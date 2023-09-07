Have fun and keep fit at adult tap and jazz classes in Aberdeen and Pitmedden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Have fun and keep fit at adult tap and jazz classes in Aberdeen and Pitmedden

Eilidh Ross teaches adults at both Danestone Community Centre in Bridge of Don and at Pitmedden Village Hall.

By Rosemary Lowne
Eilidh Ross is bringing the joy of dance to adults in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
Eilidh Ross is bringing the joy of dance to adults in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

When Eilidh Ross first laced up a pair of tap shoes at the age of five something just clicked.

That moment fuelled a lifelong love of dance that would see Eilidh perform and choreograph on the global stage.

Now, after a glittering career as a dance teacher and professional dancer in London, Eilidh, a mum-of-one, has returned to her hometown of Aberdeen where she is sharing her love of dance one step ball change at a time.

Noticing a distinct lack of dance classes for adults in the area, Eilidh kick started tap and jazz classes for all levels at both Danestone Community Centre in Bridge of Don and Pitmedden Village Hall in Aberdeenshire.

Eilidh Ross holds adult tap and jazz classes in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
Eilidh Ross loves teaching tap and jazz to adults at Danestone Community Centre and at Pitmedden Village Hall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“There’s just so many benefits to dance,” says Eilidh.

“There’s obviously the physical side of it as it’s a cardio workout and there’s a lot of stretching but it also improves your balance and co-ordination too.

“But I think the biggest take away for a lot of people is the cognitive benefits as it can improve your memory.

“Picking up the choreography and retaining it is perhaps a skill that would go unpracticed if it wasn’t for the class so it’s giving people a chance to really test their memories and work on building on the routine each week.”

Eilidh taps into her love of dance at every class she teaches.Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Young dancing diva

Dancing her way through childhood, Eilidh attended Gray School of Dance where she fell in love with everything from ballet and jazz to tap and Highland dancing.

“I think I used to drive my parents crazy as I remember when they used to go shopping on a Saturday, I’d just be dancing along all the time,” says Eilidh.

“As far back as I can remember I just loved performing, I loved being on a stage and I loved people watching me.

“That was the draw into the dance world, I just loved dancing for other people.

“That never really changed and it was always something that I loved to do.

“Obviously as you get a bit older, you invest more time and energy into it and I became very serious about dance.”

Eilidh says her adult dance classes are for everyone. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Lifelong love of dance

It was as a teenager when Eilidh first discovered her love of teaching dance.

“I used to help with the younger classes so it was then that I fell I love with teaching,” says Eilidh.

“I really enjoyed sharing my knowledge and my passion with other people.”

Although dance was Eilidh’s first love she decided to have a back-up plan so she went to Aberdeen University to study for a law degree.

“I really enjoyed studying law, it was a good lesson in self-discipline as even though it wasn’t my dream, I was still committed to it and I enjoyed my time there, gaining at 2:1 in the process,” says Eilidh.

Eilidh says her classes are very friendly and sociable.  Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Once in a lifetime opportunity

With a fire in her belly for dance, Eilidh, upon graduating, applied for dance colleges in London before successfully securing a place at Performers College in Essex where she studied dance and musical theatre.

“I loved my time training there so much so that I ended up teaching there for five years,” says Eilidh.

During her time in the big smoke, Eilidh landed her dream role as a choreographer and dancer at the opening ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

“I was a dance captain working alongside the choreographer to teach all the material to about 800 volunteers, it was incredible” says Eilidh.

“I also performed in it too as a tap dancing dementor from Harry Potter.

“It was an indescribable experience.

“At times it was incredibly stressful as it was probably one of the hardest jobs I’ve done but it was also the most rewarding.”

This is Eilidh in costume and ready to perform at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in London. Image: Eilidh Ross

Pineapple Dance Studio

In demand as a choreographer, Eilidh also taught at the renowned Pineapple Dance Studios in London and devised dance routines for the performers on luxury cruise liner Celebrity Cruises.

“It was such a brilliant experience to be able to work at that level and be part of the process of creating a show from scratch and coming up with all the choreography,” says Eilidh when describing her time at Celebrity Cruises.

Upon reaching her early thirties, Eilidh knew the time was right to move back to Aberdeen to start a family.

“It was a big move from working full-time and doing all these exciting things in London to then come back to start a family and become a mum but it was definitely what we really wanted,” says Eilidh.

“My other half is from Swindon, so he had visited Aberdeen many times so we felt like this was the place to settle down.”

Dance has always been Eilidh Ross’s happy place. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Adult tap and jazz classes

Realising there wasn’t many adult dance classes in the Aberdeen area, Eilidh was inspired to start her own.

