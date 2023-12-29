‘I was hooked’: Aberdeen Uni professor’s love of the Picts was sparked by flint find

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle
Lifestyle

‘I was hooked’: Aberdeen Uni professor’s love of the Picts was sparked by flint find

Professor of Archaeology Gordon Noble has co-written an acclaimed book about the Picts and will be on TV with Prof Alice Roberts in the New Year. Neil Drysdale reports.
Neil Drysdale
Gordon Noble
Aberdeen University professor Gordon Noble has written an acclaimed book about the Picts. Pic: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Gordon Noble vividly recalls the experience which made him realise that his interest in history and archaeology had moved into a different realm.

He was in his third year as a student in Aberdeen and watching an archaeology team from Reading University who were digging at Tomnaverie stone circle by Tarland when one of his lecturers, Professor Jane Geddes, invited him to take part in the proceedings.

“At first, I regretted my choice,” he recalled. “It was cold, it was wet, freezing in fact, with snow in the trenches some days. But then, on the last day of the dig, I found a beautiful flint blade that was about 4,000 years old and that was it – I was hooked.

“It was the fact that, unlike most history, you could dig to find your own data and clues to the past, and discover new things.”

He has never looked back. And, since 2019, he has been Professor of Archaeology at Aberdeen University and unearthing all manner of fascinating information about one of the least understood people from antiquity – the Picts.

Gordon Noble standing with a carving in a stone
Prof Gordon Noble has become a leading authority on Pictish history: Pic: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Discovering insights into the past

This has already led to him writing – with colleague Nicholas Evans – Picts: Scourge of Rome, Rulers of the North, which has been shortlisted for the EAA Book Prize and the Current Archaeology Book of the Year award and acclaimed by critics and the public.

These ancestors of ours emerged around 300AD to defy the might of the Roman empire, only to disappear at the end of the first millennium, yet they left major legacies, laid the foundations for the medieval Scottish kingdom and their captivating carved stones are some of the most eye-catching if enigmatic monuments in Europe.

It’s a subject into which Gordon has poured years of his life, much of it spent on sites across the north-east of Scotland, and gradually, he and his confreres have uncovered a plethora of new insights into the culture of a highly sophisticated society.

And he told me why he thought it mattered so much to cast a bright light on what, until recently, has remained such an obscure part of our history.

Archaeologists discover Pictish fort near Stonehaven landmark

He said: “I joined Aberdeen in 2008 to help set up a new department of archaeology which has gone from strengths to strength since.

“Early on at Aberdeen, it was obvious that we should begin to explore the archaeology of our own backyard – even though, as a department, we work all over the northern world from Canada and Alaska to Scandinavia and Mongolia.

They drunk Mediterranean wine

“Our first big local project was on a Pictish site at Rhynie. They were first mentioned in Roman sources and went on to become the first documented kingdoms in north east Scotland, yet we know little about their archaeology or early history.

“At Rhynie, we uncovered an early royal centre of the Picts where they were drinking Mediterranean wine from glass vessels made in western France at a high status settlement where a number of Pictish stones stood.

“More recently, in the same landscape, we found a huge contemporary settlement at Tap o’ Noth hill fort. Our largest project at the moment is a Historic Environment Scotland-funded project at Burghead [in Moray].”

Aberdeen university's Gordon Noble
Prof Gordon Noble will be on TV on January 2. Pic: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Nothing fazes Gordon in his pursuit of fresh discoveries and there’s a natural energy and effervescence about this fellow which demonstrates why he relishes delving into the ground in search of new answers.

As somebody who grew up in Fraserburgh, he remembers how his teachers were happy to educate him about all manner of other races and countries, but not the very men and women who once thrived in Aberdenshire and Moray and all the way up to Orkney.

He said: “I think the Picts are incredibly important and yet many people in Scotland know very little about them.

We should be doing better

“Indeed, we were not taught anything on Pictish society in school and I only learnt about this rich heritage at university. It may be partly because, traditionally, we have known so little about them – there are only fragmentary sources for the Picts and the archaeology has been traditionally thin on the ground.

“Still, we should be doing better – my sons and daughter have been taught about the Egyptians, the Romans and the Vikings, but nothing on the Picts.

“We should be internationally aware, but it’s important to know about the history and archaeology on your doorstep too. And what an archaeology – the Picts have some of the most iconic, beguiling and fascinating carved stones known from early medieval Europe and the archaeology of their settlements and burials is slowly coming to the fore.”

REVEALED: Scotland’s largest Pictish settlement was in Aberdeenshire

Plenty of ways to get involved

His own passion was piqued by a prescient professor and Gordon believes there is no reason why people of all ages and backgrounds can’t follow in his footsteps if they share his zeal for peeling away at layers and, almost in the manner of a detective, gradually piecing together the different parts of a puzzle.

