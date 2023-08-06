Meet north-east pets Bow, Carlos and Merc who are looking for their fur-ever homes

Three pets who are being looked after by the SSPCA are searching for their fur-ever homes.

The team at the charity’s rehoming centre in Drumoak, Aberdeenshire strive to find hundreds of animals a new home.

This week’s Pets of the Week are a comical Staffordshire Bull Terrier, a quiet bunny and an affectionate Yorkshire Terrier.

Meet Bow

Bow is a loving Staffordshire Bull Terrier currently being cared for by the staff at Drumoak.

He loves his walks and would thrive with a family who can take him to parks and let him roam in the grass.

Due to Bow’s age, he does have pre-existing health conditions.

These do not currently require treatment but his new home will have to monitor his health carefully and these won’t be covered through future insurance.

Bow would like you to be the only pet in an adult-only home.

If you would like to take Bow home, please apply via the SSPCA website.

Carlos

Sweet Carlos is is looking to hop right into his forever home.

The rehoming centre in Drumoak is searching for someone to give the Miniature Lop the time and patience he deserves.

Carlos is a quiet boy that will take snacks from your hand and enjoys a head rub, but like most rabbits doesn’t enjoy being handled.

He would need a large space indoors or he can go outdoors with a companion rabbit.

If you would like Carlos to join your family, please apply via the SSPCA website.

Merc

Six-year-old Merc is in need of a loving place to call home.

Despite only having one eye, Merc has double the amount of love and affection to give to somebody who he can trust.

The Yorkshire Terrier is a nervous boy with people he does not know, but when he realises you are his friend, he will stick by your side all day.

If you can rehome Merc, please apply via the SSPCA website.