4 must-visit places for October holidays 2024 in Scotland

Planning for October holidays 2024 in Scotland? We’ve got some ideas for you!

The upcoming holidays are a great time for city breaks and going sightseeing.

But that doesn’t mean you need to go very far to have some quality, fun-filled and even educational time with your loved ones.

Here are four amazing places that are right here in the country and waiting for you to discover and enjoy!

4 places to visit during October holidays 2024 in Scotland

1. The Loch Ness Centre

During October school holidays, discover the real home of the Loch Ness story at The Loch Ness Centre in Drumnadrochit, where the legend began.

It was at the old Drumnadrochit Hotel that Mrs Aldie MacKay first reported seeing a mysterious ‘whale-like fish’ or ‘water beast’ in the waters of Loch Ness, sparking a worldwide fascination that endures to this day.

Step back in time and explore 500 million years of history, uncovering ancient Scottish myths, legends, and scientific research surrounding the loch.

Join the unique tour and become part of the mystery, as you delve deeper into the rich heritage of Loch Ness.

The Loch Ness Centre is located in Drumnadrochit.

Book online in advance and save £10 on your family ticket. It’s the perfect experience for curious minds of all ages.

Visit The Loch Ness Centre website to book and get ready to uncover the secrets of the world’s most famous loch.

2. Brodie Castle

Discover Brodie Castle and Estate this October and immerse yourself in history, nature, and family-friendly activities.

Join the Twilight Tour on October 4 when naturalist Will Hall will guide you through a night of folklore and stargazing, learning how our ancestors used the stars for navigation. You’ll also explore the castle grounds, hopefully spotting owls, foxes, and badgers in their natural habitats.

From October 9 to 16, experience the Big Brodie Dig, a unique archaeological event.

In order to try and understand more about what Brodie Castle estate looked like 500 years ago, the National Trust for Scotland will be carrying out Archaeological Excavations to uncover this earlier medieval castle’s landscape. Stop by and learn how experts uncover the hidden past of the castle, dating back to the 1560’s.

Don’t miss Brodie’s Living History Day on October 13, featuring live demonstrations in four authentic tents. There will be activities for the whole family to get involved in, including medieval bookbinding, ale making and learning about weapons through the ages.

Keep an eye on Brodie Castle & Estate’s Facebook and Eventbrite pages for details on booking!

3. Shetland Islands

Shetland’s 1,700 miles of rugged coastline, world-renowned fire festivals and amazing wildlife on land and at sea mean winter can be a wonderful time to visit the spectacular islands.

With luck and clear skies, a winter visit can even allow you to witness the mesmerising Northern Lights or “Mirrie Dancers” as Shetlanders call them. These magical displays of green and sometimes pink, orange and purple set the skies alight and are a sight to behold.

With a bit of planning, Shetland is easy to travel to, with daily flights from Scottish city airports or an overnight ferry from Aberdeen.

Situated at Scotland’s northernmost tip, where the Atlantic Ocean meets the North Sea, Shetland’s native otter population is the densest of anywhere in northern Europe. Or if you’re looking for apex predators – orcas can be seen throughout the year around the rugged coastline.

Perhaps you’ll enjoy the simple pleasure of stepping out into the dramatic landscapes and experiencing the thrill of powerful waves crashing ashore.

With the chance to experience an internationally recognised UNESCO Geopark, fearsome and fiery Vikings’ roars and the warmest of welcomes, why not tick Shetland off your bucket list this winter?

Find out more about planning your journey to Shetland.

4. Inverness Crazy Golf

Inverness’s only crazy golf course is now open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm (weather permitting) until the end of October.

There are 16 fun and challenging holes to test your golfing skills, offering a fun family day out.

There’s also a large sandpit to amuse the kids, football pool, table tennis, pool table, picnic area and a coffee/ice cream kiosk on site for a treat for the winner!

No need to book. Just turn up and have fun!

Situated a few minutes walk from Whin Park right next to the ice rink and the River Ness.

Inverness Crazy Golf is on Bught Road, Inverness IV3 5SS.

Visit its Facebook page or call 07752 984 156.