He told me: “Get involved is my advice! There are an increasing numbers of jobs in the heritage sector, so it’s not just something to do for fun or interest either.

“There are lots of local groups who have hands-on opportunities – from the Young Archaeology Clubs to Mesolithic Deeside who do lots of fieldworking in the Dee area and now a group who do similar on Donside.

‘We’ve found the monastery!’: Archaeologist on moment discovery of ‘missing’ Deer Monastery was confirmed

“We often have open days on our digs and our social media pages, Northern Picts, on Facebook and X [formerly Twitter], allows you to see what we have been finding on our excavations and offers information on open days.

“At Aberdeen, we offer undergraduate degrees, one-year Masters courses, PhDs and a part-time certificate that anyone can study anywhere in the world from your own computer. Get in touch if we can provide any more info on these courses.”

New TV series

Archaeology is enjoying a surge in popularity, whether in films such as The Dig, the initially unlikely success of TV series Detectorists, or in the ability of experts such as Professor Alice Roberts to communicate without talking down to audiences.

And Gordon, who is also blessed with that skill, will be joining her on our television screens next week to talk about the latest stages in his ongoing Pictish crusade.

He said: “Digging for Britain is one of the best programmes on TV for finding out about archaeology in the UK. They have an episode on projects in Scotland where our work at Mither Tap, Bennachie will feature [on BBC2 at 8pm on January 2].

Aberdeen university's Gordon Noble
Gordon Noble is passionate about bringing the past to life. Pic: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Mither Tap appears to have been a high status hill fort of the later Pictish period, around the 7th-9th centuries AD. It is quite a logistically challenging site to dig because it is so high up and all the equipment needs to be carried up and down.

“Within the hill fort, we have found lots of evidence of Pictish settlement including houses, evidence for metalworking, animal bone middens and a spectacular well which we uncovered in 2019.

“I got to meet Professor Roberts in the studio and show off the finds we made there in our dig this summer.”

Prior to his endeavours, there was a danger Pictish lore might become forever shrouded in secrecy and ignorance. But Gordon has turned this into a very noble calling.

Five questions for Gordon Noble

What book are you reading? Calypso by David Sedaris. He is hilarious and his essays make me laugh so much that I get in trouble from my wife.

Who’s your hero/heroine? Close to home, my wife – she keeps our family going while I’m negligently stuck up hills lost in the past. Otherwise, Alex Ferguson and Hans Gillhaus when I was a kid, and more recently our dearly-missed colleague Caroline Wickham-Jones has been a great inspiration.

Do you speak any foreign languages? Does Doric count? And even then I’m pretty bad at that these days being in an international workplace and teaching students from all over the world.

What’s your favourite music/band? Lo-fi Scottish Indie folk in the main. I saw Young Fathers in concert recently – they were ace!

What’s your most treasured possession? I have been known to have an unhealthy obsession with vintage action figures from the 1970s and 1980s….but we also have a lot of art on the walls. Life is better with art in it, as my friend Kim Canale says.

 

More from Lifestyle

First Minister Humza Yousaf urged others to donate blood (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Yousaf donates blood and urges other Scots to ‘help save a life’
A total of 328 incidents of abuse against Scottish Ambulance Service staff occurred between October 2022 and the same month of this year (Alamy/PA)
Ambulance staff suffered almost 330 incidents of abuse in last year, data shows
The Traitors returns in January. Image: BBC/PA Wire.
11 films and TV shows shot in the north and north-east to watch in…
Principal project manager Jason Kelman with the steel frame for the feature rose window. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Castle upgrade on schedule and on budget with just 18 months until opening
Inside Inverness' former Filling Station. Image: Supplied by Savills
8 hospitality closures of 2023 in the Highlands – including The Filling Station in…
The number of people in hospital with flu is the highest figure so far this winter (Jeff Moore/PA)
Flu patient numbers double in fortnight as NHS faces ‘storm’ of pressures
Ministers should urgently roll out an RSV vaccine for infants, leading children’s doctors have said (PA)
Ministers urged to act to stop babies being admitted to hospital unnecessarily
The unannounced visit to Scholars Mews Care Home by the CQC took place in October after it received concerns ‘about safeguarding, staffing numbers and risk management specifically related to falls’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Watchdog puts care home into special measures following safety concerns
Estabulo lights up in purple and pink. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
23 north-east bars, cafes and restaurants that opened in 2023
David Murphy's beautiful home in Aberdeen's west end.
David shows us inside his beautifully renovated Aberdeen home