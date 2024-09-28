Street style: 6 stylish looks at Aberdeen University’s Welcome Week

When it comes to fashion, students certainly know their stuff.

From amazing charity shop finds and high street bargains to designer brands and athleisure wear, there was plenty of style on display at the Aberdeen University Students Association’s second-hand market.

Here they talk us through their outfits.

Maggie McCulloch, 20, from Aberdeen

What are you studying?

Primary education.

What are you wearing?

My beret is from Amazon, my jacket, bag and top are from charity shops, my trousers are from Monki, my belt is from H&M and my trainers are from Sketchers.

How would you describe your style?

I only wear three colours: black, white and red. I find that limiting myself to that colour palette means that I can try lots of different styles. I also have a huge tie collection.

Where do you like to shop?

I love vintage clothes and I enjoy looking round charity shops as you can find more unique pieces.

Who is your style icon?

I love Monica from Friends. I love the style in the 90s and 2000s.

Daniel Heltberg, 19, from Virginia in the US and now lives in Aberdeen

What are you studying?

Environmental science.

What are you wearing?

My trainers are from Ecco, my trousers are from American Eagle, my shirt is from Harmont & Blaine, my t-shirt is an old one and my belt is from India.

How would you describe your style?

I try not to worry too much about clothes, I just like to wear something comfortable.

Where do you like to shop?

I recently visited a vintage fair at Dunbar Town House which was great. I try to get second-hand clothes as there’s less of an impact on the environment. One brand I really like is United By Blue as they have sustainable clothes.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

Emily Murray, 19, from Aberdeen

What are you studying?

Psychology.

What are you wearing?

My top is from H&M, my trousers are from TK Maxx, my trainers are Adidas, my long necklace is from Vivienne Westwood and the shorter necklace is one I picked up in Majorca.

How would you describe your style?

I like a mixture of things, for example, I quite like feminine things and I love baggy jeans and long denim skirts. I also like vintage stuff and charity shops.

Where do you like to shop?

I like Urban Outfitters as they have vintage style clothes but it’s nicely laid out in the shop. I also buy clothes from ASOS. I also love the Stella’s Voice charity shop in King Street.

Who is your style icon?

Hailey Bieber as she has a clean aesthetic. I also love her Rhode skincare products.

Jun Wu, 34, from China and now lives in Aberdeen

What are you studying?

Oil and gas enterprise management.

What are you wearing?

My cap is from Firetrap, my jacket is from Adidas, my t-shirt is from Patagonia, my jeans are from Tommy Hilfiger and my trainers are from Under Armour.

How would you describe your style?

I like comfortable leisure wear. I’m not a fan of colours, patterns or letters. I like more of a clean/minimalist look.

Where do you like to shop?

I prefer to shop in small boutiques. One brand I love is Loewe as I like their puzzle bags.

Who is your style icon?

I’m not sure, I tend to look at what people are wearing on Instagram.

Rebekka Weber, 22, from Munich and now lives in Aberdeen

What are you studying?

English and History secondary education.

What are you wearing?

My trench coat is from Only, my top is from Bershka, my trousers are from Zara, my trainers are from Adidas and my bag is from Uniqlo.

How would you describe your style?

It’s a mix of things. In winter I love to wear suit trousers and trench coats are great as they go with so many outfits. I love basics that I can mix and match with different outfits. It’s important to have a capsule wardrobe.

Where do you like to shop?

Mango is great as they do really good basics. I also love thrift shops.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really have one. I tend to look at TikTok for style tips.

Aina Ortiz, 21, from Alicante in Spain and now lives in Aberdeen

What are you studying?

Biology.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from a place called El Cisne in Benidorm, my t-shirt is from a goth shop in Alicante, my trousers are actually my dad’s from when he served in the military in Spain in the 1980s and my shoes are Doc Martens.

How would you describe your style?

Alternative. I’ve never really fitted in but bands like Nirvana and the Foo Fighters resonate with me.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops and vintage stores.

Who is your style icon?

David Bowie and Shelley Duvall.