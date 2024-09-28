Street style: 6 stylish looks at Aberdeen University’s Welcome Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Street style: 6 stylish looks at Aberdeen University’s Welcome Week

Fashionable students talk us through their outfits at the Aberdeen University Students Association's second-hand market at the Butchart Recreation Centre.

By Rosemary Lowne
Stylish students talked us through their outfits.
Stylish students talked us through their outfits. Image: Rosemary Lowne

When it comes to fashion, students certainly know their stuff.

From amazing charity shop finds and high street bargains to designer brands and athleisure wear, there was plenty of style on display at the Aberdeen University Students Association’s second-hand market.

Here they talk us through their outfits.

Maggie McCulloch, 20, from Aberdeen

Maggie McCulloch, only wears white, black and red clothes. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What are you studying?

Primary education.

What are you wearing?

My beret is from Amazon, my jacket, bag and top are from charity shops, my trousers are from Monki, my belt is from H&M and my trainers are from Sketchers.

How would you describe your style?

I only wear three colours: black, white and red. I find that limiting myself to that colour palette means that I can try lots of different styles. I also have a huge tie collection.

Where do you like to shop?

I love vintage clothes and I enjoy looking round charity shops as you can find more unique pieces.

Who is your style icon?

I love Monica from Friends. I love the style in the 90s and 2000s.

Daniel Heltberg, 19, from Virginia in the US and now lives in Aberdeen

Daniel Heltberg loves clothing brands that are good for the environment. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What are you studying?

Environmental science.

What are you wearing?

My trainers are from Ecco, my trousers are from American Eagle, my shirt is from Harmont & Blaine, my t-shirt is an old one and my belt is from India.

How would you describe your style?

I try not to worry too much about clothes, I just like to wear something comfortable.

Where do you like to shop?

I recently visited a vintage fair at Dunbar Town House which was great. I try to get second-hand clothes as there’s less of an impact on the environment. One brand I really like is United By Blue as they have sustainable clothes.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

Emily Murray, 19, from Aberdeen

Emily Murray loves to mix up her style with vintage and high street pieces. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What are you studying?

Psychology.

What are you wearing?

My top is from H&M, my trousers are from TK Maxx, my trainers are Adidas, my long necklace is from Vivienne Westwood and the shorter necklace is one I picked up in Majorca.

How would you describe your style?

I like a mixture of things, for example, I quite like feminine things and I love baggy jeans and long denim skirts. I also like vintage stuff and charity shops.

Where do you like to shop?

I like Urban Outfitters as they have vintage style clothes but it’s nicely laid out in the shop. I also buy clothes from ASOS. I also love the Stella’s Voice charity shop in King Street.

Who is your style icon?

Hailey Bieber as she has a clean aesthetic. I also love her Rhode skincare products.

Jun Wu, 34, from China and now lives in Aberdeen

Jun Wu loves comfortable leisure wear. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What are you studying?

Oil and gas enterprise management.

What are you wearing?

My cap is from Firetrap, my jacket is from Adidas, my t-shirt is from Patagonia, my jeans are from Tommy Hilfiger and my trainers are from Under Armour.

How would you describe your style?

I like comfortable leisure wear. I’m not a fan of colours, patterns or letters. I like more of a clean/minimalist look.

Where do you like to shop?

I prefer to shop in small boutiques. One brand I love is Loewe as I like their puzzle bags.

Who is your style icon?

I’m not sure, I tend to look at what people are wearing on Instagram.

Rebekka Weber, 22, from Munich and now lives in Aberdeen

Rebekka Weber likes to have a capsule wardrobe. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What are you studying?

English and History secondary education.

What are you wearing?

My trench coat is from Only, my top is from Bershka, my trousers are from Zara, my trainers are from Adidas and my bag is from Uniqlo.

How would you describe your style?

It’s a mix of things. In winter I love to wear suit trousers and trench coats are great as they go with so many outfits. I love basics that I can mix and match with different outfits. It’s important to have a capsule wardrobe.

Where do you like to shop?

Mango is great as they do really good basics. I also love thrift shops.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really have one. I tend to look at TikTok for style tips.

Aina Ortiz, 21, from Alicante in Spain and now lives in Aberdeen

Aina Ortiz says her style icon is the late American actress and producer Shelley Duvall. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What are you studying?

Biology.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from a place called El Cisne in Benidorm, my t-shirt is from a goth shop in Alicante, my trousers are actually my dad’s from when he served in the military in Spain in the 1980s and my shoes are Doc Martens.

How would you describe your style?

Alternative. I’ve never really fitted in but bands like Nirvana and the Foo Fighters resonate with me.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops and vintage stores.

Who is your style icon?

David Bowie and Shelley Duvall.

Conversation