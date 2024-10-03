Aberdeen couple with learning disabilities share their heartwarming love story which started in a chipper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen couple with learning disabilities share their heartwarming love story which started in a chipper

Lindsey and Maurice have been together for a year and a half after meeting each other at a social event run by Scottish charity Dates-n-Mates.

Maurice with his arm around Lindsay
Lindsay and Maurice found love through Date-n-Mates. Image: Kirstin Brown/DCT Media
By Kirstin Brown

Every great love story had to start somewhere, and this one starts in a chipper.

Lindsey Telfer and Maurice Gallant’s story started over a meal at The Ashvale in Aberdeen in April 2023 when they found love through an event run by the charity Dates-n-Mates.

Dates-n-Mates is a Scottish charity that organises friendship and dating events for people with learning disabilities in venues like restaurants and pubs instead of community and church halls.

Both Lindsey and Maurice have learning disabilities and are wheelchair users.

Maurice said: “We met at Dates-n-Mates and we had dinner at The Ashvale and then she asked me out.”

Lindsey adds: “I wrote my number on a napkin for him because I liked him.”

“We like to have coffee, go for lunch and socialise. We also like music.”

Lindsay and Maurice holding hands
Lindsey and Maurice holding hands on a date. Image: Lizzie Anderson

The couple go on dates regularly, including meeting up for dancing at Boogie in the Bar events, which are community-led afternoon discos that aim to create an inclusive environment for everyone regardless of age and disability.

Lindsey and Maurice’s future together

When asked what their future together looks like, Maurice grinned while holding Lindsey’s hand.

“I want to get engaged.

“But we’re taking our time, there’s no hurry. We’ve got a whole lifetime.

“We’re happy when we’re together. We discuss a lot of things. We’re planning a trip to Dundee for Christmas shopping. Christmas shopping for the girlfriend.

Lindsey adds: “We chat on the phone every day and video call.”

Lindsey and Maurice. Image: Kirstin Brown/DCT Media

Between meeting up for dates with Lindsey, Maurice has a busy schedule. He works at North East Community Workshop and volunteers at Forest Farm.

Maurice will be starring in the Community Integrated Care pantomime production of Peter Pan in the Aberdeen Art Centre on 15-16th November.

“I’m in the panto soon. I’m playing Spey, he’s a pirate in Peter Pan. I’m the star of the show. I’m looking forward to Lindsey seeing me in it.”

Before meeting Maurice, Lindsey almost solely went to social events in Stonehaven. Now she regularly travels into Aberdeen city centre for dates.

“I go to lunch at the community lunch club which is held in the church hall in Stonehaven, I go to a disco too on Friday nights, which Maurice is planning to come along to at some point. And I go to a weekly coffee morning. So I’m quite busy too.

“We always make time for each other,” Lindsey said.

Dates-n-Mates helps adults with learning disabilities form friendships and relationships

Lizzie Anderson is community engagement and events lead at Dates-n-Mates but previously worked with Lindsey for around 6 years, where they got to know each other well.

“When I started at Dates-n-Mates, one of my goals was to get Lindsay a membership form and that’s how she went to the first event and met Maurice.” She said.

“It has been nice to see Lindsey meet someone who is on her level and who can have conversations and keep the conversation going. It’s great to see them having this relationship.”

Dates-n-Mates holds a variety of social events every month in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for adults with learning disabilities.

Lindsay and Maurice smiling at the camera
The couple on one of their dates. Image: Lizzie Anderson

“The aim is to get adults with learning disabilities into mainstream venues. So rather than a community hall or a church hall, we’re getting people into places that we would all like to be spending time.

“We have a lot of people that are just looking for friendship and we have some people specifically wanting a boyfriend or a girlfriend.

“The best thing about these events is to see members come from maybe isolated environments and getting them in a group with other adults with learning disabilities and giving them that opportunity to meet each other with our support to help bring people out of their shell and just watching friendships blossom.

“And in Lindsey and Maurice’s case, watching relationships blossom.”

‘People with learning disabilities are just like everybody else’

Tammy Banks, who works at Community Integrated Care, makes Maurice’s wellbeing a priority and helps him set aside time to see Lindsey.

Lindsay and Maurice smiling at each other
‘We always make time for each other.’ Image: Kirstin Brown/DCT Media

Tammy said: “It’s really about supporting Maurice to live the life that he wants to live and supporting him to get to the places he wants to go and do the things he wants to do.

“People with learning disabilities are just like everybody else, they’ve got the same needs and they look for that connection with each other.”

