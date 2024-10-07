Boss Jimmy Thelin on how Duk has embraced Aberdeen ‘team spirit’ on return after going AWOL

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists attacker Duk has fully embraced the “team spirit” at the club after going AWOL.

Duk was given game-time in the 3-2 win against Hearts for the first time since returning to the club after going AWOL for three months during the summer.

The attacker came off the bench to play a key role in the win against Hearts to extend Aberdeen’s perfect start to the season to 13 victories from 13 games.

Duk set up Ante Palaversa to score a dramatic late winner in the 88th minute.

A foul on Duk also led to to Hearts’ Jorge Grant being sent off in the 75th minute for a second yellow card.

Duk’s absence during the summer prompted Aberdeen to launch internal disciplinary proceedings against the Cape Verde international.

In June Duk said he wanted to leave Aberdeen and urged the club to cash in on him by selling him in the summer transfer window.

No move materialised and he returned to Pittodrie last month after the transfer window closed.

Aberdeen’s Player of the Year in 2022-23 Duk issued an apology on his return and Thelin offered him the chance to resurrect his Pittodrie career.

Thelin says Duk’s impressive return to action was a continuation of the levels he has been displaying at Cormack Park.

He said: “Duk is showing he has that team spirit and he is training so well.

“Against Hearts he showed everybody else what we have seen on the training pitch.

“We’re so happy for him.”

‘Duk added strong qualities’

During his time AWOL the Dons stood firm and made it clear to Duk that he must return to the club.

Duk returned from his period AWOL fully fit but Thelin then spent weeks instilling his tactics into Duk before selecting him for a match-squad.

He made a return to a match-squad in the 2-1 win at Dundee for the first time since the final game of last season, but was an unused substitute.

Although introduced in the 61st minute against Hearts Duk had more touches inside the opponent’s box, seven, more than any other player in the game.

The Dons attacker also delivered the most successful dribbles in the game, with three.

Duk was signed on a three-year deal in the summer of 2022 from Portuguese giants Benfica.

The attacker is in the final year of his contract and is free to sign a pre-contract with another club on January 1.

Duk’s former club Benfica are reportedly due 50% of any transfer fee.

Thelin said: “Duk added some really strong qualities against Hearts in one-against-one sheltering.

“Also with his running in behind he caused great problems.

“Like the yellow card, red card and also Ante’s goal.

“He showed real speed inside the box for that.”

Palaversa’s ‘hunger’ to get into box

Duk’s explosive run down the left flank and cut-back set up summer signing Palaversa for his first Aberdeen goal.

Midfielder Paleversa fired home from 12 yards to maintain Aberdeen’s sensational winning start to the season.

The Dons are the only team in the top-50 European leagues ranked by Uefa to have a 100% record in all competitions this season.

Palaversa, 24, signed from French club Troyes in the summer on a a one-year deal.

Aberdeen have the option to extend Palaversa’s contract by a further two years if he impresses.

English giants Manchester City signed former Croatian under-21 international Palaversa for £6million in January 2019.

The midfielder had loan spells at Oostende in Belgium and Getafe in Spain before signing permanently for Troyes.

After a frustrating two seasons at Troyes he moved to Pittodrie in a bid to reignite his career.

Thelin said: “Ante showed hunger with how he arrived into the box.

“He was not just watching the game and took responsibility to arrive in a second wave inside the box.

“And it was a great finish.

“We have a good squad and everybody is connected and everybody tries to help the team and give everything they have.”