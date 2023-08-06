Meet north-east pets Bow, Carlos and Merc who are looking for their fur-ever homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet north-east pets Bow, Carlos and Merc who are looking for their fur-ever homes

The three animals are currently being cared for by staff at the Scottish SPCA rehoming centre in Aberdeenshire.

By Shanay Taylor
Meet this week's Pets of the Week. Image: SSPCA.
Meet this week's Pets of the Week. Image: SSPCA.

Three pets who are being looked after by the SSPCA are searching for their fur-ever homes.

The team at the charity’s rehoming centre in Drumoak, Aberdeenshire strive to find hundreds of animals a new home.

This week’s Pets of the Week are a comical Staffordshire Bull Terrier, a quiet bunny and an affectionate Yorkshire Terrier.

Meet Bow

Bow is a loving Staffordshire Bull Terrier currently being cared for by the staff at Drumoak.

He loves his walks and would thrive with a family who can take him to parks and let him roam in the grass.

Due to Bow’s age, he does have pre-existing health conditions.

Bow is looking for a new home. Image: SSPCA.
Bow is looking for a new home. Image: SSPCA.

These do not currently require treatment but his new home will have to monitor his health carefully and these won’t be covered through future insurance.

Bow would like you to be the only pet in an adult-only home.

If you would like to take Bow home, please apply via the SSPCA website.

Carlos

Sweet Carlos is is looking to hop right into his forever home.

The rehoming centre in Drumoak is searching for someone to give the Miniature Lop the time and patience he deserves.

Carlos is a quiet boy that will take snacks from your hand and enjoys a head rub, but like most rabbits doesn’t enjoy being handled.

He would need a large space indoors or he can go outdoors with a companion rabbit.

If you would like Carlos to join your family, please apply via the SSPCA website.

Merc

Merc is in need of a loving family. Image: SSPCA.
Merc is in need of a loving family. Image: SSPCA.

Six-year-old Merc is in need of a loving place to call home.

Despite only having one eye, Merc has double the amount of love and affection to give to somebody who he can trust.

The Yorkshire Terrier is a nervous boy with people he does not know, but when he realises you are his friend, he will stick by your side all day.

If you can rehome Merc, please apply via the SSPCA website.

