Boss Jimmy Thelin on how Duk has embraced Aberdeen ‘team spirit’ on return after going AWOL

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Boss Jimmy Thelin on how Duk has embraced Aberdeen ‘team spirit’ on return after going AWOL

Aberdeen attacker Duk came off the bench to set up the winner against Hearts in his first game action since going AWOL during the summer.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen attacker Luis Lopes (R) and Graeme Shinnie celebrate at full time after the 3-2 win against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen attacker Luis Lopes (R) and Graeme Shinnie celebrate at full time after the 3-2 win against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists attacker Duk has fully embraced the “team spirit” at the club after going AWOL.

Duk was given game-time in the 3-2 win against Hearts for the first time since returning to the club after going AWOL for three months during the summer.

The attacker came off the bench to play a key role in the win against Hearts to extend Aberdeen’s perfect start to the season to 13 victories from 13 games.

Duk set up Ante Palaversa to score a dramatic late winner in the 88th minute.

A foul on Duk also led to to Hearts’ Jorge Grant being sent off in the 75th minute for a second yellow card.

Duk’s absence during the summer prompted Aberdeen to launch internal disciplinary proceedings against the Cape Verde international.

In June Duk said he wanted to leave Aberdeen and urged the club to cash in on him by selling him in the summer transfer window.

No move materialised and he returned to Pittodrie last month after the transfer window closed.

Aberdeen’s Player of the Year in 2022-23 Duk issued an apology on his return and Thelin offered him the chance to resurrect his Pittodrie career.

Thelin says Duk’s impressive return to action was a continuation of the levels he has been displaying at Cormack Park.

Aberdeen attacker Duk in action during the 3-2 win against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen attacker Duk in action during the 3-2 win against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He said: “Duk is showing he has that team spirit and he is training so well.

“Against Hearts he showed everybody else what we have seen on the training pitch.

“We’re so happy for him.”

‘Duk added strong qualities’

During his time AWOL the Dons stood firm and made it clear to Duk that he must return to the club.

Duk returned from his period AWOL fully fit but Thelin then spent weeks instilling his tactics into Duk before selecting him for a match-squad.

He made a return to a match-squad in the 2-1 win at Dundee for the first time since the final game of last season, but was an unused substitute.

Although introduced in the 61st minute against Hearts Duk had more touches inside the opponent’s box, seven, more than any other player in the game.

The Dons attacker also delivered the most successful dribbles in the game, with three.

Duk was signed on a three-year deal in the summer of 2022 from Portuguese giants Benfica.

The attacker is in the final year of his contract and is free to sign a pre-contract with another club on January 1.

Duk’s former club Benfica are reportedly due 50% of any transfer fee.

Aberdeen's Luis Lopes - Duk coming off the bench for his first appearance after going AWOL. Image; Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes – Duk coming off the bench for his first appearance after going AWOL. Image; Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Thelin said: “Duk added some really strong qualities against Hearts in one-against-one sheltering.

“Also with his running in behind he caused great problems.

“Like the yellow card, red card and also Ante’s goal.

“He showed real speed inside the box for that.”

Palaversa’s ‘hunger’ to get into box

Duk’s explosive run down the left flank and cut-back set up summer signing Palaversa for his first Aberdeen goal.

Midfielder Paleversa fired home from 12 yards to maintain Aberdeen’s sensational winning start to the season.

The Dons are the only team in the top-50 European leagues ranked by Uefa to have a 100% record in all competitions this season.

Palaversa, 24, signed from French club Troyes in the summer on a a one-year deal.

Aberdeen have the option to extend Palaversa’s contract by a further two years if he impresses.

English giants Manchester City signed former Croatian under-21 international Palaversa for £6million in January 2019.

The midfielder had loan spells at Oostende in Belgium and Getafe in Spain before signing permanently for Troyes.

After a frustrating two seasons at Troyes he moved to Pittodrie in a bid to reignite his career.

Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa celebrates scoring to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Ante Palaversa celebrates scoring to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “Ante showed hunger with how he arrived into the box.

“He was not just watching the game and took responsibility to arrive in a second wave inside the box.

“And it was a great finish.

“We have a good squad and everybody is connected and everybody tries to help the team and give everything they have.”

More from Aberdeen FC

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 06: Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates at full time during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 06, 2024, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Ref watch: Why VAR did not intervene in Aberdeen's equaliser against Hearts
The Aberdeen players celebrate during the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen fan view: Another wave of the wand in the Jimmy Thelin magic show
2
Fans are hoping for a first league title since 1985.
'We're going to win the league': Fans react after last-gasp Aberdeen winner over Hearts
Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa celebrates scoring to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Jimmy Thelin's reaction as Aberdeen's sensational winning streak hits record-breaking 13 games with thrilling…
Aberdeen fans during the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gallery: Aberdeen fans bring buzz to Pittodrie for Hearts thriller
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time after the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win against Spartans. Image: SNS
Boss Jimmy Thelin responds to Aberdeen being the only team in Europe's top-50 leagues…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen celebrate as Topi Keskinen scores to make it 1-0 during a Premier Sports Cup last sixteen match between Aberdeen and Queen's Park at Pittodrie Stadium, on August 17, 2024, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
No player's spot is safe in Aberdeen's starting XI, warns captain Graeme Shinnie
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and Pape Gueye during the win against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers Pape Gueye surgery update
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin can set a new Scottish football best start record this weekend.
Aberdeen v Hearts: Jimmy Thelin goes for win 13 against potentially travel-weary Jambos -…
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: My advice to Aberdeen attacker Pape Gueye during injury rehab

Conversation