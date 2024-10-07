4 must-visit places for October holidays 2024 in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

4 must-visit places for October holidays 2024 in Scotland

So many things to see and do!

Presented by various local destinations
Little daughter and her mother with autumn yellow leaves have fun together in a city park in autumn
Take advantage of the upcoming holidays to explore some local destinations with the people you love.

Planning for October holidays 2024 in Scotland? We’ve got some ideas for you!

The upcoming holidays are a great time for city breaks and going sightseeing.

But that doesn’t mean you need to go very far to have some quality, fun-filled and even educational time with your loved ones.

Here are four amazing places that are right here in the country and waiting for you to discover and enjoy!

4 places to visit during October holidays 2024 in Scotland

1. The Loch Ness Centre

man with two girls watch an exhibit at Loch Ness Centre
Delve deeper into the rich heritage of Loch Ness.

During October school holidays, discover the real home of the Loch Ness story at The Loch Ness Centre in Drumnadrochit, where the legend began.

It was at the old Drumnadrochit Hotel that Mrs Aldie MacKay first reported seeing a mysterious ‘whale-like fish’ or ‘water beast’ in the waters of Loch Ness, sparking a worldwide fascination that endures to this day.

Step back in time and explore 500 million years of history, uncovering ancient Scottish myths, legends, and scientific research surrounding the loch.

Join the unique tour and become part of the mystery, as you delve deeper into the rich heritage of Loch Ness.

The Loch Ness Centre is located in Drumnadrochit.

Book online in advance and save £10 on your family ticket. It’s the perfect experience for curious minds of all ages.

Visit The Loch Ness Centre website to book and get ready to uncover the secrets of the world’s most famous loch.

2. Brodie Castle

Boy kneels down and prepares to dig in a patch of land in front of Brodie Castle
Experience a unique archaeological event at Brodie Castle.

Discover Brodie Castle and Estate this October and immerse yourself in history, nature, and family-friendly activities.

Join the Twilight Tour on October 4 when naturalist Will Hall will guide you through a night of folklore and stargazing, learning how our ancestors used the stars for navigation. You’ll also explore the castle grounds, hopefully spotting owls, foxes, and badgers in their natural habitats.

From October 9 to 16, experience the Big Brodie Dig, a unique archaeological event.

In order to try and understand more about what Brodie Castle estate looked like 500 years ago, the National Trust for Scotland will be carrying out Archaeological Excavations to uncover this earlier medieval castle’s landscape. Stop by and learn how experts uncover the hidden past of the castle, dating back to the 1560’s.

Don’t miss Brodie’s Living History Day on October 13, featuring live demonstrations in four authentic tents. There will be activities for the whole family to get involved in, including medieval bookbinding, ale making and learning about weapons through the ages.

Keep an eye on Brodie Castle & Estate’s Facebook and Eventbrite pages for details on booking!

3. Shetland Islands

Young handsome man looking out to the sea, St Ninian's, Shetland Islands, Scotland
Step out into the dramatic landscapes of the Shetland Islands.

Shetland’s 1,700 miles of rugged coastline, world-renowned fire festivals and amazing wildlife on land and at sea mean winter can be a wonderful time to visit the spectacular islands.

With luck and clear skies, a winter visit can even allow you to witness the mesmerising Northern Lights or “Mirrie Dancers” as Shetlanders call them. These magical displays of green and sometimes pink, orange and purple set the skies alight and are a sight to behold.

With a bit of planning, Shetland is easy to travel to, with daily flights from Scottish city airports or an overnight ferry from Aberdeen.

Situated at Scotland’s northernmost tip, where the Atlantic Ocean meets the North Sea, Shetland’s native otter population is the densest of anywhere in northern Europe. Or if you’re looking for apex predators – orcas can be seen throughout the year around the rugged coastline.

Perhaps you’ll enjoy the simple pleasure of stepping out into the dramatic landscapes and experiencing the thrill of powerful waves crashing ashore.

With the chance to experience an internationally recognised UNESCO Geopark, fearsome and fiery Vikings’ roars and the warmest of welcomes, why not tick Shetland off your bucket list this winter?

Find out more about planning your journey to Shetland.

4. Inverness Crazy Golf

mini golf course at Inverness Crazy Golf
Have a fun family day out at Inverness Crazy Golf.

Inverness’s only crazy golf course is now open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm (weather permitting) until the end of October.

There are 16 fun and challenging holes to test your golfing skills, offering a fun family day out.

There’s also a large sandpit to amuse the kids, football pool, table tennis, pool table, picnic area and a coffee/ice cream kiosk on site for a treat for the winner!

No need to book. Just turn up and have fun!

Situated a few minutes walk from Whin Park right next to the ice rink and the River Ness.

Inverness Crazy Golf is on Bught Road, Inverness IV3 5SS.

Visit its Facebook page or call 07752 984 156.

More from Lifestyle

Couple holding a red balloon.
Date days in the Granite City
Proud parents Lucy and Tommy with their new baby girl.
Against all the odds, ‘MND Warrior’ Lucy Lintott Smith completes her family with third…
Take advantage of the upcoming holidays to explore some local destinations with the people you love.
Restaurant review: The Haughton Arms in Alford is a must-visit for tasty (and fantastic…
Take advantage of the upcoming holidays to explore some local destinations with the people you love.
Sandford Lodge: What does the future hold for historic fire-hit Peterhead mansion?
Caroline Young (right) has written the first biography on Frances Farquharson (left) who was a well-known and memorable figure in Braemar.
Inside the colourful life of Frances Farquharson who helped transform tartan and Braemar
Take advantage of the upcoming holidays to explore some local destinations with the people you love.
Should pubs ditch pints? Elgin and Aberdeenshire barmen have their say
4
Elaine Gordon, pictured, has created her dream home in Chapelton.
Prepare to be wowed by Elaine Gordon's Instagrammable Chapelton home
Ember and Caitlin
Pet Tales: Why Ember the sassy corn snake's Aberdeen owner says she's nothing to…
TV star Banjo Beale opens up about his love of Mull.
'Mull is an amazing community': TV star Banjo Beale on why he fell in…
Take advantage of the upcoming holidays to explore some local destinations with the people you love.
Andy Morton: Why I love solo dining and you should too

Conversation