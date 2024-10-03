Aberdeen couple with learning disabilities share their heartwarming love story which started in a chipper

Every great love story had to start somewhere, and this one starts in a chipper.

Lindsey Telfer and Maurice Gallant’s story started over a meal at The Ashvale in Aberdeen in April 2023 when they found love through an event run by the charity Dates-n-Mates.

Dates-n-Mates is a Scottish charity that organises friendship and dating events for people with learning disabilities in venues like restaurants and pubs instead of community and church halls.

Both Lindsey and Maurice have learning disabilities and are wheelchair users.

Maurice said: “We met at Dates-n-Mates and we had dinner at The Ashvale and then she asked me out.”

Lindsey adds: “I wrote my number on a napkin for him because I liked him.”

“We like to have coffee, go for lunch and socialise. We also like music.”

The couple go on dates regularly, including meeting up for dancing at Boogie in the Bar events, which are community-led afternoon discos that aim to create an inclusive environment for everyone regardless of age and disability.

Lindsey and Maurice’s future together

When asked what their future together looks like, Maurice grinned while holding Lindsey’s hand.

“I want to get engaged.

“But we’re taking our time, there’s no hurry. We’ve got a whole lifetime.

“We’re happy when we’re together. We discuss a lot of things. We’re planning a trip to Dundee for Christmas shopping. Christmas shopping for the girlfriend.

Lindsey adds: “We chat on the phone every day and video call.”

Between meeting up for dates with Lindsey, Maurice has a busy schedule. He works at North East Community Workshop and volunteers at Forest Farm.

Maurice will be starring in the Community Integrated Care pantomime production of Peter Pan in the Aberdeen Art Centre on 15-16th November.

“I’m in the panto soon. I’m playing Spey, he’s a pirate in Peter Pan. I’m the star of the show. I’m looking forward to Lindsey seeing me in it.”

Before meeting Maurice, Lindsey almost solely went to social events in Stonehaven. Now she regularly travels into Aberdeen city centre for dates.

“I go to lunch at the community lunch club which is held in the church hall in Stonehaven, I go to a disco too on Friday nights, which Maurice is planning to come along to at some point. And I go to a weekly coffee morning. So I’m quite busy too.

“We always make time for each other,” Lindsey said.

Dates-n-Mates helps adults with learning disabilities form friendships and relationships

Lizzie Anderson is community engagement and events lead at Dates-n-Mates but previously worked with Lindsey for around 6 years, where they got to know each other well.

“When I started at Dates-n-Mates, one of my goals was to get Lindsay a membership form and that’s how she went to the first event and met Maurice.” She said.

“It has been nice to see Lindsey meet someone who is on her level and who can have conversations and keep the conversation going. It’s great to see them having this relationship.”

Dates-n-Mates holds a variety of social events every month in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for adults with learning disabilities.

“The aim is to get adults with learning disabilities into mainstream venues. So rather than a community hall or a church hall, we’re getting people into places that we would all like to be spending time.

“We have a lot of people that are just looking for friendship and we have some people specifically wanting a boyfriend or a girlfriend.

“The best thing about these events is to see members come from maybe isolated environments and getting them in a group with other adults with learning disabilities and giving them that opportunity to meet each other with our support to help bring people out of their shell and just watching friendships blossom.

“And in Lindsey and Maurice’s case, watching relationships blossom.”

‘People with learning disabilities are just like everybody else’

Tammy Banks, who works at Community Integrated Care, makes Maurice’s wellbeing a priority and helps him set aside time to see Lindsey.

Tammy said: “It’s really about supporting Maurice to live the life that he wants to live and supporting him to get to the places he wants to go and do the things he wants to do.

“People with learning disabilities are just like everybody else, they’ve got the same needs and they look for that connection with each other.”