard and Northeast Greenland.

She grew up sailing from a young age, and has adored life on board ever since.

“I never thought sailing would become a career; I grew up sailing in Peterhead and I was also lucky as my parents had a boat that we’d take out around Collieston,” said Beth.

Beth Hitchcock
Polar expedition guide, Beth Hitchcock, age nine, Snowholing at the sledging field in Collieston. Image: Supplied by John Hitchcock.

“I studied geology at Glasgow University, and during my summers I volunteered on a ship called The Lord Nelson.

“I remember seeing Bark Europa and thinking, I want to work on her.

“She’s a beautiful ship, very well maintained and everything is done traditionally such as rope work.

“In 2018 I came on board and sailed to the Netherlands, then re-joined the ship a little later in Argentina.”

Choppy adventure

Far from being an easy voyage, Beth and the crew had to navigate the Drake Passage,  which is considered one of the most treacherous voyages a ship can embark upon.

The passage can take up to five days to conquer, and is a bucket list item for many an explorer.

Indeed, Charles Darwin made the journey on board HMS Beagle during his travels around the world.

“It’s an amazing experience, but I can actually get very seasick,” said Beth.

“You feel like you have to earn Antarctica.

The Drake Passage
The rough crossing of The Drake Passage. Image: Supplied by Beth Hitchcock

“We arrive in what’s called the South Shetland islands, so named because a lot of Scottish explorers visited in the past.”

Passengers can pay an eye watering amount for the voyage, and it is Beth’s job to introduce the landscape and wildlife.

“The old whaling stations offer a glimpse into history, it’s an amazing landscape to look at,” she said.

“I think I love it so much because it’s one of the few landscapes you can look upon where nothing has been altered.

Beth working at sea
Beth has been working at sea on and off since 2018. Image: Beth Hitchcock.

“There’s nothing human in it.

“I’ve only been during the summer months when penguins are rearing chicks and humpback whales are feeding.

“There is no winter tourism as everything freezes over.”

Impact of climate change

Beth considers herself to be a newbie in comparison to some colleagues, who have been making the voyage for more than 20 years.

“I work with people who have been going for 23 years, and they’ve seen the impact of climate change,” she said.

“Seasonal variations make it difficult to pinpoint, but there’s certainly been glacial retreat.”

Beth Hitchcock
Beth Hitchcock and her colleagues have seen the impact of climate change with glacial retreats. Image: Supplied by Beth Hitchcock.

Beth’s job may enable her to see the world, but it’s not all plain sailing.

She can share a cabin with up to six people, and works on a watch rotation.

“We share one toilet and one shower, you don’t get any space to yourself,” she said.

“It’s hard to do your own thing, and you’ll be on watch for six hours before swapping over.

“Night watches in particular can be very special though.

“You go for a coffee break, lie on the deck and look at the stars.

“You can find yourself chatting about anything in the world; there’s not usually internet and you meet people from so many different backgrounds.”

Time apart from family

A life of discovery is not for everyone however, and Beth can spend several months apart from family and friends, with limited means of getting in contact.

Despite the challenges, she wouldn’t change the voyage of a lifetime.

“I can spend three months at a time away from home, it can be hard to get the balance right,” said Beth.

Beth Hitchcock
Beth believes there are many opportunities for the next generation to work on tall ships. Image: Supplied by Faff Bourke.

“You kind of escape from reality, and you become so close with your team.

“You’re working with your watch every waking hour, and I love working outdoors.

“There’s also the aspect of science, I’m always learning new things about the places we visit.

“Having sailed in many parts of the world, the west coast of Scotland is still one of the best places in the world to explore by sailing boat and there are so many opportunities for young people to work on board.”