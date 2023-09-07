Have fun and keep fit at adult tap and jazz classes in Aberdeen and Pitmedden

When Eilidh Ross first laced up a pair of tap shoes at the age of five something just clicked.

That moment fuelled a lifelong love of dance that would see Eilidh perform and choreograph on the global stage.

Now, after a glittering career as a dance teacher and professional dancer in London, Eilidh, a mum-of-one, has returned to her hometown of Aberdeen where she is sharing her love of dance one step ball change at a time.

Noticing a distinct lack of dance classes for adults in the area, Eilidh kick started tap and jazz classes for all levels at both Danestone Community Centre in Bridge of Don and Pitmedden Village Hall in Aberdeenshire.

“There’s just so many benefits to dance,” says Eilidh.

“There’s obviously the physical side of it as it’s a cardio workout and there’s a lot of stretching but it also improves your balance and co-ordination too.

“But I think the biggest take away for a lot of people is the cognitive benefits as it can improve your memory.

“Picking up the choreography and retaining it is perhaps a skill that would go unpracticed if it wasn’t for the class so it’s giving people a chance to really test their memories and work on building on the routine each week.”

Young dancing diva

Dancing her way through childhood, Eilidh attended Gray School of Dance where she fell in love with everything from ballet and jazz to tap and Highland dancing.

“I think I used to drive my parents crazy as I remember when they used to go shopping on a Saturday, I’d just be dancing along all the time,” says Eilidh.

“As far back as I can remember I just loved performing, I loved being on a stage and I loved people watching me.

“That was the draw into the dance world, I just loved dancing for other people.

“That never really changed and it was always something that I loved to do.

“Obviously as you get a bit older, you invest more time and energy into it and I became very serious about dance.”

Lifelong love of dance

It was as a teenager when Eilidh first discovered her love of teaching dance.

“I used to help with the younger classes so it was then that I fell I love with teaching,” says Eilidh.

“I really enjoyed sharing my knowledge and my passion with other people.”

Although dance was Eilidh’s first love she decided to have a back-up plan so she went to Aberdeen University to study for a law degree.

“I really enjoyed studying law, it was a good lesson in self-discipline as even though it wasn’t my dream, I was still committed to it and I enjoyed my time there, gaining at 2:1 in the process,” says Eilidh.

Once in a lifetime opportunity

With a fire in her belly for dance, Eilidh, upon graduating, applied for dance colleges in London before successfully securing a place at Performers College in Essex where she studied dance and musical theatre.

“I loved my time training there so much so that I ended up teaching there for five years,” says Eilidh.

During her time in the big smoke, Eilidh landed her dream role as a choreographer and dancer at the opening ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

“I was a dance captain working alongside the choreographer to teach all the material to about 800 volunteers, it was incredible” says Eilidh.

“I also performed in it too as a tap dancing dementor from Harry Potter.

“It was an indescribable experience.

“At times it was incredibly stressful as it was probably one of the hardest jobs I’ve done but it was also the most rewarding.”

Pineapple Dance Studio

In demand as a choreographer, Eilidh also taught at the renowned Pineapple Dance Studios in London and devised dance routines for the performers on luxury cruise liner Celebrity Cruises.

“It was such a brilliant experience to be able to work at that level and be part of the process of creating a show from scratch and coming up with all the choreography,” says Eilidh when describing her time at Celebrity Cruises.

Upon reaching her early thirties, Eilidh knew the time was right to move back to Aberdeen to start a family.

“It was a big move from working full-time and doing all these exciting things in London to then come back to start a family and become a mum but it was definitely what we really wanted,” says Eilidh.

“My other half is from Swindon, so he had visited Aberdeen many times so we felt like this was the place to settle down.”

Adult tap and jazz classes

Realising there wasn’t many adult dance classes in the Aberdeen area, Eilidh was inspired to start her own.

“I’m sure there are a few adult dance classes but there certainly wasn’t the same number as there were dance classes for children,” says Eilidh.

What initially started out as one adult dance class quickly grew arms and legs.

“I started with one adult tap class and I now have 10 adult classes – seven tap classes and three jazz classes – in two locations,” says Eilidh.

“I offer classes at a range of levels from complete beginners right through to advanced classes where there are ex professionals and other teachers.”

Fun and fitness

Eilidh’s classes which run at Danestone Community Centre on Monday and Thursday evenings and at Pitmedden Village Hall on a Tuesday evening have proved very popular.

“My tap classes are more popular especially at the beginner level, they’re the busiest classes,” says Eilidh.

“Jazz is sometimes a bit of an unknown dance style.

“To explain it a bit, we have a warm-up and a gentle stretch before learning a routine.

“Each block we cover a different style for the routine so sometimes we’re doing swing dance sometimes it’s eighties sometimes it’s something from a musical, it could be a really current song.

“It’s such a variety so it’s good fun.”

Friendly and sociable

Having fun is what Eilidh says is the key to her classes.

“One big factor about why the classes are so popular is the fact that we have so much fun doing it,” says Eilidh.

“I think there’s a real balance to find between not taking it too seriously and also learning and finding joy in accomplishing new skills.

“I think we’ve got that balance right and it’s making these classes so fun and friendly.”

With classes for absolutely everyone, Eilidh hopes it’ll inspire more men to get involved.

“I don’t have many males which is surprising considering probably the most famous tap dancers in the world were men like Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly,” says Eilidh

“Dance is for everyone so it would be great to see some men in the class.”

Seeing the joy that dance brings people is why Eilidh loves teaching so much.

“I really love teaching and I really enjoy all my adult classes,” says Eilidh.

“Everyone is really friendly and a lot of my classes have What’s App groups so they go on nights out together.

“One of the girls even got married and invited some of the class to her wedding.

“It can be a really social thing if you want it to be.

“There’s lots of good times had in the classes.”

Wellbeing diary with Eilidh Ross

What are the main benefits of dance?

Taking a dance class not only improves your physical fitness, e.g. muscle tone, balance and coordination, but also memory too, both short and long term. Not forgetting it’s a great way to meet new people.

How else do you incorporate health and wellbeing into your daily life?

It’s hard to fit in other things around work, but I’m lucky that my job is so active. I try to do yoga when I can, as I find it’s a great way to stretch out after teaching all night.

How do you like to switch off and de-stress?

I really like watching a good series – anything crime related.

Is a healthy diet important to you?

I’m more of a ‘balanced diet’ kind of girl – I love lots of healthy foods, but I like a McDonald’s burger too.

Can you recommend any wellbeing books/podcasts?

I really like listening to Fearne Cotton’s podcast Happy Place. Or just anything that makes you laugh – laughter is good for the soul.

To find out more about Eilidh’s dance classes, check out her Facebook page, Eilidh’s Adult Dance Classes Aberdeen or email Eilidh.Heather@gmail.com.