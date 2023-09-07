Islavale pays £10,500 for Incheoch bull

Trade reached £10,500 and £3,100 at the McGowan family’s Working Genes on-farm sale of pedigree bulls and tups at Incheoch in Perthshire.

Despite a good day for harvesting, trade was bolstered by a good number of online bidders, with bids coming in from all across the UK and while farmers worked in their fields.

The sale of bulls included 14 Simmentals, four Luings and two Aberdeen-Angus and saw a Simmental lead the way at £10,500 when purchased by the Stronach family from Islavale, Keith.

This was Incheoch Niko, a March 2022-born Homozygous polled son of Kyleston Iceman, out of the Auroch Deuter-sired, Incheoch Calypso.

Three other Simmentals sold at £5,600, firstly to Willy Millar, Huntingfaulds, Tealing, Forfar; Ewan Macdonald, Conon Brae Farms, Dingwall; and Heather Christian, Isle of Mann.

In total, 13 bulls levelled at £5,069 (+£196 for two more sold on the year).

Amongst the tups, Texel shearlings attracted the most interest, with a total clearance of the 52 rams cashing in at £1,216 (+£116 for three more sold).

Topping the trade at £3,100 was Incheoch Fisticuffs, a top 1% index son of Fearn Captain, which was used within the flock as lamb last year.

He sold to Ann McLaren, The Craig, Dalmally.

At £2700, was Incheoch Fat Sam, by Cambwell Evolution, selling to John Scott of Fearn Farm, Tain.

He boasts a top 1% fat depth EBV.

Maternal-bred Lleyn rams sold to average £879 for 43 (+£93 for 4 more sold), ranging from £300 to £2,900 twice.

First at this money was Incheoch Laird, by a son of the home-bred Knave ram, which was purchased by Barry Latimer, Northern Ireland.

The second was a son of Incheoch Kestral, which sold to Matt Haydon, buying for JCB Farms. Stoke On Trent.

A number of other high index and commercially reared rams met a buoyant level trade throughout the sale.

The sale was conducted via Yourbid auction, with assistance from Pentland Auctions.

Graham Burke of Pentland Auctions said: “Although it is a more relaxed format for bidders, the final moments create quite an atmosphere as the bidding process balances out.”