“I’m sure there are a few adult dance classes but there certainly wasn’t the same number as there were dance classes for children,” says Eilidh.

What initially started out as one adult dance class quickly grew arms and legs.

“I started with one adult tap class and I now have 10 adult classes – seven tap classes and three jazz classes – in two locations,” says Eilidh.

“I offer classes at a range of levels from complete beginners right through to advanced classes where there are ex professionals and other teachers.”

Eilidh loves teaching adults of all ages and abilities to dance. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Fun and fitness

Eilidh’s classes which run at Danestone Community Centre on Monday and Thursday evenings and at Pitmedden Village Hall on a Tuesday evening have proved very popular.

“My tap classes are more popular especially at the beginner level, they’re the busiest classes,” says Eilidh.

“Jazz is sometimes a bit of an unknown dance style.

“To explain it a bit, we have a warm-up and a gentle stretch before learning a routine.

“Each block we cover a different style for the routine so sometimes we’re doing swing dance sometimes it’s eighties sometimes it’s something from a musical, it could be a really current song.

“It’s such a variety so it’s good fun.”

Eilidh also teaches at Gray School of Dance in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Friendly and sociable

Having fun is what Eilidh says is the key to her classes.

“One big factor about why the classes are so popular is the fact that we have so much fun doing it,” says Eilidh.

“I think there’s a real balance to find between not taking it too seriously and also learning and finding joy in accomplishing new skills.

“I think we’ve got that balance right and it’s making these classes so fun and friendly.”

With classes for absolutely everyone, Eilidh hopes it’ll inspire more men to get involved.

“I don’t have many males which is surprising considering probably the most famous tap dancers in the world were men like Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly,” says Eilidh

“Dance is for everyone so it would be great to see some men in the class.”

Eilidh has danced since the age of five. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Seeing the joy that dance brings people is why Eilidh loves teaching so much.

“I really love teaching and I really enjoy all my adult classes,” says Eilidh.

“Everyone is really friendly and a lot of my classes have What’s App groups so they go on nights out together.

“One of the girls even got married and invited some of the class to her wedding.

“It can be a really social thing if you want it to be.

“There’s lots of good times had in the classes.”

Wellbeing diary with Eilidh Ross

Eilidh shares her health and wellbeing tips. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

What are the main benefits of dance?

Taking a dance class not only improves your physical fitness, e.g. muscle tone, balance and coordination, but also memory too, both short and long term. Not forgetting it’s a great way to meet new people.

How else do you incorporate health and wellbeing into your daily life?

It’s hard to fit in other things around work, but I’m lucky that my job is so active. I try to do yoga when I can, as I find it’s a great way to stretch out after teaching all night.

How do you like to switch off and de-stress?

I really like watching a good series – anything crime related.

Is a healthy diet important to you?

I’m more of a ‘balanced diet’ kind of girl – I love lots of healthy foods, but I like a McDonald’s burger too.

Can you recommend any wellbeing books/podcasts?

I really like listening to Fearne Cotton’s podcast Happy Place. Or just anything that makes you laugh – laughter is good for the soul.

To find out more about Eilidh’s dance classes, check out her Facebook page, Eilidh’s Adult Dance Classes Aberdeen or email Eilidh.Heather@gmail.com.

 

 

More from Lifestyle

Experts said women should make informed decisions about their own reproductive health and wellbeing (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Survey launched to shape future of women’s reproductive healthcare in England
A study suggests a link between taking the pill, common painkillers and blood clots (PA)
Taking painkillers while on the pill may lead to risk of blood clots –…
The emulsifiers assessed in the study are found in packaged foods such as cakes, ice cream, bread, margarine and ready meals
High intake of e-numbers linked to risk of heart problems – study
The grand open-plan area at number 11 St Swithin Street in Aberdeen.
Granite period property with modern twist in Aberdeen's west end for over £750,000
Edinburgh Castle structure made from Walker's Shortbread.
Mini Edinburgh Castle made entirely from Walker’s Shortbread on display at Aberdeen Airport
Lorna and Alfie had sepsis at the same time (Collect/PA Real Life)
Grandmother and grandson who contracted sepsis at the same time are ‘lucky to be…
Big Manny's Team in front of a balloon banner
Big Mannys' Pizza named as Scottish finalist for restaurant of the year awards
Gareth Williams
Aberdeen-bound show Songs From The Last Page set to celebrate Scottish literature
Researchers said that while genetics play a part, factors such as obesity, alcohol consumption and smoking could also be leading to an increase in cancer cases in younger people (PA)
Cancer cases in younger people rising globally, researchers say
Researchers urged policymakers to be more aware of ‘unintended consequences’ when setting targets
Hospitals ‘treating patients based on targets rather than needs’, study claims

Conversation